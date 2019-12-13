Ascena Retail Group: Rising From The Ashes

Introduction

We argued in our previous articles on Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) that bankruptcy fears were overblown given the company's debt profile and the steps that management has taken to mold Ascena into a leaner and more profitable enterprise.

Shares have risen substantially since the publication of our first article on ASNA, but we feel that upside potential remains following the publication of solid Q1 results.

(Source: Business Journal)

Business Overview

Ascena Retail Group is a women's apparel specialty retailer. It operates several well-known brands, including Ann Taylor, LOFT, Catherines, Lane Bryant, and Justice. The company has experienced major struggles in recent years due to weak top and bottom line performance, which have been caused by the same headwinds that have negatively impacted Macy's (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), and other major retailers.

Capitalization Table (in millions)

Share Price $0.54 Shares Outstanding 197.6 Market Capitalization 106.7 Debt 1,261.0 Cash 212.0 Enterprise Value 1,155.7

(Source: TIKR.com)

Note that these figures reflect debt reduction that occurred following the end of Q1. Management mentioned on the earnings call that it repurchased an $80 million chunk of its term loan on the open market for $50 million in cash.

Q1 2020 Earnings

Ascena released its Q1 2020 earnings results this afternoon, which showed flat business performance and improved profitability. Key takeaways are as follows:

Same-store sales were flat year/year - excluding Dressbarn (which Ascena is winding down), comps were down 2%.

Gross margin declined by 30 basis points to 59.6% from 59.9% during the prior-year period.

BD&O (buying, distribution and occupancy) and SG&A expenses declined by 120 and 200 basis points YoY, respectively.

The above reductions in operating expenses led to operating income of $40 million, up from $1 million in Q1 2019.

We are pleased by these results, as they show that management has made the right decisions to cut costs and get back to profitability after a string of weak top and bottom line results. Ascena needs to show strong profitability in order to refinance its term loan (due in 2022), which makes this quarter's results reassuring.

We would have liked to see better comps performance, which we believe have been negatively impacted by secular headwinds affecting mall traffic and retailers. However, strong bottom line results provide Ascena with a cushion to weather the current weakness in mall traffic.

There is still a considerable amount of pessimism embedded in ASNA's equity price, and we feel that a couple more quarters of improved profitability and stable top line performance should inspire more confidence from investors.

Valuation

To give an overview of how ASNA looks on a fundamental valuation basis, note that (excluding restructuring and impairment charges) the company generated $157.1 million, $468.3 million, and $475.9 million of EBITDA in fiscal years 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

This sharp drop-off in EBITDA in 2019 was due in part to weak gross margins, which declined by 240 basis points from 58.1% to 55.7%.

(Source: ASNA 10-K filings)

If management can cut costs and stabilize gross margins, EBITDA should start trending back towards ~$400 million. (Note that Value Fashion, which consists of Maurices and Dressbarn, was the company's only segment that generated an operating loss in FY 2018.) The Q1 earnings results show that Ascena is beginning to turn its bottom line around. Operating income rose substantially due to a 9% decrease in operating expenses, which demonstrates prudent cost-cutting efforts by management.

As an example, if gross margins mean-revert and Ascena can get back to annual EBITDA of ~$300 million, this would imply a $1.5 billion enterprise value at a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple. Subtracting long-term debt and adding back cash brings us to a market capitalization of $451 million and a share price of $2.28.

Debt Profile

Ascena currently has long-term financial debt of $1.3 billion, which is in the form of a single term loan (page F-26 of 10-K). The conditions of this term loan require the company to make quarterly payments of $22.5 million, with a final balloon payment of $1.2 billion due in August 2022.

Although it has a $1.2 billion balloon payment on a term loan due in November 2022, there is little short-term liquidity risk. Per page 20 of the Q3 10-Q filing, Ascena prepaid future quarterly payments with $180 million such that its next quarterly payment is not due until November 2020.

The company does not have sufficient cash on hand to satisfy the balloon payment, but it does have a number of ways it could satisfy this debt obligation: selling one (or more) of its underperforming brands, such as Justice or Lane Bryant/Catherines (Ascena's plus-sized retailers), or refinancing its debt.

Ascena's term loan is trading on the open market at a discount, which has allowed the company to repurchase parts of the loan with cash. It previously "repurchased $72.0 million of the outstanding principal balance of the Term Loan at an aggregate cost of $68.4 million through open market transactions" (page F-22 of the 2018 10-K) and repurchased $80 million of the principal with $50 million in cash (Q1 2020 earnings call).

Risks

There are a number of risks that investors should be aware of. Ascena has a levered balance sheet with a net debt position of $1.05 billion, which is substantial given that the company's entire enterprise value is $1.2 billion. Debt is costly to companies, since financing requires regular cash outflows to cover interest expense and principal repayments.

The company also has long-term lease obligations of $826.1 million, which it may have a hard time satisfying if sales remain weak. We don't view lease obligations too negatively, as they are usually satisfied with yearly lease expenses, which are a part of regular operating expenses for most companies. However, this is an additional obligation that Ascena will have to satisfy in the coming years.

Operational performance has also been lackluster - Premium Fashion comps in Q1 were down 2%; Plus Fashion comps increased by 1%; and Kids Fashion comps declined by 6%. The only part of Ascena's business that posted a solid comps number was Dressbarn, which the company is in the process of closing.

If sales and comps declines continue to occur across Ascena's businesses, the company will likely have a difficult time refinancing its term loan and may be forced into bankruptcy. In addition, the company needs to turn its performance around in order to attract buyers in the event that management decides to spin off or sell one (or more) of the remaining brands in its portfolio.

Conclusion

While there are certainly risks to investing in Ascena at current levels, we believe the shares present an attractive risk-reward profile. We welcome all comments and feedback. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.