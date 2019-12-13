Nanotech Security Corp. (NTSFF) CEO Troy Bullock on Q4 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Nanotech Security Corp. (OTCQX:NTSFF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call December 12, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Monika Russell

Good afternoon and thank you for attending our fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2019 conference call. Troy Bullock will begin the call today with an overview of our results and operational highlights. I will then provide a detailed review of our financial performance for the quarter and the year. Following the financial review, I will provide an outlook and discussion of our goals and expectations for fiscal 2020. After the formal presentation, we will be pleased to take questions.

Before we talk about results, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements in this call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. For caveats about forward-looking statements and risk factors, please see our MD&A for the year ended September 30, 2019, which can be found on our Company profile at sedar.com.

Also, as part of the company's business involves dealing with security features for banknotes, you will appreciate that we are quite limited in our ability to provide details about specific customers and prospects. That said, we will do our best to provide investors with general feedback we are receiving from our customers, the industry, new opportunities that we are pursuing and give some general parameters on how these development contracts are progressing.

I will now pass the call over to Troy for an overview of our fourth quarter and fiscal 2019. Troy?

Troy Bullock

Great, Monika. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for attending our conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. 2019 was a year of transition for the company and I'm happy with our progress on meeting the goals we set out at the beginning of the year.

When I took on the responsibilities of CEO in the second quarter, I established the goals that Nanotech as a research and development company to a diversified products based company like commercializing the technology, rolling out third-party supply chain from investing in sales and marketing to enter into new market.

We developed two new markets, government banknote market and the brand protection market. Further, following nine months, our strategies to develop market-focused products and land new customers have been successful. We launched two new products in the brand protection market, LiveLogo and LivePortrait. These products are released in April and we've been marketing them at trade shows and direct-to-interested customers for the past couple of quarters. We are already seeing strong interest in customers and partners that we build out of our sales pipeline. And we recently announced a multiyear contract with the World Baseball Softball Confederation that we believe will grow over time.

We are working on several other opportunities and expect to update investors as we close our new deal. In the government and banknote market, we also set out to deliver new products with a focus on near-term revenue. During the year, we were successful in moving new optical thin-film orders. The first or the new recurring order where Nanotech is supplying [indiscernible] and the customer is converting it into security features for government ID. The special order is for customer clarified Nanotech optical thin film with the [indiscernible] and central bank both orders were expected to be annual recurring business.

In addition, in October we announced KolourDepth a revolutionary security feature within our government and banknote markets. Taking what we've learned from years of speaking with Central Bank decision-makers and banknote experts, people with KolourDepth differentiates the existing products in the marketplace as the securities feature that offers suite and breadth multi-color and movement.

We have turned KolourDepth to several potential costumes and partners and are receiving positive feedback. In the early months since its launch for the sales cycle of banknotes can be several years, our strategy is to partner with leading OEMs in the market to help accelerate the deployment of KolourDepth. Another key achievement in fiscal 2019, we are building out of manufacturing supply chain to deliver on the earnings for our new products. We have more left to do in terms of earning, we have secured both North American and European supply chain partners and it can deliver to brand protection customers without concern about our internal capacity to do so.

This also broadens our product offering allowing us to leverage ratio capabilities and offer our customers several new products like PFA labels, QR codes and serialization. It is critical that we entered the brand detection market with both differentiated product, a full solution and the fixed delivery schedules so customers will have the confidence in our ability to deliver.

In fiscal 2019, we also continue to build out our intellectual property portfolio which we believe is a hidden asset in the company. We currently have 33 issued and 26 pending patents across seven countries. Over the last six years, the company has invested over $15 million in research and development creating a strong wave around our technology and offerings.

Looking ahead, we plan to burn out our strategy in 2020 and continue to work with our new partners in both the banknote and brand protection markets. We are well capitalized and are seeing an increase in our sales pipeline in both markets and feel very good about where the company is strategically as we move into 2020 and beyond. At the beginning of the year, we provided guidance for this year of transition revenues for fiscal 2019 will be down from 2018 and the company will have negative EBITDA.

Revenue for fiscal 2019 was down year-over-year to $6.4 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $120,000. We ended the year with cash of $10.3 million, no debt and $26.7 million in net assets in the balance sheet. Nanotech currently generates most of its revenues from development contracts with a single customer with the goal of incorporating a Nanotech Security feature on their bank out in the future. The company has award purchased orders for contract services totaling $5 million in fiscal 2020. To further advance development of nano-optic security feature for the future banknote.

With this in line, Nanotech has secured its contract services revenue for fiscal 2020 at levels similar to those in fiscal 2019. We continue to anticipate that we will generate most of our fiscal 2020 revenue from this customer. As of September 30, 2019, we've recognized about half of the revenues on our $30 million development contract.

Today we also announced some leadership updates. I'm pleased to report that Neil McDonnell has been appointed to Chair of the Board. Neil's extensive and direct experience across several technology companies makes him an ideal fit to pull out the roll of Nanotech Independent Chairman.

The company's Founder Doug Blakeway continues to serve as a Director and provide through his expertise to management and the board. I'm also please to announce that Brian Donnelly has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Brian joined us in January, bringing 25-years of innovative sales and business development leadership to nanotech. Since coming on Board, he has been pivotal in ramping up our sales activity and driving our new commercial product line into several new markets. This is not trivial since Brian is essentially building a new product category into those markets and with his efforts we are starting to generate results.

Lastly, I would like to congratulate Monika on her promotion to Nanotech CFO. For the past year she has maintained an excellent leadership with Nanotech finance team and is acting as an Acting CFO role and I'm pleased that she is now formalized with this arrangement.

I would like to thank Neil, Doug, Brian and Monika for contributions this past year. And I look forward to leveraging their expertise to continue to build the company together. That concludes my initial comments on the third quarter and full-year fiscal. 2019.

I'm now going to pass the call back to Monika for detailed financial results. Monika?

Monika Russell

Thanks, Troy.

Before I begin I would like to mention that all the dollar amounts I refer to are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Starting with our fourth quarter revenues, revenue decreased 52% year-over-year to 1.5 million. The quarterly revenue decline was due to the timing of contract services revenue as certain purchase orders were awarded for fiscal 2020 to set a following into the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was partially offset by a strong quarter of optical thin-film delivery.

Fourth quarter gross margin of 77% was consistent with 78% in the prior year. We continue to contain our operating costs. For the fourth quarter of 2019 operating costs were 1.8 million compared to 1.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. While overall cost did not increase significantly, the mix of cost changed with more spending in sales and marketing versus general [indiscernible].

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 705,000 and adjusted EBITDA loss was 300,000. To decline from 2018 is primarily due to lower revenue in the current quarter.

Turning to our annual results before 2019 revenues fell 23% 6.4 million as a result of reduced contract services revenue partially offset by increased revenue from products as we booked our first revenue in the brand protection market and increased optical thin-film sales.

Full-year fiscal 2019 gross margin was 76% versus 83% in 2018. This decrease was primarily due to the reduction in contract services revenue in 2019. Full-year operating costs were 8.3 million versus 7.4 million in fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2019 operating costs included restructuring costs of 788,000 that was incurred as a result of the CEO transition in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Nanotech incurred a 2.8 million net loss in fiscal 2019 compared to a 46,000 net loss in fiscal 2018. Higher revenues, higher gross margin of volatile asset restructuring costs accounting for better bottom-line in fiscal 2018. Our fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA loss was about 120,000 compared to 2018s positive adjusted EBITDA of 1.3 million. The decrease was primarily due to reduced revenue and margins in the current year.

The company remains debt free. We exited the year with 10.3 million of cash and 26.7 million in net assets. We are in a strong position to continue executing our business plan.

Our operations generated $803,000 of cash in the fourth quarter of 2019 largely due to the $1 million of non-cash working capital versus 386,000 in 2018. We made capital investments of 156,000 in Q4 of 2019 compared to 223,000 in the prior year.

For the full year operations generated 926,000 in cash in 2019 and 1.5 million in 2018. Capital investments were 249,000 in 2019 and 3.7 million in 2018 when the company purchased a new EBL lithography systems and expanded our Burnaby, British Columbia facility.

This concludes my comments on our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. And I will now turn the call back to Troy to provide an update on our outlook for 2020. Troy?

Troy Bullock

Thanks, Monika. I would now like to discuss our strategies for fiscal 2020 and will provide you with the goals and objectives for the year.

In fiscal 2020, we will continue to focus on advancing our dual-pronged approach to the government and banknote market and the brand protection market. In the government and banknote market, we remain focused on advancing our development contracts and working towards eventually delivering a security feature onto the currency with the Central Bank.

While we don't currently have clear visibility on exactly when this will ultimately happen, we were pleased with our progress in our recent purchase order of $5 million from this customer which will be recognized in 2020. And other strategic initiatives for 2020 in the banknote markets centers around our recently announced new product KolourDepth. KolourDepth compliments currency authentication product portfolio while offering visual effects that include 3D depth, multiple colors and movement. With KolourDepth, central banks can design banknote security features that tailor rich a memorable story intuitively capturing and [indiscernible] attention as the banknote is inspected for its authenticity.

Our go-to-market strategy with KolourDepth is to work with partners to leverage their sales channel. The attorney speaking to several large OEMs in the market, we're interested in manufacturing and potentially selling KolourDepth to the government and banknote market.

With this discussion in the early stages, that initial conversations are very encouraging and banking feedback and product is exciting standalone. And we also plan to continue to pursue new optical thin-film orders. In 2019, we were recurring our including a government ID in [indiscernible] and banknote.

We also invested considerable resources to get optical thin film clarified for several other countries banknotes. As we enter into 2020, we're aiming to convert these recent qualifications and continue into the new recurring revenue opportunities.

In the brand protection market, we will continue the market as new large optic products and several opportunities in our sales funnel. We recently announced the multiuse roles of the World Baseball Softball Confederation and are hopeful that we will be able to sign more deals and we'll continue to prove out our solution and the need to larger contracts in the future.

We've also set out a goal to develop strategic relationships with established OEMs in the brand protection market in order to promote Nanotech's products in more existing customer banks. I'm pleased with the pace that we have built out the new growth segments for the company and should expect to hear more about it as we progress throughout 2020.

On the manufacturing and product side, we will continue to pursue strategic partnerships both in enhanced supply chain options and to expand our product protection portfolio and offerings.

For fiscal 2020, where we are moving away from formal top and bottom-line guidance, I do want to provide some direction that can help investors understand our goals for the year. Contract services that has already been awarded to fiscal 2020 in the amount of $5 million which is comparable to what we recognized from our large development contracts in 2019.

We believe there are some opportunities for additional rewards and revenue growth from this contract in fiscal 2020 that have nothing to report at this time. Management has also set the strategic goal of diversification and growth for 2020. The growth is planned through product based revenues with new customers.

The company will continue to expand its product line and make further investments in sales and marketing team and initiatives in early to expand Nanotech's market reach. In the near-term management expects the modest quarterly adjusted EBITDA losses will persist with cost increases and outpaced the revenue growth for fiscal 2020. However, these additional expenditures are expected to support revenue growth beyond 2020.

I will conclude the call by saying I'm very excited about the successful transition in 2019 in our current strategic position as we head into 2020. We have a strong team, we now have products that are resonating favorably in the respective markets and remain very positive feedback from customers and partners that want to work with us.

I will further update you on future quarterly conference calls as our strategy continues to play out. I would like to once again thank everyone for participating in the call today. We will now pass the call back to the operator to open up the call to questions.

Gianluca Tucci

Hi. Good afternoon guys. Just a couple of questions from me. So just on the banknote side, what caused the contract come in around the same amount as last year and for example about 10 million. And I think you mentioned this, but how much debate has it generated in sales from the 30 million development contract.

Troy Bullock

Hi, Gianluca. Thanks for the question. So, the $30 million development contract, I will take the second first. We've recognized about half of that. I think $16 million of the $30 million has been recognized leaving the remaining sort of 14-million to come.

One of the challenges that we have or one of the process points that we have to do, the work with this customer is, yes, we have the approved budget, but we have their own cash flow and timing issues as it relates to when they can award annual draw downs on this budget if you will. And so, that we look at 2019, we had awards of about $5 million which sits there instead of budgetary cycle as we go into 2020 was now rewarded as another $5 million.

One of the main reasons for our drop-off in raising impact, the main reason for the drop off in revenue is in 2018, we had $7 million in revenue. So when we look at our decline in revenue from 2018 to 2019, it effectively is a 100% related to the timing of them awarding that development contract. So as we move into 2020, we rewarded at the same level we have this year is a little more than just their own financial constraints as they move through their fiscal year. It really has no alliance or ties to how the progress is progressing -- the project has been going through more gains, as more people are involved and I would say our customers are extremely happy with the progress and in fact its pushing us hard to move things along faster and faster.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, great. Just follow-up that question, in terms of the next steps with this particular customer, can you walk us through -- can you walk us through kind of the next 12 months and shape up, I guess that development or milestone perspective.

Troy Bullock

Yes. I think a lot of our conversation are now with the customer is not just dealing with the development people that we've been partnering with that are three to four years. But we are also now starting to talk to their stakeholders. Again, I got to be careful that I recognizing the confidentiality of this agreement but they're talking to their designers, their politicians, other agencies that have an impact on decision-making and they are repeating that information -- gathering that information themselves and starting to feedback to us so that our designs become much more customer-specific.

So historically, we've been doing designs specifically for random imagery and things like that. Now they have asked us to start to do designs that are very much related to their country, very much related to their banknotes and the lot of the focus this year is going to be on capturing that right design, their stakeholders are interested in and ensuring that the quality that they're looking for to get onto the next banknote.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. That's fair. And if I can ask on your commercial efforts, can you speak to the progress on diversifying your business outside of the banknote space. I think you instilled kind of your vision at the start of this fiscal year. And I guess I'm asking what inning of the game is that at the moment and you didn't provide formal guidance this year, but can you provide some expectations from the commercial side for fiscal 2020?

Troy Bullock

Yes. So, when we started the year, we were effectively a bank loan contracts company. The vast majority 80%, 90% of our revenue is coming from this development contracts. And we have one or two optical thin film, that's been business for the last three or four years. When I look at this past year, we have been successful in commercializing our technology, in the first 90 days we launched driven products for the brand protection space, we secured supply chain so that we can deliver that. And then within six months we built out a pipeline. And we've actually started to see some things, we had the World Baseball Softball Confederation win. That pipeline has gone from effectively, if I look at Nanotech as a whole, we effectively had nothing in our pipeline outside of the development contract and there's one recurring optical thin-film order. I would say as we exited this big calendar year, we have upwards, I look at 30 different opportunities in our pipeline.

In our [indiscernible] I want to update and share with everybody on a quarter-to-quarter basis, I think our pipeline is something that's been growing in over nine months, we have done it up to about 40 million [indiscernible] it's been a continued investment in sales and marketing because we are starting to get some good traction here, we are getting customers that want to talk to us about designing products in both the brand protection suites and also in the banknote space.

And I can also say in that pipeline, it's running about 50-50 between banknote and brand protection. In the banknote space, we actually continue to pursue KolourDepth product solution for future banknotes. But at the same time leveraging a lot of traction in our optical thin film, we have been qualified now with a number of new countries and we've hope in fiscal 2020 that we can convert those sort of qualification efforts that we performed last year into recur in future revenues for us. And so, I'm didn't giving any real guidance with respect to a specific number on future product growth revenues. Between the opportunities on the optical thin film side and the healthy pipeline that we're building out, I am quite optimistic that we're going to see some nice growth in 2020 as it relates to future products sales.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. So 5 million I guess other development contract that's a good baseline. And then your commercial activity in the year is essentially upside on that product baseline.

Troy Bullock

You are absolutely, correct. And then I would add to that there is some upside opportunity on the bank note development contract as well. The 5 million sort of the baseline, we have some opportunities that we can increase that we're still talking to them or what other accelerators and things like that that can happen in the year.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, perfect. And just my last question here, can you give us an update on your internal marketing and sales transformation efforts that all completed now and it's just a matter of the team executing.

Troy Bullock

I wouldn't say that we are by any means complete in that area. In fact, we have added to those nine months, I think Brian Donnelly has been doing an outstanding job. He built out, a key new hire Chris Darling from the hologram space; Chris has got over 20 years experience selling holograms to the brand protection market. He joined -- we still have 80 new driving our banknote and government ID markets.

So we've got a good team. We're seeing some traction now. So based on that we did the posting out right now and we're looking for an additional salesperson in the brand protection space. We're just in the interviewing stages now, but I would think in the next three months or so we'd like to add that person to the team. And on the marketing side, I think we want to continue to spend more money in the marketing side, further enhance our products, provide more things that we can sell to our customers. And we continue on with the commercialization that we've sort of done in the first nine months. So we will be more spending there, but I think we're spending for good reasons. We're spending because we are starting to get some traction in the market.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. That's all for me. Thank you guys and happy holidays. Thanks.

Troy Bullock

Thanks Gianluca. Happy holidays.

Operator

We will take our next question from Anthony Prost from GMP. Please go ahead.

Anthony Prost

Good afternoon. My first question for you is regarding your product sort of launch timelines. So this year, we saw I mean to help new products launch most recently, the KolourDepth. And I wanted to know, are there going to be any other like larger enhancements or do you expect any larger announcements in the next fiscal year or are they just sort of looking more at maybe just like a few update to your existing or is this more a question of evolution or revolution as far as new product development in this fiscal year.

Troy Bullock

That's a good question, Anthony. And what update you heard generally, all these launches, we've got plans for the year. But I kind of put them into three categories. Random we will do, we want to take some of our existing products that we're offering and expand the application of them. So, it's not necessarily a new design or a new technology, but having the ability to have different applications. So instead of just a strength needed to be provided as a threat or a patch or wallpaper design. So, we're looking to leverage current technologies and current capabilities working with our production partners so that we can offer that in a wider -- accessible to more customers is very important in the brand protection space because right now we're offering our PSA labor with things like QR codes utilization, but we can leverage some of the capabilities from our partners. We can offer that in different formats and that would be look more software apps to sell. That's sort of the one category. And we do have plans for that across all of our products that have already been launched.

The second category is, we want to continue to leverage things with our production partners can offer. So this year we added QR code capabilities to utilization. And as we go into next year, we're looking at leveraging partners again for things like track and trace capability. So, customers can track their labels to supply chain or have more customer engagement and so it's more of a first-time solution as opposed to address something that's going to be a -- noble to prevent counterfeiting. So there's many other offerings as we start to engage with these large, very large OEMs at our production level. They can provide us a whole bunch of other things that we can sell through which puts more stuff in our [indiscernible], it doesn't all happen in Nanotech so to speak perhaps to help drive revenues.

And then, the third bucket which is, the exciting one, I'm not going to necessarily commit to at this time, we are working on some next wave technology we continue to do that. We continue to spend a significant amount of money and resources into advancing our nanotechnology. And we do have some pretty exciting things that towards the latter half of the year, we'd hope to launch new products that once again add more things for that marketplace.

Anthony Prost

That's a great color. Thank you so much for that. Following up on one of Gianluca's question, with respect to your customer concentration and your goal for increasing diversification. Do you have a target for the number of clients that you'd like to have, perhaps at this point next year.

Troy Bullock

I do. It's not something I necessarily want to share publicly at this point in time. We got a number of targets is how we measure success around -- in particular with the brand protection market. I look at kind of those markets. In the brand protection market, the first thing that we're looking at right now is, how the pipeline is filling out. We recognize that the brand protection market as I look at how holograms are being sold into that market and competing products. Getting some experience from people like Chris Darling has been selling into that market for upwards of 20 years. He's talked to us about that. It's typically nine months sales cycle, while we're not employing this product for about six or seven months and are starting to see traction in that space. And so, our first way of measuring is, how this sales funnel coming, how is that pipeline building out.

And over a period of time, we built that out. We're starting to see a nice flurry of activity going into that sales funnel. As we have more salespeople, I would like to see that expand. And so, we certainly, we've got internal targets with respect to how the prospects opportunities qualified leads to, I want to see in that sales funnel and in particular at various stages of the sales funnel.

So, we certainly set adding up that number will be very high in the sales funnel. And then as we start to convert that into conversion rates, we will start to see what comes out the other side. It's hard for us to start them pin down is that going to be 5, 10, 30 wins during the year, but the structure the sales funnel and that certainly our focus.

On the banknote side, we certainly have target again on the optical thin-film side. As I said coming into this year, we really had two customers in that space that we've been saying for the last three or four years and those are great customers and we drove that revenue and it's been -- it's very nice for us. We want to expand that pretty significantly and I think this past year we have two more wins. And I think already this year we've seen another couple of clarification that are going to set us up for new wins and so I'm going to start to see our optical thin-film opportunity move from sort of two -- a year ago to -- to many more. So that we've more diverse supply in that, we have more customer opportunities that we're supplying to. So not prepared to give you a numbers that we're absolutely have targets there and it's very much what we're focusing on, when it starts with the pipeline, but then expands into that.

Anthony Prost

Great. Thank you. And following up on [indiscernible]. I believe delivery we spoke about -- currently approved that you are going through at first or are those complete now?

Troy Bullock

Prior to that, we did two-thirds, we were talking about last time. There's kind of three projects going on up here. One project was to expand the facility we need to expand about 15,000 square feet, I'm guessing. And we're bringing in some new equipment that was purchased under our development contract. So the expansion in [indiscernible] is largely completed in the next couple of weeks that will be kind of finished. And the equipment, we're hoping to arrive in the next few months. And that's going to progress very well for us.

We're doing some additional work on the machines right now, some $50,000 type work -- $57,000 type work. And we're doing that because none of the clarification customers that we've gone through this past year requires a slightly different for that optical thin-film. And so, anticipating of us being successful in winning that business, we want to make sure that our coders can handle that in efficient ways. So we've already started on that and moved right back that project finished in kind of the next I guess month or so.

Anthony Prost

All right. And at that point you will have the capacity in place to cover whatever -- like your 30% of client and whatever additional stuff that you will do. You don't been…

Troy Bullock

Yes. I mean from a production side, we're actually pretty well-positioned right now because from a brand protection market in all that we delivered PSA or whatever we're producing and selling into brand protection space. We are at a stage in the position, we secured a great supply chain partner and a European very large well-respected international partner. And so we believe there's no constraint there. We bring orders in and we just pass them along. We do the work here in Vancouver as far as the origination and analog optics type; project produced and the things in place. And we're able to just pass that on a production partner in may effectively got unlimited capacity so that was great. Partly don't produce ourselves is the optical thin film and under that slide that parties done in third. So and we've got very significant capacity there and some of these upgrades and we have had just allowed us to put a -- slightly different products together. It's effectively a wider product offering. So that's going to be average. We've become more efficient at it, but lots of capacity there on that optical thin-film side.

And then with regards to the banknote development contract and we are next doing that development-stage as far as production of that whether that done in there with your production partner, we can always decide as we get closer to the finish line.

Anthony Prost

All right. Great. Thank you.

Troy Bullock

Thank you, Anthony.

Troy Bullock

Thank you. I would like to thank everyone for your questions and for joining our fourth quarter and year-end conference call for fiscal 2019. We were looking to generate near-term revenue and feel confident in our go-forward strategy to expand our sales and marketing activities, launched new products and diversified beyond the banknote market. And updating everyone, on our continued progress and further talking to you on our next call.

I will pass it back to the operator for closing comments, but I wish everybody a happy holidays and talk to you in the New Year. Thank you.

