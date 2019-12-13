Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 12, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Jonathan Davidson - Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business

Tim Long - Barclays

Tim Long

Hello. Thank you for joining us here today. Tim Long, here, IT, Hardware, Com Equipment analyst at Barclays. Happy to have Cisco here, Jonathan Davidson, SVP, General Manager, Service Provider Business. I think about 17 years with Cisco with little hop somewhere and back in there. And obviously, a lot has been going on with the big announcement yesterday. So I'm going to first throw it over to Jonathan to maybe talk just about the announcements yesterday. There were a lot of them and the significance and then we'll probably start getting into some other Q&A.

Jonathan Davidson

Thanks for calling. Very timely.

Thanks for calling. Very timely.

So do you want to recap --

Tim Long

Yes. Maybe just give us a few minutes recap of kind of what was announced and I'll probably have a few follow-ups.

Jonathan Davidson

Absolutely. So we announced a number of things yesterday. The first of which was a new silicon architecture that we're calling Cisco Silicon One which is the market-leading architecture specifically for the routing industry which is its first-use case.

It will go into our new portfolio family called the Cisco 8000 Series which goes from a small kind of pizza box size platform. All the way up all to an 18-slot chassis. This would be the most dense, highest-performance routing platform in the entire industry. We're very excited about both of those. Along with the Cisco 8000, we also announced a significantly enhanced and revamped operating system called IOS XR7 which is the first, what we call carrier class cloud enhanced network operating system IOS XR7 and we're very excited about that. And we can talk about what cloud enhanced means. And then we also talked about our optics strategy specifically on what we've been building internally. Talked about what we're doing with our Luxtera acquisition and then a bit about what our future plans are in that space. So those are the new product and architectural conversations. We then talked about our flexible consumption models for the different technologies that we discussed yesterday.

And so what I think is important to talk about there, there are really four kind of key areas. First of which we believe that for each of the areas we have key seminal technologies. And that we have different customers asking us to be able to procure those from us in new and unique ways. First of all, we have IOS XR7 which is the market-leading network operating system that runs a majority of the internet. And then we have some customers that want to take that market-leading software and put it onto white boxes that we announced that we will do that almost two years ago but we reinforced that yesterday.

And the second part was we have customers actually want to take the Cisco 8000 Series is a brand-new platform based upon Silicon One and put their own operating system on top of it. And so we are enabling that model as well. And then we have customers that want to take our new Silicon One family and they want to build their own hardware around that with their own OS. And they want to be able to put that into their infrastructure and we are supporting that model as well.

And then finally and we reinforced the model that Luxtera brought on where obviously we've been building optics for a long time. We have LimeWire and CoreOptics and now Luxtera. And of course, we have announced the acquisition of Acacia. So we have been building optics and selling optics for a long time. But and continuing with what Luxtera’s done, we are also selling components for optics as well to people who want to take the components and build their own technologies around that. And we're going to continue going down that path even post close for the Acacia announced acquisitions. So a lot of things that we announced yesterday from a business model perspective, from a technology perspective and how all of those things came together into kind of one big event here in San Francisco.

Tim Long

Great. Yes, there's a lot there. So we could fill the time with a portion of that. Maybe to start what kind of the fundamental problem that Cisco's trying to solve? And maybe talk a little bit about the KPIs of the chipset and how I think you dubbed it changing the economics of the internet maybe what is the purpose here and how will this manifest itself?

Jonathan Davidson

Yes. I mean the problem statement has stayed relatively consistent in that, so responder CapEx has remained relatively flat since about 2012. But every year depending upon the geography, you're seeing anywhere from 30% to 50% bandwidth increase in the infrastructure that's needed. And some of it's much higher than that as their customers growing over a 100%. And there are customers kind of the low-water mark is 30%. So there's this insatiable appetite for bandwidth which actually is a good thing from a customer's perspective because what our service provider customers and what our web customers are selling, the consumers and enterprise is really want and need. And so that's a good evergreen problem to have. The challenge is the CapEx being relatively flat.

So a single dollar of CapEx today needs to do 11x the work that it did some just a few years ago. And when I say 11x the work it needs to move a lot more bandwidth than it did with the same dollar. And so we have to stay on that innovation forefront to be able to meet those needs for them to be able to deploy that bandwidth at scale. The other challenges for every dollar of CapEx that a lot of the SPS are spending; they're spending upwards of around average of $5 of OpEx.

So we need to not only help them with innovation around the CapEx part of their budgets, but we also need to help them solve around operational costs of their infrastructure as well. And we do that through automation. And we do that through this new Silicon One architecture that and this new IOS XR7 that it creates new interfaces that are much simpler to integrate into their backend IT systems. And so those of you who aren't service provider people, what I can tell you is, we're coming out with new innovation over 12 or 18 months. So either new line card or a new platform. And then service providers can spend upwards of 3, 6, 9, 12 months testing that platform before they go and put that platform into their infrastructure.

So if I am coming up with a new platform over 12 months. And then it's taken them 12-months to test it, they're always a year behind the innovation cycle. So if we can help them decrease the amount of time it takes to do that testing and do that backend integration. They actually can take advantage of what we're building in much more rapid pace. And so what we've done is --this is a problem that we should be able to use the cloud for. And so we have built a tool that enables our customers to basically pull a dropdown menu of all the routers that we sell in the service provider environment, enables them to pull an IOS XR version that they care about.

They can actually then upload a configuration that they're putting on one of their existing routers. And we have a machine learning algorithm that goes and looks at their entire configuration and starts actually building a list of tests that they need to validate at their configuration, on their platform on their version of code is going to work for them. Typically, you would need a team of people and you would need months to do this. And we can actually build this test plan in a matter of minutes. And then if you want, you just push going and actually can run the test for them, if they so desire.

So this should help them dramatically decrease time from new product shipping to new product putting into network. And so that's something that the numbers of our customers are excited. We've been obviously like anything we build, we've been working very closely with a number of customers to help guide our development through this and we've had it in people's kind of plans for how they've been deploying their technology for, our technology in their networks for quite a while.

Tim Long

Okay, great. Yes, I wanted to maybe get into applications a little bit. This -- will this be 5G play for people where there's going to be obviously need for much more bandwidth all the way downstream or any other key applications where you think the 8000 will excel?

Jonathan Davidson

Absolutely. So when I think about 5G, there are a few things to keep in mind. First of all, there are multiple decisions that need to be made. I like to say there are three distinct decisions that need to be made with 5G. The one that gets all the press is usually around who our radio vendor is going to be. And I think it's well-known, Cisco is not in a radio business. But there are two more big decisions that every carrier has to make. And the next one is I need to build a new backhaul infrastructure to carry all of this 5G bandwidth. You have to. There's too much bandwidth in the 5G radio to use your existing backhaul network in almost every scenario.

And then the third big decision that you need to make us who is my mobile packet core vendor going to be. This is where the subscriber experience happens. This is where billing is instantiated and things of that nature. It's a critical, critical component to the 5G infrastructure. Now Cisco plays in two out of those three. The last one I talked about the 5G core, the mobile packet core. That is all software for us. The mobile backhaul is a routed and an optical infrastructure. And I think everyone's aware we're number one in routing globally. And so that's obviously a place we play. But also we see that there are new architectures that are coming out overtime specifically in large metros about how some of this optical and routing extraction will actually get collapsed overtime.

And so we're excited about that transition as well. Now this will, of course, we talked a lot about 5G and the next question which is how fastest 5G coming, when can I get it? And if few things have to happen. First of all, the spectrum has to be available. And I think that's maybe obvious to everyone. But if it hasn't been auctions or in some countries that hasn't been given to you, you can't build a 5G network. Then every service provider usually makes a decision about are they going to go big city by big city, block by block or are they going to try to go nationwide at the same time. And even here in the United States, we have people taking on different strategies at that. Probably you see that same thing playing out globally.

The one thing that obviously that we see just like anywhere else where there's good competition is. As soon as someone goes online with the global network, everyone have to go online with the regional network I should say. And we see that playing out as well. So when you get those things together i.e. you got the spectrum. You have one service provider who starts building out a network that covers the entire country; everyone else responds. And you have to then make those three decisions rapidly.

The final piece on 5G is you need to have devices available for 5G. And I think that's been one of the things that are holding a lot of things back because there is not a plethora of devices available in large parts of the world for 5G.

Tim Long

Right, yes. It sounds like the timing of 8000 could just well with when those other things start to happen.

Jonathan Davidson

Yes. When you have all that traffic coming in to this backhaul infrastructure, it's going to hit your IP core as well. And Cisco 8000 is starting at the IP core network. And we think has a significant competitive advantage against anyone else in the industry with capacity, significant power savings. And we think we will help people accelerant their 5G deployments.

Tim Long

Okay. Yes. I was going to ask about competition because historically in the routing market you'd have Cisco would introduce a new core router and then a year or two later Juniper would and then maybe Nokia would, Alcatel. Does this --what's you announced yesterday in any way changed that paradigm where you could maybe spin upgrades to the product a little bit more quickly?

Jonathan Davidson

Yes. So I think there are a few things to call and you're right. There's been leapfrogging effect for near 20 years now where somebody gets ahead and then someone else than leaps over and then someone else leaps over. And we decided to do things a bit differently this time. We started with clean sheet silicon architecture. We didn't leverage any blocks or any capabilities from any prior-generation of silicon that we've ever built. We literally went clean sheet which enabled us to really boil down to the fundamentals of what are the essence of what you need in this piece of silicon. And actually able to write and build that silicon very, very, very efficiently.

You also can look at how we can build the silicon so that it can have some of the capabilities and power efficiencies that typically would only come with switching silicon to all the features and scale and buffering that you made with routing silicon. We really wanted to ensure that we hit that sweet spot. And the team was very successful with that. We've had a team of people who are the best in the industry at being able to go and build this silicon. So with that clean sheet approach on the silicon, we're able to do the same thing. We took a very clean sheet approach in building this Cisco 8000 Series as well. That's future-proofed to future generations. Obviously, we are talking about high density 100-gig. We're talking about high density 400-gig, But I think we could probably guess there's going to be more speeds later. We wanted to make sure they could live with this platform for a while.

So we're future proofed for future generations of technology. Now the other thing is how do we launch? And typically what you've seen in the service provider space is you're going to launch something and then six to eight months later you may ship the product or even longer in certain circumstances. We decided to wait before we shared what we were doing with the whole world. And clearly we've been sharing with the number of customers. They have been guiding our development for years because you want to make sure you are building the right thing. When you're spending over $1 billion and you're building something that takes this many years to build.

You want to build the right thing. And so we've been very careful to work with leading customers both on the service provider side, as well as on the web scale side to make sure that we're building the right products. And when you look at what we've done is, this from a software perspective IOS XR7, I started shipping that in August on a different platform. The XR7 is that out in the market for several months now. We actually started shipping the Cisco 8000 for revenue in October of this year. And we announced it yesterday. Now it goes generally available in the first half of next calendar year, but we wanted to have a very different approach and I can tell you this. One of my competitors announced their products six to eight months ago, they haven't shifted yet. But just looking at their paper announcement versus what I'm shipping, our power savings for the same 100-gig port, if that's you normalize the values to that. We have 75% less power utilization per 100-gig port than they do.

And they're not even shipping yet. So I think what we've seen in the past whereas leapfrog, leapfrog, I think we've got sustainable differentiation for several silicon generations to come.

Tim Long

Okay. You mentioned, it sounds like you have a lot of pull and input from a variety of customers. Just curious about the different requirements for your telco vertical, your traditional telco vertical and the cloud vertical. And particularly in cloud I'd probably say Cisco, the perception maybe it's a little bit more underrepresented with some of those hyperscale players relative to your strength in other parts of the businesses. So is there something inherent in here in these announcements that could really change that. I'm assuming the customers that wanted to build their own hardware with the chip are the some of the web-scale players. Is there something that changes that kind of narrative around cloud exposure?

Jonathan Davidson

Well, definitely, there are a business small number of companies in the whole world who have the capability to take silicon and build hardware around it. And then potentially then putting OS on top of it. It's a relatively small number of companies across the entire globe. And then when you add on the fact that they are going to put an operating system on top of that. They have to no longer have the technical skills. They have to have desire to do so. And then they have to be able to take the cost that they're going to incur and building the hardware doing the systems integration work. They have to be able to amortize that costs over, however, many units they're going to put into their network. So that keeps the number of companies out there to take advantage of this model and it makes it relatively small.

That said we want to make sure that we have access to that market. And we do things that our customers ask us to do. And customers have been asking us to participate in these new business models. And we'd like to make sure that we're responding to our customers demand. And so it's not just about saying, hey, tomorrow why don't we just start operating in the new model. We fundamentally have structured the company. I should say my boss David Goeckeler has fundamentally structured the engineering organization to enable these business models. And so we are setup structurally to be able to support these business models at scale.

Tim Long

As you'd seem like over the last few years has been the strategy change too much more vertical integration. You mentioned some of the optical acquisitions. Obviously, the announcement yesterday. Does this change your view at least on the routing side of merchant silicon or is this a move by Cisco to just be much more vertical across the portfolio?

Jonathan Davidson

So we -- I want to be really clear. So we're going to continue to utilize third-party silicon in my portfolio. I have several families of products that use third-party silicon. We're going to continue to do that. Absolutely, we have a number of customers very happily deploying that technology. And we have a lot of products in the pipeline utilizing that technology. We're going to continue to develop that now and in the future. So that's very important. I think your point is where we see technology going over time is that the different technology areas are going to become more and more tightly integrated overtime from a systems perspective. And you need to have access to those pieces of seminal technology or it's going to become very difficult for you to build the right products for the right markets. And so this is one of the reasons why we've made the acquisition that we made and then we announced the acquisition that we did over the past 12 months is because of our belief of how the market is going to shift over time.

Not really about vertical integration is about enabling the technology that needs to happen over the next three to five years.

Tim Long

Okay. Have you picked up from the customers that they want a more diversified set of chip suppliers in their network or were that part of the motivation by some of the customers --?

Jonathan Davidson

So their motivation, it's hard to comment on what some of those motivations are but certainly we have been asked by customers if they can get access to our silicon. So that certainly has what drove our decisions to start offering that model which is great. We also have customers who've asked us for example can we take the Cisco 8000 and put a different network OS on top of that. We have customers that we have customers who've asked us to take our market-leading IOS XR software and put it onto white boxes. So all of the models that we have announced yesterday are all direct requests that we have gotten from some customers in the marketplace. There is not a single one of them where we like, well, they will just throw it out there, sees if somebody bites, right? These are all things that we've been requested to go and do.

Tim Long

Okay and are you also and we're not wavering at everyone there is a few little maps up here. Cisco, the broader Cisco has moved towards software recurring revenues as-a-service that type of thing. Could you just touch on that in your vertical and how you how you see that going? The appetite from the customers. I think the perception is that the telco verticals probably a little slower to adopt maybe than the enterprise vertical, but I'd love your thoughts on that.

Jonathan Davidson

Well, first let me, I think it's important to explain when I talk about the SP business. So I focus on building the majority of the infrastructure so mobility, optical cable, routing and automation, the automation portfolio for all of those technologies. So automation, all software. It's either term-based or subscription-based. Mobility is that 5G core that is majority of software business again subscription or term-based. When you start getting into the hardware cable routing. And an optical, cable is actually moving rapidly towards the software businesses as well. Although, there's obviously a lot of hardware still on cable called cable anyway right. There's technical software involved.

Optical business, hardware. Obviously. There's still software there and then routing. A few years ago, we started making the change to our pricing model because our customers are looking at our pricing and going how come the software has such a low costs compared to the hardware. And we said, well, that's a relic of when the company started 35-years ago, someone made the decision let's reset that pricing. And so over the last three years, we've been slowly as we introduce new products, resetting the pricing to put the value where it belongs, sort of a bigger portion of the software, of the price of software. And then obviously some of that is something that gets renewed on an on an annual basis as well.

Tim Long

Okay. Maybe just last one. We've only got, like a minute or so left, just curious as you look out your role over the next year or two kind of what are your priorities? I'm assuming now it's ramping all the stuff that was announced yesterday, but any other hot items that you'll be focused on that we should we aware of?

Jonathan Davidson

Yes. I mean certainly making sure that all of these things ramp well in the market is very important. And we're very focused on that. One thing, I'm very excited about is the fact that we now have three different cloud offerings. I only explained one of them to you today, but one of the other elements is the ability to help our customers with cloud analytics so that they can operate their infrastructure more efficiently. And so that they are actually able to create an even better experience for their customers. So they can decrease their churn rates is something that --that's what the cloud is built for. Kind of the high level way to think about it is we helped build the first version of the Internet. The Internet gave birth to the cloud. And now we're using the cloud to make the next version of the internet even better, right. So everything has come of actual circle. That's pretty exciting.

Jonathan Davidson

Thank you. My pleasure.