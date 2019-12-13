Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Main Index Distributed A Dividend Of $0.22 Per Share

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell by $0.16 and finished Friday's session at $113.89 per share. It is important to mention that the ex-dividend date of the main index was on Monday, and it distributed a monthly dividend of $0.22 per share. The most important event of the next week will be the meeting of the central bank of the United States. The Federal Reserve will decide if there will be some change in the interest rate or they will keep it at the current levels. The investors who hold municipal bonds in their portfolios pay serious attention to these meetings because the municipal sector is highly dependent on the rate decisions.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Many funds from the sector announced their monthly dividends. Among these were the munis sponsored by:

Nuveen

BlackRock

PIMCO

Massachusetts Financial Services

Eaton Vance

Invesco

Macquarie Investment Management

Deutsche Investment Management Americas

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. It is interesting for me to see that we still have closed-end funds from the sector, which are traded at a negative Z-score. It is true that we cannot talk about a significant edge, but in such uptrend, even a negative Z-score or relatively low Z-score may be a reason to review a fund as a potential "Long" candidate.

If I have to summarize the last week, I will say that it was positive for the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. Most of the munis reported an increase in their net asset values.

The Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) is one of the munis with a Z-score close to -1.00 point. Over the past months, the price of MAV fell after the management team decided to decrease its dividend twice. At the beginning of the year, the monthly dividend was $0.0525 per share, and now it is $0.0375 per share.

My personal favorite from the above funds is the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF). A current yield of 4.74% and an earnings/coverage ratio close to 100%. Definitely an interesting candidate.

2. Highest Z-Score

The recent interest rate cuts are a positive fact for the prices of fixed-income assets with a relatively long duration. Municipal bond closed-end funds are exactly this type of assets, and we can admit that the increase in their prices was expected. Nevertheless, I notice too high optimism in some of them. Z-score is a tool that can help us to identify relatively expensive funds. From our perspective, a Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal to re-allocate your money.

Last time, the Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) was the CEF with the highest Z-score of 2.78, and I shared with you my opinion that it is statistically overpriced. Over the past week, the price of VPV fell by 1.60%, which only confirms the theory that it is more likely to see a price decrease from the funds which are traded at a high Z-score.

The situation around the BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) looks very similar, as its price reported an increase of 0.89%, while its net asset value remained unchanged. Currently, its Z-score is 2.52 points, and it seems difficult for the price to remain at such levels.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.78 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.67 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 11.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

If you want to extend your investments in California, then the BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) may catch your attention. It has an average Z-score of 0.48 points and one of the highest discounts in the area. The current yield of the fund is 3.68%, and the yield on net asset value is 3.24%. The credit quality of BFZ is more than impressive, as 71.70% of its investments are rated as "AA".

4. Highest Premium

No doubt, the dividend of the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) and its potential decrease are among the most observed factors in the sector. Once again, it did not happen, and PCQ announced its usual dividend of $0.0770 per share. Nevertheless, the premium of 43.71% is extremely high, and I consider an investment in PCQ at these levels as risky.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.43%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.68%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor have proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.87%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

If you are wondering which of the funds have the highest distribution rate on price, the above sample can help you to find the answer. Additionally, I have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.10% and the average yield on net asset value is 3.92%.

Our leader, the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ), caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 5.02% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Another closed-end fund that deserves our attention is the Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA). With negative Z-score and price trading around the net asset value, it may be a good buying opportunity. Over the past decade, the fund outperformed most of its peers by return on net asset value.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on December 08, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

