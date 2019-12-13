Elanco Animal Health: Still Not Very Healthy

While value can be delivered upon realisation of synergies, investors realise themselves that leverage will be high in the short term, quite risky if not for the secular growth story.

The company is far from firing on all cylinders yet and is resorting to cost cuts to boost margins and manage leverage.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) made a huge deal with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) at the end of August, a deal which will continue to dominate the thesis on the stock for a foreseeable period of time. Shares fell to levels around $26 per share upon announcement of the deal and ever since have been trading largely stagnant around those levels.

In August, I concluded that there were both greater risks and potential rewards following the deal with Bayer. The company has been dealing with high expectations since it was spun off from Eli Lilly (LLY) in September of 2018. At the time of the IPO, I was very cautious on the shares amidst high valuations, high leverage, albeit reasonable organic growth.

The Thesis

Elanco was just a small business within Eli Lilly back in 2018. The parent company decided to attempt to create value through a spin-off of the business after Pfizer (PFE) made a similar move with great success. The spin-off of Elanco created a stand-alone animal health business which focuses on disease prevention, therapeutics, protein & health and animal food.

The company is not just diversified in its product line-up, yet in its geographic coverage as well. The company went public at $24 per share in September of 2018 yet strong demand made that shares initially rose to $36 per share. Including net debt, that valued the business at $15 billion, equivalent to about 5 times sales.

I found that valuation very high, given that sales were largely stagnant in recent years, while the overall sector was showing solid growth. Furthermore, I pegged net earnings potential at just around $0.55 per share, or perhaps a dollar per share in case operating margins could improve to 20% of sales and one made some adjustments to earnings as well.

Given the valuation in the mid-$30s and high leverage, Elanco was an easy avoid for me at the time. The company did indeed guide for adjusted earnings of $1.02-1.12 per share when it outlined the guidance for 2019, on expected sales of little over $3.1 billion.

The company reported organic growth at 2-3% in the first two quarters of 2019 and has reduced leverage through retained earnings and improved EBITDA, yet shares were flattish or down a bit to $33 in July.

The real kicker happened in August, although the news did not come completely unexpected. In August, it was announced that Elanco would acquire the Animal Health Business from Bayer which needs to raise money to leverage down from its ill-advised acquisition of Monsanto.

The company acquired these activities from Bayer at a price of $7.6 billion, comprised out of a $5.3 billion cash component and $2.3 billion in shares to be issued to Bayer. Despite Bayer's struggles, the price seems quite high given that the unit generates just about $1.7 billion in sales while EBITDA margins of 23% are slightly higher than Elanco's. This valued the business of Bayer at 4.5 times sales, a multiple which is more or less in line with the valuation of Elanco.

The issue is that net debt of $2.0 billion will jump to $7.3 billion. With Elanco posting EBITDA of about $700 million and the Bayer activities contributing about $400 million, leverage ratios will jump to 6.6 times. While Elanco claims that leverage ratios come in at 5 times, that is based on the assumption of $275-300 million in synergies. That looks very aggressive, however, equivalent to about 5-6% of revenues of the combined revenue base.

With 435 million shares outstanding following the deal, the market clearly voted with its feet as shares were down $2 per share in response to the announcement. That move alone was equivalent to nearly $1 billion in value having gone up in smoke, which in itself represents a very meaningful part of the reported deal tag.

Pro-Forma Situation, Recent Trends

I noted that the high valuation for Bayer's activities made that incremental interest costs (estimated by me at 5% of a $5.3 billion in cash component) would already ''eat'' up all the EBIT contribution from the Bayer deal. At best the deal could be neutral to short-term earnings, but that does not yet account for the dilution of the share count, making that even if earnings are neutral, the impact on earnings per share is dilutive.

Of course, the appeal has to come from synergies. Assuming half a billion in incremental earnings as a result of the EBIT contribution of Bayer's animal business and anticipated synergies, I could see a road map for earnings to hit $1.50 per share in the coming years. Such earnings potential, reduced leverage and shares being down to $26 made that appeal was improving, although shares still traded at a market multiple.

In September the company announced a restructuring, undoubtedly to drive margins higher and save costs in order to pay for the Bayer deal. The company announced the elimination of 250 jobs across the globe and across functions. This, however, is relatively a small impact, expected to result in $12 million in annual savings at an upfront cost of $50 million, including a significant non-cash charge.

In November, the release of the third-quarter results was not that impressive as the company actually announced a small cut to the full-year sales and earnings guidance. Obviously, a small profit warning is certainly not helpful given the high leverage employed upon closure of the deal. Quite frankly, there has not been that much news, and any good news, since the deal was announced.

Hence I continue to see potential following the deal, although that requires great execution in the years to come. At the same time, I remain worried about the extent of leverage taken on. While the end markets are quite stable and show secular growth, which is really comforting, debt markets might create some headaches if we see bumps along the road in financial markets or execution by management.

Hence, I continue to reiterate a neutral stance here as there have not been any news items which cause this neutral stance to change. If the company can deliver on some deleveraging and improved margins, I might be interested in the coming year, yet for now I do not see a compelling risk-reward at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.