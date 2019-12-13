Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Management Presents at Barclays Global Teleconference, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Barclays Global Teleconference, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 12, 2019 6:00 PM ET

Mark Murphy - CFO

Dave Fullwood - VP, Sales, Mobile Products

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Blayne Curtis

We'll go ahead and get started. I'm Blayne Curtis. Next up, we have Qorvo. From the company, Mark Murphy, CFO; as well as Dave Fullwood, who is the VP of the Mobile Products. I'm going to turn it over to Mark for some opening remarks, and then we'll get into conversation.

Good. Thanks, Blayne, and good to be here today. I'm going to start with the normal reminder that the safe harbor language that applies to our press releases also applies to our comments today. And my comments, Qorvo was formed to best serve the market opportunities we see today in advanced 4G, 5G and other wireless standards and across handset, infrastructure, defense and aerospace, WiFi, automotive, IoT and other markets.

RF challenges are getting more difficult. Qorvo solves those challenges, improve system performance and get these products to market faster. Serving customers in our space requires -- or serving customers well requires hard to replicate combination of advanced and unique technologies such as BAW and GaN, leading design expertise and experience, in-house manufacturing technologies and scale, deep supply chain and customer partnerships, and many years of acquired know-how throughout the enterprise.

Qorvo has built this strong combination through the merger and years of focus and hard work. And we're realizing the benefits now in strong customer engagement, particularly as we enter 5G and in our operating performance.

Our outperformance in the September quarter and strong December quarter guide show how well we're serving the market and operating. On the December quarter, it's on track with our October call guidance. As we look out into the year and next year, we're excited about the market opportunities and trends we've laid out in our October call and before.

WiFi is picking back up following the ratification of WiFi 6. Mobile handset integration trends have only intensified with 5G as board space, form factor and performance requirements drive more compact and functionally dense integrated solutions. This unrelenting trend of integration favors Qorvo's products and technologies.

Commercially, 5G is here with ongoing infrastructure investment and strong handset design activity. We said in October that we expect up to 300 million 5G handsets next calendar year at roughly $5 to $7 of incremental content.

Qorvo is extremely well-positioned for today's market opportunities. And today, as Blayne mentioned, we have Dave Fullwood, who's our VP of Sales for our Mobile Products segment. So, good opportunity to hear firsthand what the customers are saying and activities in the marketplace.

So, perhaps, Dave, you can comment on what you're seeing in the 5G rollout, including how Qorvo wins.

Dave Fullwood

Sure. Thanks Mark. So, our customers are quickly transitioning their product portfolios to 5G. They're seeing the complexity that 5G brings. And we're working closely with them to solve those challenges. We're seeing increasing sales and design wins with our largest customers in the mid- and upper tiers for the highest value and most highly integrated parts of our portfolio.

As we indicated on our last earnings call, our RF is made with all the major 5G chipset providers, this includes LSI, Qualcomm, MediaTek and HiSilicon. That's especially important as the leading customers in China prefer multiple trusted sources that are compatible across platforms for their critical components.

We're enjoying robust mobile demand, supported by a healthy channel, accelerating 5G ramp, increasing system-level complexity, and strong customer pool for our highest performance in most highly integrated solutions.

Q - Blayne Curtis

All right. Maybe just following on that. You have -- I mean if you look at the China market, I think there was 5 million 5G phones in the month of November alone, obviously quite a quick rate. Maybe you could just start what's going on. I think Huawei has kind of been pushing. And now you're starting to see other customers in China maybe pull in. So, maybe you can kind of walk us through that.

Mark Murphy

Talking 5G handsets in particular. So, we had had our previous number, which was 200 million handsets at $5 incremental content for some time. I think we first put that number out about year and half ago. We changed it in our October call because we did see a fairly dramatic change in design activity and related obviously to customer behavior on 5G handset uptake.

So, -- and what's driving that? There is sort of the focus in China and the build-out. But I also think what you're seeing is versus the 3 to 4G transition, handsets are a much more integral part of people's lives, are much more powerful devices. I think the consumer is more sophisticated around that the device is going to have some added functionality and they don't want to miss out. They realize that when they buy a phone today, that while it may not be served by 5G infrastructure currently that over the life of that phone, it will be.

So, I think you're seeing -- that's why we changed the profile of our 5G ramp, which was going to be 200 million units. And then eventually, in the next three years or so go up to about 750 million units or roughly half the market. We see the early years being a bit higher. But still our view three, four years out is still about that 750 million plus. So, just a change in the profile given early adoption.

Blayne Curtis

Difficult to kind of handicap here is the RF market got fairly stable. There was kind of two and a half suppliers and then this kind of Huawei ban happened and now also Huawei is being a non-U.S. component. So, is that in your TAM or not? I think you said that you're working with them, and maybe we can explore that a little bit later.

But then Qualcomm has talked about reinsuring themselves in the 5G. So, this competitive landscape effectively heat it up again. And the question is of that $2 billion, and you look at your opportunities and your positioning, do you think you're -- you look at your 4G share and you look at what you can potentially get at 5G, are you seeing any impacts from these two other competitors? Or do you think you'll still be at your share in 4G or even better?

Mark Murphy

I don't think the competitive dynamics have changed a whole lot. In fact, I think the demands of 5G on the RF architectures and the integration required has only helped position Qorvo. And if we bring it back to what the customer wants, the customer wants an ability to have reliable suppliers that bring the best technologies and have the ability, both on the RF and the baseband candidly, to use alternate suppliers.

And that's a structure that we don't see changing and Qorvo is very well positioned in that given our slate of technologies. We produce the best RF. And ourselves and a couple of other suppliers, I think, will continue to be leaders in the market.

Dave, do you have direct--

Dave Fullwood

Yes. So, you asked about Huawei. And they -- we've seen a phone where they had to shift to alternate supply, and that was not by choice. They had no choice but to do that. But that's certainly not what they want to do. And so we expect that as they go forward, as there's opportunities, they will certainly move back to a more high performance, high integration solutions like what Qorvo can bring in the future.

On the other side, you mentioned on the chipset side. The customers, as I mentioned, they want to have a flexible supply chain that they're traditionally have been using, using the traditional suppliers. So, they want to have multiple choices on the baseband, and they want to have multiple choices on the RF.

And especially for the RF, even if they choose different baseband solutions, they want solutions that are compatible across all those systems. And so I think sticking with their -- the traditional suppliers that they've always used is what their strategy and their intention is.

Blayne Curtis

It's very hard to track this Huawei situation because it was like they can't ship, now they can and they've not and everybody brought out revenue. But you're starting here, I mean, again, Huawei created alternate platforms to say, hey, we can do it, here it is. And they did on the infrastructure side as well. But as you move forward here, do you -- is there any way to think about what you potentially could still ship to them if they chose to use this other platform?

Mark Murphy

Well, I think the -- Blayne, I think the handset and the infrastructure side are not a whole lot different as far as the -- Huawei is doing what they can, but it's not necessarily what they want to do. So, we're able to ship them more parts on the handset side. So, they're taking what they can from us and other leading suppliers. And I think you'll see that in the future.

On the infrastructure side, they are -- we can't ship them as much. If we could -- if we were unconstrained, I think we have a very good technology portfolio and I think they would take product if we could ship it. They have alternatives and other technologies [technical difficulty] side would require greater CapEx investment or base stations that would operate at higher operating costs.

So, those are just suboptimal trade-offs that they may need to make. So, I don't see -- we're going to first comply with the law. Secondly, we'll continue to work with customers the best we can, including Huawei and then ship them what we're able to under the law.

Blayne Curtis

Just curious, if you look at that $5 to $7, is there a way to kind of think about that as like an average phone? Is that a midrange phone? Is that a high-end phone? And kind of within that, can you describe the types of parts that you're participating in and get to that $5 to $7?

Mark Murphy

Yes. So, it's definitely an average. If you go all the way up into the very premium flagship tiers, it's going to be probably much higher than that. And if you go way down at the lowest end here, they'll probably try to find ways to remove some functionality and requirements to try and get that down as low as they can. So, we see that as kind of an average. So, we're playing, I think, like we've been talking about, is the core 4G components, of course, we're already there, right? So, they're counting on us for that.

And then we bring in a lot of the ultra-high band solutions to add on the additional 5G band support. And there's a lot of complexity around the antenna with the form factors changing and the number of challenges there, with the increase in the number of frequency bands that you have to support. There's a lot of challenges to optimize the performance of the antenna through switching and swapping antennas and tuning. And so that creates a lot of opportunity for us. It was there in 4G, but it's just growing more and more in 5G as those challenges increase.

Blayne Curtis

I do want to ask you, I'm assuming that $5 to $7 is kind of sub-6 gigahertz. There's a whole millimeter wave story, which I can't fully piece together. Qualcomm is very positive. Others seem like it's going to be a few years. You guys could address that market after giving currently today, but maybe just your perspective on the millimeter wave opportunity and your view of the timing.

Mark Murphy

Yes, we could address it. In fact, if you go back to an Investor Day we did in 2018, we actually had a slide on millimeter wave solution. So, -- and we've been doing millimeter wave type RF in our defense business for decades. So, we understand that part of the spectrum well and the technology to serve it. We've just had the view and continue to have the view that the most efficient capital build-out of 5G will be sub-6 gigahertz, just given the physics.

So -- and you see China leading because they have a clear spectrum picture and more coordinated action across the carriers. So, they're leading along with Korea and Japan. And that's principally a sub-6 gigahertz rollout. And then in the U.S., a more complicated situation with, as you know, Sprint, T-Mobile, probably in the best position spectrum-wise and then Verizon and AT&T cobbling together a sub-6 plan.

There will be a -- we believe, a good and specific use cases for millimeter wave; stadiums or other high-density urban applications. But again, we see it being a very low volume in the next several years. And so as a result, minimal 5G millimeter wave content and handsets. So, for example, in our 300 million number, we would see a millimeter wave being probably in somewhere less than 30 million; maybe even less than 20 million of that number.

Dave Fullwood

Yes. So, where we would plan that is we would bring more of a high-performance 3, 5 technology-based solution. So, in a lot of cases, you might see a handset, you might see multiple antenna obviously to try and get the performance that's required. And some of those might be in a silicon-based solution. But at least one of those we expect will end up -- need to end up being on a more high-performance GaAs-based technology. And that's where our solution, as Mark mentioned earlier, would plug in.

Blayne Curtis

Future perspective as you look at the 200 million or 300 million phones. I think there'll be a North American customer who'll do 5G, but then I think a big part of that will be China. And China always is the biggest driver. You've seen China sometimes be kind of countercyclical to Apple. They're stronger and then get out of the way of the ramp. You're already -- like I mentioned, you're seeing 5 million phones in China in a month.

I'm kind of curious how you see this trajectory. I think you've talked that March could be strong. Maybe remind us what you've said on March. And if you go from the run rate you're at today, kind of how does that slope look like for the rest of the year or into next year?

Mark Murphy

Yes, we said that the March quarter will be down seasonally, and we have not commented on next year. So, we'll provide our quarter guidance on our next call.

Blayne Curtis

Total for the company is normal seasonal, but you obviously have a customer that's down very strongly. But you wouldn't see -- so the strength that's happening in China, now you would expect it to go down and then back up?

Mark Murphy

We just haven't updated, Blayne, our guidance.

Blayne Curtis

Okay, got you. Is there a way to think about if you look at the multiple pieces, hate to always talk about the flagship phones, but it is a big customer for you guys and everybody else in RF. Does the content story matters? Have you guys said anything about your content to the North American customer next year?

Mark Murphy

We have not. We typically do not talk about content by customers, especially in the next year when we haven't given guidance.

Blayne Curtis

Just going back to the component--

Mark Murphy

What we do see, Blayne, is we see the overall RF TAM growing. And we've had a lot of questions today about that $2 billion TAM number and how it breaks out next year by supplier -- by RF supplier. And I think the important thing for us is that the entire RF TAM is increasing. And it's increasing on the basis of increased complexity, higher levels of integration, which is tailwind for Qorvo and the other leading suppliers.

We're going to continue to do what we always do. And we're very careful in our portfolio management about not chasing share, but doing our best to serve the market where we're most competitive and where the margin profile is good, and where in the end we're going to generate the best free cash flow growth.

So, we're not, at this time, going to make a call on next year because we're obviously still in that process, and it's competitive. So--

Blayne Curtis

I guess your perspective, if not Dave here, but if you look at the infrastructure side, IEP, obviously Huawei was a headwind. So, I'm just kind of curious in terms of what you're seeing in terms of trends, 5G spend on the infrastructure side, handsets, we're talking about maybe pulls in and is bigger. I think China hasn't even given tenders out yet. So, I'm kind of just curious, relating the two? And do you have any perspective versus prior cycles that would be helpful as well.

Mark Murphy

Maybe I'll start. Dave can fill in on the handset side. So, on the infrastructure side, the leadership has clearly been in China and other East Asian countries. And I think China in 2019 is on track to build something like 200,000 base stations in calendar 2020. I think that number is projected to more than double. So, the infrastructure investment is occurring where there's the greatest clarity around spectrum, where activities are coordinated across carriers.

Up until recently, up until we made our change in our call on handsets, we were seeing a situation where the infrastructure was kind of being built out ahead of handsets. I think our views changed. Our view has changed to what I talked about earlier and that the handsets seem to be front-running the investment in infrastructure.

And I think that's, again, driven by a more sophisticated consumer that understands that their attributes associated with 5G that the consumer wants to enjoy or benefit from over the life of that phone when the infrastructure does catch up. And so again, we upped our -- or changed our handset profile for 5G as a result.

Blayne Curtis

Huawei is your area of focus; I'm going to ask it. So, curious your perspective on UWB. These teardowns that tear it open and Apple modules got a Qorvo chip in it. So, what exactly is that? And is there any driver for UWB, guys?

Mark Murphy

Can we comment on that?

Blayne Curtis

No?

Dave Fullwood

Mystery chip. We got a mystery chip.

Mark Murphy

Yes. We're--

Blayne Curtis

Any thoughts on that?

Mark Murphy

I think we tend not to comment on product-specific items around customers. Now, we're -- with all our leading customers, we're deeply engaged, and we do our best to serve them in the technologies in which we're strongest. And we have a lot of different products with a lot of different customers. Some are very high visibility as the mid-high band path is big, chunky module. Others are you'd never know about.

Dave Fullwood

A big amount.

Mark Murphy

Yes, good luck.

Dave Fullwood

So, it's more opportunity for us, right? High frequency, high speed. So, -- and there's -- I'm sure you've seen in the industry, there's problems to be solved and ultra-wide band seems to have a space there in terms of short range, high security type of communications. So--

Blayne Curtis

I mean that's in your wheelhouse, before [ph] question. The gross margins, obviously, you had a target spend to get to 50%. And so you navigate some things like Huawei. And kind of just your perspective of getting back on track to that goal. And can you provide any comments on what will get you there?

Mark Murphy

I'm glad you asked the question, Blayne, because we've had one-on-ones all day, and it's a common question. And it's actually a pretty easy answer because there's -- nothing has changed in our approach here. And I would say we are on track.

We continue to invest in critical technologies and Qorvo is about technology leadership and innovation. So, that's important to us, and we're very thoughtful about our technology investments and maintaining leadership. We've also learned a lot about portfolio management.

So, we've been deliberate in what products we're pursuing. Do we have the right engagement with customers? Do the customers value what we're bringing? Are we differentiated? And we work hard on that. And we walk away from business. We double down on efforts in other areas. So, that process is continuous and an important part of our gross margin expansion.

As we go down the P&L, we're driving a lot of productivity in the factories and across our supply chain. We have new ops leadership. He's been here about a year. And we continue to do the things. We've rationalized some fab capacity. Florida actually shuts down this quarter. That production moves into Greensboro for SAW. We continue to do a lot of work around our Texas operations, 6 to 8-inch conversions, die shrinks, other things. And so continuously working a lot of productivity programs to drive COGS down. Getting OpEx leverage is important.

And then finally, I would mention our capital intensity continues to go down. We're very much focused and understand the value of being circumspect in what we're spending our capital dollars on. So, our CapEx has gone from what was near 20% several years ago of sales down to -- we'll be between 5% and 7% of sales this year, and I see that being the sort of run rate of the business going forward.

As a result, that's going to lead to gross margin expansion. The targets we set out at our Investor Day back in 2018 are still relevant. So over 50% gross margin is still our target, still achievable, less than 20% OpEx and over 30% -- 30% to 35% operating margin.

Our free cash flow has been another great story related to margins. We were at $224 million of free cash flow back in fiscal 2017. The last 12 months, we've generated $755 million of free cash, of which $716 million, we repurchased shares. So, 95% capital return.

Blayne Curtis

Perfect. Well, with that, we'll leave it there. Thank you, Mark and Dave.