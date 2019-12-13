Dick's Sporting Goods: Full Value Nearly Achieved

I believe Dick’s is approaching its intrinsic value and no longer presents the deep buying opportunity it had over the past two years.

In my valuation article on Dick’s, written 11/2017, I presented my analysis stating I believed the company should be worth $52.47/share. The price was $23.88. Today, the price is $48.32.

Thesis

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) was the first stock I ever wrote about on Seeking Alpha, almost exactly two years ago. Throughout that time, analysts and authors mostly denounced the company as a lousy investment; one, that not only had no upside, but was also soon to go extinct.

After doing my research, I believed the opposite. I felt that Dick's was undervalued in November of 2017 and that the price should be slightly above $50. As we approach this target price two years later, I now believe we have closed in on Dicks' intrinsic value. I believe the company is approaching its fair valuation and does not present the deep value opportunity it once did.

I am still a fan of the business, but we need to be disciplined at what price we pay for a stock. Given that Dick's has implemented many of the changes it planned on (which is listed in the section, 'How Did Dick's Correct These Problems'), I do not believe it will be able to further stimulate growth to justify a higher valuation than somewhere in the low $50s. Of course, momentum could take the stock price higher, but I am talking about fair valuation as opposed to market price.

For my full prior research and analysis, I have linked all my past articles in chronological order. However, I will still give some important context here, and then, I will explain how I value and see Dick’s today.

Context

Q3 2017

Dick’s reported that:

Consolidated same-store sales declined 0.9%. Furthermore, its gross profit for the quarter was $534.1 million or 27.47% of net sales, which was down 3.07% versus the prior year.

The underlying problems in 2017 that were causing these issues were:

Negative sentiment about the retail sector. Differentiated channels from vendors. Inventory backup. Negative comparable store sales. Margin pressure. And lastly, threats that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would be the only business left on the face of the Earth.

Q3 2018

Dick’s reported that:

Consolidated same-store sales declined 3.9%. Gross profit for the third quarter was $523.6 million or 28.19% of net sales, a 72-basis point improvement over last year. However, revenue declined 4.5% to approximately $1.86 billion.

The underlying problems in 2018 that were causing these issues were:

Dick’s was in the process of exiting the hunt business (and replacing it with better mix). Dick’s was completely exiting the electronics business (and replacing it with better mix). Under Armour (NYSE:UA) broadened its distribution channels. Dick's had a significant decline in comparable store sales.

How Did Dick’s Correct These Problems?

When I studied the fundamentals of the business two years ago, I was shocked at the paradox between how strong the company was, and how beaten the stock price was… it didn’t make sense. There were quite a few problems surfacing in 2017, but Dick’s recognized the problems and put forth plans to correct them – plans that I thought made complete sense. I felt that if Dick’s could execute itscrossover into a seamless, omni-channel business, its problems would melt away.

And so, over the next two years, Dick’s decided to improve:

Store Layout: The company improved the layout of its stores, implemented faster checkouts, better trained the team members (staff), and better allocated floor space to more profitable, higher margin business. Private Brands: The company ferociously promoted its own private brands to offer differentiated products. Digital HQ Platform: The company invested heavily in its Sports HQ, a multi-year initiative and growth driver, which provided it with an opportunity to establish new revenue streams from subscription-based services which it provided to sports organizations, coaches, and parents. Technology: The company implemented cutting edge technology in the daily operations of the business, such as its in-store batting cages, which feature analytical tracking. Team members were also given special technology to quickly find sizes and items from the back without delay. Special computers were also set up in order to provide on the spot ordering for sizes or items not in stock, which would then be shipped directly to the customer's address. E-commerce: Dick’s made serious efforts to complete new fulfillment centers which significantly enhanced delivery capabilities. Combining these large centers with the regional distribution centers and ship from store capabilities, Dick’s became a state of the art, highly efficient, omni-channel business with seamless levels of inventory amongst its delivery sources. Furthermore, it has invested in robotics in some warehouses, which enhances efficiency and reduces labor costs. Customer Initiatives: The company put the customer first by offering a best price guarantee and by improving the loyalty program.

Current Performance

So, now that we understand what happened in Q3 2017 and Q3 2018 and what Dick's did to mitigate those issues, we need to evaluate Q3 2019.

In this quarter, Dick’s reported strong results:

Consolidated same-store sales increased 6.0%. E-commerce sales increased 13%. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.52 (beating expectations by 14%), which is up 33% versus $0.39 in the prior year. Revenue increased to $1.96B, which is a 5.65% Y/Y beat. FY 2019 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance has been raised upwards to $3.50 to 3.60 from the previous range of $3.30 to 3.45.

All around these are great numbers and proof that Dick’s has done a fantastic job adjusting to the new retail environment. The initiatives I outlined over the last two years were implemented by Dick’s efficiently and it worked. Not only were comps up 6%, but both average ticket and transactions were up, as well as growth across each three of its primary categories: hardlines, apparel, and footwear.

So, now we understand where Dick’s was two years ago, one year ago, and where it is this year. The only thing left to do is re-evaluate the business using an updated discounted cash flow model and reassess the tech specs and valuation via FASTGraphs (my readers are familiar with the pattern of my modeling by now, I am sure). So, how do I value Dick’s Sporting Goods today?

Valuation – DCF Approach

In this DCF, all assumptions are based off of historical averages or current levels. Sales growth, CGS, SGA, net current assets, CAPX growth (net depreciation), and CAPX (net depreciation) are all based off of historical averages. The 2019 effective tax rate is taken from its most recent 10-K and future rates are set per the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Dick’s cost of capital was hand calculated by the table underneath the DCF. The terminal growth rate is set to 2% simply to keep up with inflation. So, given all of this data, if the company operates as it has in the past, it would be worth $54.24.

Note: I kept 2019 sales flat just to throw in an extra precautionary note. That is why you might notice the 2019 sales figure is identical to Dicks' 2018 sales figure. Only in the years following do I grow them at the historical average rate of 7.535%. You can think of 2019 having a 0% sales growth rate as opposed to the 7.535% listed.

Additionally: The ‘Buy’ verdict is present solely based off the fact that in this circumstance, my model shows a positive return. It does not mean that the company is a buy as one would have to compare the risk and return of other related asset vehicles to make that claim. The inverse logic can be applied for ‘Sell’ verdicts.

As I have stated many times, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Therefore, it would behoove us to include a DCF which accounts for greater uncertainty. Let’s assume Dick’s can only manage to grow earnings at 5% per year, or in other words, 33% less than its historical average. Since revenue is the primary driver of free cash flows, a substantial decrease to revenue will bestow a larger margin of safety; in effect, giving the investor a “safer” valuation. Here, we can see that Dick’s would be slightly overvalued at the moment given 5% revenue growth. I offer this scenario to help put the current price in perspective.

Furthermore, if Dick's cannot even manage to meet 5%, then the company is even more overvalued at the moment. It all depends on your own forecast of the future. What do you think revenue growth will be? Do you think it will be at historical averages (7.535%)? Or do you see a much bleaker future?

Please refer to above table to see the calculation of Dicks' debt. Many analysts forget operating leases are debt and must be converted into present value dollars and then, included in the calculation of debt. The YTM of Dick’s debt was calculated by factoring LIBOR + 1.375% as the upper bound. For more information please see Dick’s statement regarding interest rate payments from its most recent 10-K:

The annual interest rates applicable to loans under the Credit Facility are, at the Company's option, equal to a base rate or an adjusted LIBOR rate plus, in each case, an applicable margin percentage. The applicable margin percentage for base rate loans is 0.125% to 0.375% and for adjusted LIBOR rate loans is 1.125% to 1.375%, depending on the borrowing availability of the Company.

Valuation – FASTGraphs Approach

In my original DCF Model two years ago, I stated Dick’s is worth $52.47. My current valuation in the prior section, has not changed much from two years ago, as I now value the company at $54.24. Including 2020, FASTGraphs assigns a stock value of $57.00, based on a fair value PE of 15. This would imply that there is 26.3% in capital appreciation remaining. Regardless of which you prefer, my models or FASTGraphs', the fact remains that the glass is about 75-85% of the way full.

Another reason why I believe we have slightly more upside is based off of Dick’s historical relationship between stock price and earnings. There are three green arrows which represent periods of strong capital appreciation, backed by a steady stream of earnings growth.

Then, there are three periods of extremely rapid capital deterioration, backed by an earnings decline which is not substantial. The market tends to dramatically overreact when the company’s earnings fall slightly. This negative sentiment becomes glaringly apparent when I read articles on the company. For the last two years, a majority of authors and analysts have stated Dick’s is overvalued, headed for bankruptcy, and overall a lousy investment. And for what good reason? Let’s look at the chart, shall we?

First thing to notice is how consistently it has grown earnings. This is a beautiful sight to see as a long-term investor. Ed Stack has been a phenomenal CEO of the company to produce such consistent results without the usage of leverage. That is jaw-dropping. Leverage is debt and debt amplifies returns. In order to achieve the same amplification, but without leverage, takes a management team which is incredibly talented (and not to mention disciplined, as it has steered clear of the borrowing craze going on now).

Second, let’s look at the periods of time where Dick’s earnings faltered. From 2008-2009, earnings fell by 11% (as highlighted in the red box). From 2015-2016, earnings were flat at 0%. From 2017-2018, earnings fell by 4%. The decline in stock prices for those years was 69.7%, 44.6%, and 48.7%, respectively. Putting 08-09 aside since that was during The Great Recession, should a 0% earnings growth rate justify a 45% drop in the stock price? Should a 4% decline in EPS justify a 49% drop in price? For an established company like Dick’s, no. For a new growth company, maybe (depending on what the future expectations were before the EPS drop).

Note: Yes, Dick’s was overvalued during the times the stock price fell, but the price had fallen far below fair value after each correction. These dramatic swings are what I am referring to when I say the drop in stock price is unjustified.

Forward Looking Statements

From these approaches, we can see that Dick’s is nearing its fair value and I would not recommend investors to buy at this level. Dick’s significantly improved comps this quarter (by 6%), but is that sustainable?

I believe no. In the immediate term, Dick’s is at the mercy of two things that are out of its control: the potential this winter might be warmer than normal and the calendar shift in 2019, which has almost a week less days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Both of these factors could put significant downward pressure on comps for Q4 2019. As I pointed out via FASTGraphs, when even slightly bad news comes forward, Dick’s experiences a sharp drop in price. This hasn’t really been a factor over the last two years because only bad news has been “priced in.”

However, now that we have truly got our first sign of great news, it makes the company susceptible to sharp drops in the event that future expectations are not met. And given that the American consumer has so much debt, the long-run might be risky as well. As people accumulate more debt, run out of more money, and can’t make ends meet, one of the first things consumers cut out will be retail shopping.

Short-term investors should watch out for the holiday retail sales report, winter weather outcome, and consumer debt levels. Monitoring these will give you a good indication of which way Dick’s might move. Long-term investors should wait until the price falls significantly as Dick’s is currently approaching its fair value.

Lastly, I know some of my followers are dividend investors, so I want to take a minute to go over Dick’s dividend information. The company is expected to generate sufficient cash flow so the dividend is well covered in the immediate future.

From the chart, we can see that the company has grown dividends by an average of almost 10% per year. Keep in mind, that includes years 2012-2015 where the dividend remained constant. The company is expected to increase dividends in 2020 to $1.10/share, which is a 22% increase from this year. Finally, the dividend payout ratio is low at 27.8%, which indicates that the company has plenty of room to grow the dividend in the future at rates potentially higher than the historical average (9.2%).

Conclusion

The fundamentals of Dick's are strong and it has delivered on its promises to improve the business. Given the strong quarter, it is easy to think momentum might carry the stock further up. However, as I have pointed out with Dick's, the price can be volatile; when good news is priced in (as it is now), there is a lot more pressure weighing on earnings. One miss, and the stock could plummet.

I base my buy and sell decisions on fair value, not momentum. As such, I believe since Dick’s is approaching its fair value, it is no longer a buy.

However, I think there is an invaluable lesson taught here with Dick’s Sporting Goods. Two years ago, the mainstream was quite emotional about retail; so emotional that they let those emotions dictate their actions, rather than logic and facts. This case is a good reminder for investors to drown out the noise and just focus on the fundamentals of the business, value proposition, and talent of the management team. If we focus on these elements, rather than public sentiment, we are guaranteed to reach a better conclusion about the investment in question.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.