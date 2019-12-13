Portfolio Strategy

A Quantitative Risk And Dividend Model

by: Fred Piard
Summary

We present a systematic approach of dividend investing: selecting stocks on simple quantitative criteria, and using a risk indicator for hedging.

Our 20-stock Dividend List has a dividend yield in the 4-5% range.

Our risk indicator MTS10 tells when and how the portfolio should be hedged.

This approach conciliates “timing the market” and “time in the market” in a simple, systematic, repeatable process.

Our presentation is structured in 3 parts about the portfolio itself, the risk indicator and the hedging tactics.

Portfolio

The rules of the Dividend List are simple: we take the 200 stocks with the highest