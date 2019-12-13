Ulta Beauty: Easily Exceeding Expectations

Overall, we think Ulta has further upside and will be holding on to our shares for now.

However, we dislike the slow pace of repurchases, especially considering the amount management conducted in Q2.

The company still has a strong growth runway and has multiple ways to drive both revenue and profit growth.

After a rough few months for Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Q3 results finally impressed the market, causing the stock to rebound into the $260s, before collapsing back into the $250s right afterwards. Although we think more upside is possible, we think the easy money has been made and we won't be adding any more shares.

(Source: Google Images)

Q3: Average quarter

Even though it saw a double-digit price increase, Q3 was a pretty average quarter. We don't think the stock increased because the quarter was particularly good, but rather because of mean reversion after the 30% collapse that happened last quarter. After all, Ulta appreciated by over 10% despite only beating comp expectations by just 0.1%.

In the quarter, many of the trends that occurred in previous quarters continued. Ulta continued growing share in all categories, allowing the company to grow overall revenue despite the declining cosmetic market.

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

As expected, the number of loyalty club members continued to grow, but YOY growth continued to slow to around 10.8%, down from 12.5% last quarter.

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

Gross margin also continued to grow, as the company continued to see strong operating leverage from growing revenues, but it was offset by investments in the services business.

We continue to expect to deliver gross profit improvement for the year, driven by merchandise margin expansion, rent and occupancy expense cost leverage and the benefits of our credit card program.



Source: Q3 2019 call

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

There were a few things we didn't like though. Both operating and net margins continued their declining trend, with the decline being more serious this quarter as revenue increases continue to fall behind SGA increases.

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

Management mentioned that this was mainly due to the investments Ulta was making in growth initiatives and customer service. While this operating deleverage may seem alarming, we think it will slow and reverse as the company continues to mature.

We experienced corporate overhead deleverage primarily related to anticipated investments in growth initiatives including our efforts around digital innovation, such as omni-channel and personalization and international expansion. We also saw deleverage in store labor and benefits versus last year, primarily due to continued investments to support the guest experience.



Source: Q3 2019 call

Overall, everything seems on track. Although the cosmetics market continues to be weak, Ulta continues to outperform the overall market and grow at a healthy pace. Gross margins are expanding as expected, and while operating margins are depressed due to investments in growth, they should likely rebound once growth begins to slow down.

Growth isn't over

We think the main thing this quarter shows is that Ulta's growth slowdown is only temporary. Other than makeup, all other categories continued to grow nicely, with skincare, fragrance, accessories, and haircare all showing strong comps in the quarter.

We do continue to see strength across the non-makeup parts of our business, and that's a great part of our overall model, because we do have all things beauty and all in one place.



Source: Q3 2019 call

Management once again reiterated that they believe the headwinds facing the category are cyclical, and that they believe makeup growth should continue once this cycle is over.

We continue to believe that the headwinds facing the makeup category are largely cyclical, resulting from a lack of incremental innovation and compelling newness. We remain confident that makeup category will return to growth, but recognize that it will take time.



Source: Q3 2019 call

While store count is becoming saturated in the US and growth in loyalty members is starting to slow, Ulta is focused on growing spend per customer and has plenty of room to grow its store count outside of the US.

Recognizing that the growth of new members will naturally slow the program matures, we're increasingly focused on how we can drive greater spend per member. We continue to test and optimize personalized email and push recommendations and replenishment reminders based on previous transaction activity and we've just started to test targeted recommendations based upon other guests' behaviors to improve the relevance of our recommendations to our guests.



Source: Q3 2019 call

We think what this shows is that while there are legitimate concerns about a growth slowdown, there are still plenty of levers the company can push to drive growth in both revenue and profits. The runway ahead is still long, and we still stand by our prediction that Ulta has room to grow revenue and earnings by over 50% from current levels.

Valuation

Ulta currently trades at a $15 billion valuation, or around a 21x P/E. While this valuation may seem rich, it seems fair enough for a company that has a long growth runway and strong profitability.

One thing we were quite disappointed about was that Ulta didn't repurchase too many shares this quarter after the 30% collapse. The company only bought back around 500k shares in Q3, far below the nearly 800k bought in Q2 at over 50% higher prices.

Taking advantage of a lower share price, we repurchase more shares this quarter to our stock repurchase plan and initially planned.



Source: Q3 2019 call

Management did mention that the repurchases were more than they had initially planned, so maybe regulatory or other factors prevented them from buying more shares, but it was still disappointing to see that management couldn't take much advantage of the lower stock price.

Takeaway

Overall, even though Ulta has increased nearly 15% since our buying price, we think it could continue to run due to its long growth runway and great fundamentals. However, seeing the lower-than-expected repurchases and slightly higher valuation, we won't be adding to our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.