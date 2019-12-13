Things To Know About Pozsar's Potential 'Repocalypse' At Year-End, Which 'May Precede' QE4

The Fed has already addressed the issues that Pozsar highlighted as problematical, and there's no reason why the Fed can't pre-empt those issues before year-end, when most institutions need liquidity to square up balance sheet accounts. But just the same, we should be careful. Last year, yields and equities spiked on December 24, 2018, due to the Fed's overt intervention on similar issues. But first, yields and equities have to fall significantly from here before Pozsar's dire predictions can come to pass.

Liquidity squeeze is taking place under investors' radar. Treasury Cash Balances have fallen, suggesting that bank reserve balances follow lower, and should fall any day now. That will add to liquidity scarcity, and repo rates should rise significantly as a consequence. The 2019 SOMA transaction change rate already fell significantly, and is behaving according to its modeled behavior showing declines until year-end, and sharp rise in early 2020.

We say Pozsar is being somewhat alarmist, but warnings of potential risk of asset price dislocations due to severe systemic liquidity drought at year-end should be taken seriously. They're real.

What we need to know about Zoltan Pozsar's potential, year-end "repocalypse," when repo rates supposedly blow up, yields and equities crash. Pozsar says it's baked in the cake. Is it?

Zoltan Pozsar, a US term (money) markets icon, just stunned the financial markets with a "doomsday" report about upcoming crisis in repo markets, predicting the Fed may lose control of overnight rates by year-end.

Pozsar, formerly with the NY Fed and the US Treasury, warned that as a result of collapsing systemic liquidity and a drought of "(bank) excess reserves," the market could see a seizure of the FX swap markets, which could send the US Dollar and bond yields soaring and a stock market collapse, as massively levered hedge funds liquidate risk asset holdings. These events could happen by year-end, he said in the report, which we quote:

The Fed’s liquidity operations have not been sufficient to relax the constraints banks will face in the upcoming year-end turn. Reserves are still insufficient; there are no true “excess” reserves; and large U.S. banks’ G-SIB scores are shaping up to be a severe binding constraint heading into the year-end turn.

Pozsar identified the FX swap market as proximate cause and conduit for the massive deleveraging hedge funds are supposed to endure. He added:

The FX swap market becoming unglued is the biggest risk for RV hedge funds’ assumption that they will have balance sheet to fund their bond basis trades around the year-end turn at not-too-punitive rates, if at all . . . they don’t know the rates they’ll have to pay on these trades, or if banks will be able to fund these trades – and they are missing the incentives at play.

Mr. Pozsar concluded:

If we’re right about funding stresses, the Fed will be doing “QE4” by year-end: the safe asset – U.S. Treasuries – is funded by RV hedge funds on the margin and if the FX swap market pulls balance sheet and funding away from them, the safe asset will go on sale. Treasury yields can spike into year-end, and the Fed will have to shift from buying bills to buying what’s on sale – coupons.

" . . . and the Fed will have to shift from buying bills to buying what’s on sale – coupons" - in more direct terms: QE4.

Like anyone involved in cross-asset investment, we looked at the data that he used in his analytical matrix, specifically focusing primarily on the most direct indication that something is broken in the repo market: the overnight general collateral (GC) repo rate. And there's nothing even remotely wrong with this series at this time.

I think Zoltan Pozsar is being somewhat alarmist at this point - repo rates are at their seasonal lows (see chart below). Nonetheless, we at PAM expect repo rates to rise sharply, as well, as we go into year-end - as the seasonal liquidity drought will continue to bite.

But the forthcoming systemic liquidity squeeze that he is highlighting is real. Treasury Cash Balances have already fallen, suggesting that bank reserve balances will start falling any day now. That will add to the low-liquidity stress, and repo rates should begin to rise significantly as consequence.

Note that the change rate of the 2019 SOMA transaction has already fallen significantly, and is behaving according to its modeled behavior (light blue line. chart above). That always precedes changes in bank reserves, and that change SOMA change rate is already showing declines towards year-end, and a sharp rise early in the year (see chart above, light blue line).

I was asked by a PAM subscriber why the change rate of liquidity data (flow) is more significant than the changes in the nominal values (stock). He asked: "How does the Fed's planned purchases of 60B/month affect your seasonal SOMA model? Then he followed it up with: " Are you saying the decline in the SOMA model until 100D in 2020 will not be affected by the 60B/month planned purchases? "

Here is my response to the queries, which included the chart below:

Let me describe the mechanics implied by the chart above. Legend: pink line - 2019 SOMA transactions; brown line - 2019 SOMA transactions change rate; light blue line - modeled SOMA based on current and past SOMA history; green line - 2019 Treasury Cash Balance As you can see, the 2019 SOMA transactions (pink line) are still rising. but its change rate (brown line) has already fallen sharply. The modeled future performance (light blue) is therefore likely correct. Another reason is that the 2019 Treasury Cash Balance has already fallen sharply. What this means is that the US Treasury has for now, is going to refrain from issuing debt, or at least the issuance will be significantly lower than previous weeks. This reduces the SOMA level because the SOMA is aggregate of US Treasury debt operations and balance sheet/Monetary Base management of the Fed. So we know that the SOMA aggregate is going to fall or at least stay level, and if the Not QE stimulus will be flat, then the SOMA will be also flat or may even decline. Flat nominal from previously rising nominal will give you a falling change rate. That is certain, because it is a mathematical function. We already saw that in the chart above -- the 2019 SOMA change rate (brown) is already falling. And it leads the price of risk assets.

Zoltan Pozsar has written extensively about the "plumbing" of the "shadow banking sector," and he is certainly familiar with the high fidelity of the liquidity flows' seasonal tendency. We have often illustrated that very well-defined seasonality by showing yearly plots of the Treasury Cash Balance.

The forthcoming behavior of the markets, described by Pozsar, by the way, occurs every year (see chart above). The seasonal liquidity drought going into year-end occurs yearly, and only the positional condition of the financial institutions differ. Note the 5-year history of the SOMA transactions shows similar behavior (see chart below, black line) - a plunge in liquidity towards third week of December, then sharp liquidity inflows from there until early January, the next year.

We are surprised by this brouhaha over a potential QE4. We already have QE4 - it is called "Not QE" and the Fed is scheduled to add $60B per month to their balance sheet, and the program runs until March 2020. The only reason why Fed Chair Jerome Powell says it is not QE is because the Fed has been buying Treasury Bills, instead of coupon-bearing securities with longer maturities.

Zoltan Pozsar did acknowledge that there are no stresses in the repo markets yet, and points to potential issues about the FX swap market becoming unglued as potential trigger for QE 4. But those issues could be temporary and may be addressed by the NY Fed's Temporary Open Market Operations (TOMO). A QE4 would be implemented via Permanent Open Market Operations (POMO), and we already have an ongoing $60B per month stimulus program, scheduled, as we said, to end in March 2020.

But Zoltan Posar may know something that we don't - after all, he is still working in an Investment Bank (Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)) which is very active in the repo market. Also, Pozsar was one of the architects of the modern US term (money) markets. Nonetheless, the Fed has already started to address the issues that he highlighted, and we don't see any reason why the Fed can't preempt those issues and not wait for the year-end to do it. That is when most institutions need liquidity to square up balance sheet accounts.

If the Fed is up to something, they will do it well before the Christmas and NY celebrations. Or for that matter, they can wait until early January, with a POMO if the issues become systemic. Otherwise, a TOMO well before Christmas will do.

But just the same, we should be careful. Last year, yields and equities spiked on December 24, 2018, due to the Fed's overt market intervention due to similar issues. But first, yields and equities have to fall significantly from here before Pozsar's dire predictions can come to pass.

If a tighter liquidity situation continues what is supposed to happen, according to Pozsar?

Pozsar said:

In other words, the already thin liquidity at year end (which as a reminder, last December 31 sent repo rates soaring even though excess reserves were about $100 billion more than they are now) could get far worse as a result of the Fed's inability to properly address the reserves ((cash)) shortage plaguing banks."

What happens when repo rates soar? I asked that because repo rates are the ultimate expression of any stress in this universe. So it is fair to ask - what happens when repo rates surge? So assuming Pozsar is correct, what is the reflex response of risk assets?

Yields fall and equities collapse, that's what.

Treasury yields will spike", Pozsar warns, identifying the trigger of forced sales of Treasuries around year-end as the FX swap market. It gets worse, because the selloff that is triggered by a freeze in the FX swap market will promptly lead to a crash in the bonds market, and spread from there, or as Pozsar puts it, "these funding market stresses will likely pull away capital and hence balance sheet from equity long-short strategies which could spill over into a broader equity selloff… during a Treasury selloff – that’s not the right kind of risk parity Christmas."

Nonetheless, even if Pozsar did not provide a timeline for his predictions, it is clear that the disaster he is anticipating is composed of two stages. Let's look at this chart again (below):

Observations:

Repo rates are shown as inverted in the chart above.

Repo rates are at cycle lows. For the stress to happen, they have to rise sharply first. The liquidity models are already anticipating that.

Long bond yields are inverse to repo rates. In fact the 10-yr yield refuses to go back down because the repo rate is still falling.

Look at the current state of bank reserves - the blue line in the chart above. It is keeping pace with the rise in SOMA transactions (pink line). Both are still rising smartly. No signs of stress there at all.

So these are the phases, if you may, of how Pozsar's dire prediction will come to pass:

First Stage: first we get into trouble with a decline in bank reserves, something that is already being flagged by the falling Treasury Cash Balance.

Then the Second Stage kicks in. The market gets into even deeper trouble at year-end when (1) TCB is already at seasonal lows, (2) Bank Reserves have fallen, after a short lag, as should be the case following a TCB decline, and (3) the SOMA transactions (which currently are still rising sharply) start falling as well.

In other words, triple whammy decline in liquidity flows, and the most damaging is a prospective sharp fall in bank (excess) reserves. That is the trigger. Only then will the issues come to a head at year-end. That is when yields rise sharply, and possibly, stocks will decline, if Pozsar is right.

There are two stages here (as illustrated), and it will help visualize what Pozsar is warning about if we separate the details of the prospective "repocalypse's" pre- and post events.

There are other clues regarding the timing of these events, some from Pozsar's notes. For instance, he emphasized:

Furthermore, some large U.S. banks are selling Treasuries to lower their G-SIB scores and scrape together some excess reserves to harvest higher repo rates over year-end.

This is the tell. A lot of investment banks understand that the repo rate will be higher by year-end (not a big secret if you follow liquidity trends - even us at PAM know that). To understand the impact of bank reserves on repo rates, study the chart below closely (bank reserves data, dashed blue line, is shown inverted in the Y-axis).

Falling reserves make repo rates rise (2019 repo rate in red line) -- that's clear. But for now, repo rates at cyclical lows. Due to the seasonality of liquidity flows, the repo rate acquires some of that seasonality feature, too (see chart below). And repo rates have that seasonal tendency to weaken towards the third week of December, then shoot up afterwards.

Conclusion:

Pozsar's thesis is obviously hitching a ride on the seasonal tendency of liquidity flows at this time, and therefore has powerful underpinnings. The conditions that he described as currently prevailing or will soon prevail in the shadow banking sector are also evident. His alarmist tone may be unfortunate, but he has predicted the September "repocalypse" accurately, so it is foolhardy not to take precautions, or at least be mindful of the data that we highlighted that could provide advance warning of danger.

Zoltan Pozsar's original article may be obtained from the link below:

Global Money Notes #26 - Countdown to QE4?

This article was largely derived from this PAM Market Report



