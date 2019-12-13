Orange: Much More Than Just A Large-Cap Telco

It has the potential to be a major public cloud player in this rapidly evolving field where its subsidiary, OBS, is already the global leader in network services.

The group has delivered in Africa, and preparations to launch an IPO for the Africa and Middle East business have begun.

Margins have improved, but only slightly in the last 3 quarters, and capital expenditures will increase up till 2021.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) is the biggest telecom (telco) operator in France. The share price has been trading range-bound since the last 2 years mainly due to high debt levels, doubts whether the group would be able to compete with operators in France and the company's ability to derive returns on its Africa and Middle East investments.

The share price was down more than 4% on Wednesday, December 4, after the EBITDA growth forecast in its five-year strategic plan and dividend guidance was not up to analysts' and investors' expectations.

By analyzing the cost reduction measures, competitive position and the Africa and Middle East strategy, I believe that the group is past the doubt phase. In addition, by looking at Orange not only from a telco perspective but also as a cloud services provider and in the future as an online banking services provider in Africa, there are reasons to expect upside in the medium term.

Earnings, capital expenditures and cost reductions

When it comes to earnings, Orange uses a specific measure called EBITDAaL (IRFS16), which is basically EBITDA after Leases (leased assets). This measure is important for operators offering mobile services with leased assets consisting of rooftops or land for towers.

Now, EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization, is a company’s capability to generate profits. EBITDAaL is the EBITDA minus the Leases.

Moreover, since Orange makes use of EBITDAaL as part of IRFS16 since January 2019, there can be fears among investors that it may first lead to an increase in leased assets, and secondly, since EBITDAaL is the EBITDA minus the Leases, there may have been an increase in the EBITDA despite a significant increase in Leases.

Analysis of the group’s consolidated accounts reveals that there has not been an increase in leased assets resulting from adoption of this leases standards and that for Orange, the increase in EBITDA has been achieved as a result of an increase in revenue rather than as a result of applying the new leases standard. Also, compared to pre-IFRS 16 implementation, there has been no clear uptrend in the figures for the leased assets.

Figure 1: Revenue, EBITDAaL and ECAPEX

According to Orange's five-year strategic plan, capital expenditures (eCAPEX) are forecast to increase up till 2021 due to FTTH implementation and RAN sharing agreements for 5G deployments before decreasing as from 2022. In addition, cost reduction measures are being implemented. In this respect, Orange has recently announced that it was selling 1,500 mobile masts from its non-strategic assets to Spain's Cellnex for 260 million euros ($286 million).

In addition, it is also effecting cost-cutting measures through collaboration with its European competitors, namely by setting a network sharing agreement with Vodafone (OTCPK:VODPF) in Spain and Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOY) in Belgium through its subsidiary Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF). In addition, the company has a purchasing agreement with Deutsche Telecom (OTCQX:DTEGF) for the last 8 years.

According to me, Orange has shown an ability to foster agreements with competitors to extend network coverage, while generating savings on network expenditure, especially when it will come to the significant investments required for 5G. Next, I will discuss how creation of towercos could lead to a decrease in net debt in view of the forthcoming CAPEX investments.

Creation of the Orange towerco

In order to derive greater value from its infrastructure, Orange will create towercos (mobile tower companies) in most of the European where it is present. These entities will be dedicated to the management of the towers.

Now, according to some analysts' estimates, Orange’s European towercos could generate an EBITDA approaching €600 million. This represents 5% of the group’s 2018 EBITDA and is enough to cover the group’s eCAPEX increases till 2021.

Actually, a tower on Orange’s balance sheet is a depreciating asset which, in the majority of cases, is only being used by its mobile network operations. Now, the same tower for a towerco is a potential source of long0term additional revenue through leases to other tenants.

A rough estimate based on other European towercos puts the value of Orange towerco at an average of €9 billion ($10 billion), or about 25% of Orange group's market capitalization. Now, with increasing appetite from infrastructure funds to invest in telecom towers and the ability to monetize the asset better, the valuation of Orange towerco could increase significantly.

Finally, separation of infrastructure assets from the telecommunication part will not only release capital, but at the same time enable Orange to focus more on selling bandwidth. It will also help the group to achieve better operational efficiency and improve further on its competitive position in France, where it is currently in the top position.

Competitive position in France

While diversified internationally, Orange still derives a little more than 50% of revenues in France.

The company faces intense competition in its home market. There has been a price war for more than 3 years, with the intensity being very high at times. It has been reported that this price war has contributed to a fall in the group’s share price. Now, a new report has been published in Le Monde at the beginning of September 2019 indicating that the price war is over.

An analysis of the stock price shows that it has indeed recovered, as highlighted by the green line. Therefore, there is definitely a correlation between announcements of the price war being over and uptrend in the share price.

Figure 2: Orange rise in share price since early September 2019

Moreover, according to a survey done by ARCEP, France's Electronic Communications, Postal and Print media distribution regulatory authority published in Numerama, in October 2019, the quality of Orange mobile network is currently the best when considered on a country-wide basis. This means that other operators may be better in specific locations such as rural areas, inside high-speed trains and web loading time, but that Orange has the best overall score country-wide.

Therefore, I believe that as a result of the end of the price war together with Orange’s mobile network superior quality, there can be further stock upside, as those revenues which were missed as a result of the price war are gradually recouped.

This upside will get support from the group’s African and Middle Eastern operations, which have seen a very strong growth of 7.6%, Orange's Africa/Middle East unit posted €1.67 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year, and there are reports that it will be raising an IPO for its African and Middle Eastern assets.

Leader in network services through OBS and major cloud player

As a diversified group, its products and solutions include connectivity, cloud solutions, creation/distribution of audiovisual content and even online banking services. The group provides integrated products for Enterprise IT through its subsidiary OBS (Orange Business Services).

Interestingly, OBS has been positioned as a leader in the Gartner 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global," outclassing its competitors in Europe and the world.

Figure 3: Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Network services globally

OBS represented about 17% of Orange total revenues in 2018. The company has recently expanded its public cloud offer internationally. Its cloud activities have progressed by 20% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to last year.

I believe that OBS will boost up cloud expansion further due to improved verticals, thanks to the three new data centers being built by Orange group.

Orange group, through OBS, has all the qualities needed to become a major European Cloud service provider (CSP). To put things into perspective, it has to be mentioned that telcos have largely been left aside by the cloud revolution at the profit of the big cloud service providers (CSPs), these being Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL) and Huawei. Now, together with 5G and cloud-native services, telcos have an opportunity to reassert themselves in the next-generation cloud architecture.

The reason, according to Datacenter Dynamics, is that by having a distributed compute infrastructure at their disposal, telcos have something the cloud service providers do not, and would find very difficult to implement: dedicated Edge hosting and processing facilities closer to the customer which are better able to support a range of latency-sensitive applications for business customers.

Examples of applications are precision industrial control and mobile virtual reality based on Internet of Things (IOT) and very low latency communications made possible by 5G.

Other qualities possessed by Orange are that it has a datacenter strategy as opposed to its competitors which are outsourcing their infrastructures mainly to reduce costs, competitive advantage in SD-WAN and progression made in IOT through acquisitions and its own R&D.

Orange Bank (Orange’s banking services provider) in Africa

Orange Bank (an online bank), which was launched two years back, is currently deficit-making and has not performed up to expectations. It faces tough competition in France. Its operational cash flow position is improving, and expectations are that it will be profitable by 2023-2024.

Also, Orange Bank's product will be expanded in Spain and West Africa in 2020.

I believe that Orange Bank Africa will see early success. The reasons are firstly that Orange already has a successful mobile payment system in Africa with 42 million customers. Secondly, according to McKinsey, in terms of banking services, African markets are fast growing and nearly twice as profitable as the global average. Thirdly, the lessons learnt during tough competition in its home market should enable Orange to deal with the competition. Fourth, there are no significant infrastructure and overhead costs associated with setting up and operations of online banks.

Last, Orange Bank Africa can benefit from Orange’s very strong growth of 7.6% in the Africa and Middle East region as a whole during the last quarter. I forecast revenues in the hundreds of millions within the first 5 years of operations.

Downside risks

As a diversified telco deriving a little less than 50% of its revenues away from its home country, Orange faces downside risks in case there are political and economic downturns in the markets in which it operates.

In fact, the company has already faced issues in Niger, where it is going to sell its troubled subsidiary. However, the very strong growth of 7.6% in the Africa and Middle East region as a whole during the last quarter, and also the fact that the group is present in 19 African and Middle Eastern countries, makes this glitch in Niger insignificant. Therefore, the key to sustained revenues for Orange in Africa is diversification.

Secondly, there could be a resumption of the price war in France. This is, according to me, the most important downside risk, but one which can be mitigated by the fact that the group has the best mobile network when considered on a countrywide basis in France as per the survey done by ARCEP. Also, the fact that the group revenue growth is strong in Europe (1.4%) and even stronger in Africa and the Middle East (7.6%) should also mitigate the effect of any revenue loss in France.

Thirdly, there is competition in Europe which has intensified, but there could be major developments in the form of mergers with greater value generation and revenue enhancement through increased market share. Moreover, the group is already seeing further Enterprise IT growth and could benefit from the trade war side effects, namely increasing mutual distrust between the US and China and reluctance of each country’s companies to use the other's cloud. It has the potential to position itself as a neutral European cloud provider.

Finally, as a dividend stock, the group is vulnerable to stock price trending downwards following announcement of dividend cuts. This was the case recently when Orange announced that it was going to pay a minimum of 0.7 euros ($0.77) as dividend till 2023 against a consensus of 0.74 euros ($0.81) for 2020 and 0.78 euros ($0.86) for 2021. However, this could be reviewed upwards in case of an increase in organic cash flow.

Valuations and metrics summary

Investors have an opportunity to pick up shares of a dividend stock at discounted prices. As per Yahoo Finance, consensus estimates of share price are $19.97 versus the current price of $15

More importantly, at current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.18% compared to the current dividend yield for the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 2.2%.

Finally, regarding the dividend, Orange will pay out a minimum annual dividend of 70 euro cents (78 $ cents) per share over the period, without excluding the possibility of an increase depending on organic cash flow performance.

Below is a summary of the key metrics I have considered as part of this investment thesis and on the basis of which I am bullish on Orange.

Figure 4: Key Metrics considered

The double-digit growth figures powering OBS in the short term and the evolution of the group towards being a major cloud provider in the medium term together are the key differentiators in terms of growth for Orange.

Key takeaways

Orange has started implementing measures which will reduce its debt constraint through cost-cutting measures, as well as unlocking value from its network infrastructure assets as part of its five-year strategic plan.

Revenues and margins have improved, but not significantly, and mostly due to better performance internationally, especially in the Africa and Middle East region for this diversified group. The revenues in France should improve as a result of the price war ending.

Orange, through its subsidiary, OBS, is already a high-growth entity and has been strategically positioned as a major cloud services provider

The group is also an online banking services provider, and investors can look forward to a dividend yield of above 5% at current stock prices.

There are downside risks which have been analyzed as part of this investment thesis.

