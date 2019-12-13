Cisco: This Deep Due Diligence Dive Says 'Proceed With Caution'

I see the company as overvalued and see no impetus to drive shares higher.

The firm has a small, single-digit presence in China and has moved its supply chain to other regions.

A bit over two years ago, SA published my last article on Cisco (CSCO). I began the article with the following observations:

“The bear case for Cisco is well known. Cisco is in a multiyear restructuring period, and critics claim the strategy is not working. There is abundant material to support that claim.”



“Cisco just recorded the seventh straight quarter of deteriorating revenue.” “Forward guidance is down.” “The products that defined Cisco as a tech stalwart are losing ground.”

I continued to paint a “sobering picture” of the company’s decline and of inroads made by Cisco’s rivals. I then presented the evidence, “the facts” as I saw them, regarding the initiatives the company was taking to increase growth. I concluded with this statement: “I own Cisco stock, and I’m doubling my position within the next week.”

I no longer own those shares. I took my profits and invested in a more promising firm. While I by no means consider Cisco a moribund enterprise, I view the company’s tepid growth prospects, at least for the next two years, as evidence that I can find a better investment elsewhere. Furthermore, I contend the shares are somewhat overvalued.

Continue to read as I present the facts as I see them.

The Bull Case For Cisco

Cisco has minimal sales exposure to China. With just 3% of revenues stemming from that source, slowing growth in China should not pose a significant threat to the company. Furthermore, the company has made great strides to relocate its supply chains and ease the effects the U.S.-China trade frictions might impose on the company. CFO Kelly Kramer stated, “We still have some manufacturing happening in China. But we’ve greatly, greatly reduced our exposure working with our supply chain and our suppliers.”

The company does, however, project significant growth from India and other emerging Asian markets. CEO Chuck Robbins anticipates India will supply 10% of the firm’s global revenue within the next decade. Robbins stated India has been "... one of the most consistent growth markets" for the company.

The Catalyst 9000 also stands as the most successful switching product in Cisco’s history. With a subscription-only model based on three-, five-, and seven-year increments, the purchase of differing levels of analytic and security software packages are required with the 9000. This serves to drive both current and future revenues.

From 2014 through fiscal 2019, Cisco increased profits at a CAGR of 12%, and margins have improved from 18.3% to 22.4% in that same time frame.

Sequentially in the first quarter

Metric Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Gross margin 63.8% 64.1% 64.6% 65.5% 65.9% Operating margin 31.9% 32.1% 32.2% 32.6% 33.6%

(Non-GAAP basis. Source: Cisco quarterly reports via Motley Fool/author Leo Sun)

But the profit increases were driven largely by the company’s robust stock buyback program. Take a look at revenues. They do not reflect a surging growth pattern.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

$47.14 $49.16 $49.25 $48.00 $49.33 $51.90

(All figures in billions)

Diving deeper, we observe a sequential drop in revenue and a less-than-comforting decline in EPS over the last 5 quarters. This is true even though share repurchases increased non-GAAP income by 240%.

YOY growth Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue 8% 7% 6% 6% 2% EPS* 23% 16% 18% 19% 12%

YOY = Year-over-year. *Non-GAAP. Source: Cisco quarterly reports.

(Chart: Motley Fool and author Leo Sun)

Cisco Possesses A Narrow Moat

Cisco’s products are mission-critical, and the company is recognized as the dominant supplier of routers, switches, firewalls, and related networking products. Unlike many of the firm’s rivals, it can be considered a one-stop-shop networking vendor.

Therein lies the bulk of Cisco’s moat: switching costs clients would face by changing vendors. Switching costs are arguably not confined to the sum paid for a rival’s products. Converting to a new network system is no small task, and the perils associated with such a transition are daunting. For example, existing data must be relocated, and a misstep could result in the loss of a critical application. Consequently, one could make a legitimate claim that a great deal of Cisco’s moat falls under the rubric, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The company’s networking products are upgraded every three-to-seven years. Cisco’s shift to selling subscription-based hardware, software and services has further cemented the company to its client base.

It enjoys a strong brand reputation among IT professionals, and this also serves to buttress the company’s moat. A generation or more of IT professionals have developed in-depth knowledge of Cisco’s products and services, and many IT professionals hold Cisco certifications. Consequently, the company is trusted for network solutions and is the conventional standard among corporate decision makers.

The firm’s proprietary hardware designs and burgeoning array of software products are strengthened by the company’s commitment to R&D: Cisco devotes 13% of sales to research & development. Cisco’s size alone dictates that most firms cannot compete in R&D at the same level.

The firm’s applications segment adds to client loyalty, as some unique solutions only run on Cisco hardware.

Yes, Cisco Possesses a Moat, But...

Cisco is acknowledged as one of the world's top networking companies. An example of an area in which the company dominates is the Ethernet switch and router markets. Observe the chart below which illustrates the substantial revenue gains garnered from Ethernet switches over the years.

Revenues From Ethernet Switches

(Chart: The Next Platform)

However, all is not as it seems. Even in an arena dominated by Cisco, competitors are making substantial inroads. The following chart illustrates the steady decline in the market share held by the firm.

Share of Global Ethernet Market By Vendor

(Chart: Statista)

Cisco’s Ethernet-related market share has fallen from roughly 64% in Q4 2011 to approximately 51% in Q2 2019. Is this a sign that the company’s moat is weakening?

(For an interactive version of the chart above, chart click here.)

Another chink in the company’s armor is the growth of cloud-based networking. The migration to cloud services is a threat to Cisco's infrastructure hardware. IT professionals are moving computer workloads to the cloud. This results in less data center hardware purchased from firms like Cisco, and there is evidence that the dominant cloud providers are utilizing white-box or competitor solutions. This is of particular concern when considering the infrastructure platform represented 58% of the company’s total revenue in fiscal 2019.

Will 5G Boost Revenues?

There are two answers to that question.

“Maybe” and “Not now.”

Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins indicated 5G revenues will not materialize anytime in the immediate future. Robbins stated telecom’s capex, "... forecast doesn't look healthy for these guys. They're leveraging their existing core networks to run the early trials that they have on 5G, basically. And we believe that sometime in the future when the number of connections increases, and the capacity gets to a point then they're obviously going to begin to build out these new backbones dedicated to the 5G infrastructure, is where we will generally come into play.”

Cisco CFO Kelly Kramer had the following to say concerning potential 5G-related revenues, “They have to build up massive infrastructure. They are starting with the radio portion, which we don’t even sell into. When they start building the core networks, that will pick up the business.”

I’m not claiming Cisco won’t profit from 5G. Rather, I’m noting it isn’t likely 5G will lead to a significant revenue increase in the near term. The company is making moves to increase exposure to the 5G buildout through the acquisition of optical component maker Acacia Communications Inc. Excluding Acacia's cash and marketable securities, the deal is valued at $2.6 billion.

Well, How About Growth In SaaS?

Global SaaS revenues, an area of concentration for Cisco, are growing like a proverbial weed. Gartner projects SaaS will outstrip PaaS and IaaS revenues combined.

(Source: Gartner via ZDNet)

However, competition in this arena is expanding rapidly. The number of products related to SaaS marketing solutions grew from 500 in 2007 to 8500 in 2017. Unlike many of the areas in which Cisco competes, in the SaaS arena the company has no real competitive advantage.

(Source: PriceIntelligently by ProfitWell)

In SaaS, Microsoft (MSFT) is the giant, Cisco the Lilliputian. Although Microsoft’s expansion is slowing in this field, at 34% it still exceeds the overall market’s growth rate. Salesforce (CRM) is ranked second in SaaS due to that company’s dominance in CRM. When you add in the next three vendors, Adobe (ADBE), SAP and Oracle (ORCL), you have a combination that holds over 50% of the total market. Oracle tends to dominate in ERP.

Roughly a quarter of the remaining market is shared by Cisco and nine other vendors. Cisco doesn’t even stand out among this second-rung group: Google (GOOG), ServiceNow (NOW), and Workday (WDAY) have the highest growth rates among this bunch. Workday has a strong hold on HR.

One could make the argument that Cisco doesn’t need a commanding presence in a market as large as SaaS to drive profits, only a dominant position in a niche that has good prospects for growth. Unfortunately for shareholders, Cisco will face stiff competition in this arena and will likely have to devote significant resources for acquisitions designed to expand its footprint. Review the musings of John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group:

“The SaaS vendor landscape essentially breaks out into three camps - traditional enterprise software vendors, relatively new born-in-the-cloud players and large IT vendors that are looking to expand more into software markets.



“In the first camp you have companies like Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and IBM that have a huge base of on-premise software customers that they can convert to a SaaS-based consumption model. Born-in-the-cloud vendors include Workday, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Atlassian and Splunk, who tend to have much higher growth rates.



“Meanwhile Google and Cisco are making an impact in the SaaS market, via Google’s G Suite and Cisco’s collaboration apps and multiple software vendor acquisitions. There will be consolidation, with the impending Salesforce acquisition of Tableau Software being a prime example, but there will remain many opportunities for new market entrants to make an impact.”

Garner projects that collaboration software, a field in which Cisco plays, will remain fragmented with no clear winners.

What I’m Left With

Company executives forecast revenue declines of 3-5% annually in the second quarter and an increase in non-GAAP EPS of 3-5%, largely driven by share repurchases. The company maintains that many clients aren’t spending on networking equipment due to economic uncertainty and weakening macro environments in many markets.

A wide range of analysts project revenue growth for the next eight quarters in the very low single digits.

Cisco revenues in China suffered a 26% decline in the fourth quarter, followed by a 31% drop in the first quarter. Although Cisco’s China sales represent a small percentage of the company’s revenues, don’t expect relief in that area, as the firm is barred from bidding for contracts in retaliation for the US government's moves against Huawei.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the charts below speak volumes.

(Charts: Trefis via Forbes)

Fair Value

As I compose this article, Cisco trades for $43.84 a share.

Morningstar has an FV for the company at $48, CFRA values the shares at $39.78, Argus has a target price of $65 and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $46.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 63 and an Overall Score of 62. Although my system does not give a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares trade below fair value. My rating score likely provides a valuation that is likely near that of the CFRA figure.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

Dividend Metrics

Cisco has a safe dividend. With a payout ratio of roughly 50% and a dividend coverage ratio of nearing 200%, investors can anticipate continued growth in the dividend for the foreseeable future. The current yield hovers around 3.20%.

The three and five-year dividend growth rates stand at 14.6% and 13.9% respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Schwab.)

Financial Strength

Morningstar and Argus rate the company’s financial health as Strong and High, respectively. Those are the highest ratings those agencies provide.

Cisco also has a strong stock buyback program. Over the last five years, the company spent more than $50 billion on share buybacks. That resulted in the repurchase of approximately 815 million shares, or more than 15% of the company's float.

In February 2019, management authorized an additional $15 billion for share repurchases. That is in addition to, and does not replace, the remaining $9 billion authorization.

(Share repurchase info gleaned from Argus.)

My Perspective

Investing is not a simple task. When it is apparent that a firm will experience robust growth for the immediate future, the company trades for a premium. When it is obvious that a business will experience serious headwinds negating growth, the share price plummets.

Here are the facts as I see them: Cisco is a narrow-moat company with a competent, but not stellar, management team. The firm has a robust share buyback program that will provide substantial support for the share price. Initiatives in several areas are bearing fruit, but the long-term outcome is opaque.

Numerous analysts predict low-single digit revenue growth over the next two years, as do company executives. Business uncertainty weighs on short-term results.

Management’s statements indicate 5G will not serve as a significant tailwind for the immediate future.

My analysis of SaaS indicates that Cisco is a niche player and has a small percentage of that overall market.

While Cisco is the dominant player in networking equipment, there is no reason to believe that segment will drive outsized gains in the immediate future. Furthermore, there is evidence that rivals are slowly eroding the firm’s dominant position in that arena. Migration to cloud services is a threat to Cisco's infrastructure hardware.

Although I acknowledge the company’s forward P/E of 13.5 is appealing, other valuation metrics are not as enticing. It is my position that the market views Cisco as a company currently navigating the tech doldrums with no clear-cut passage to fair winds. Consequently, I believe that the most likely scenario for the shares is to trade near this level for the foreseeable future. Sometimes, an investor’s best move is to await further developments. That is the road I will take.

My rating system indicates the shares are currently trading above fair value. While I would never claim the system is infallible, I have learned that it generally provides an accurate interpretation of data. Like many other investors, I am wary concerning the overall market situation. Since I see no catalyst driving shares upward in the short term, I believe a future market stumble will likely provide investors with a better entry point than that of today.

I am not invested in Cisco and do not intend to purchase shares in the immediate future. I am considering selling puts with the hope of gaining shares at a lower price and/or generating income from options contracts.

Concerning My Rating System

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 63 and an Overall Score of 62. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. A score in the 80s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 or higher combined with an Overall Score of 63 or higher provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies have Valuation Scores far below 83 and Overall Scores below 63.

One Last Word

