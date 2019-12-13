Allergan: Don't Ring The Bell Yet

The AbbVie acquisition of Allergan is expected to close in the next couple of months.

Since the post-deal lows of $114, Allergan (AGN) is up over 60%. The deal hasn't boosted AbbVie (ABBV) to similar levels, but now isn't the time to cash out of Allergan and shift into the very cheap AbbVie. My investment thesis remains bullish on holding Allergan into the deal close and staying around for AbbVie shares.

Solid Merger Arbitrage Left

The official deal involves AbbVie offering an original price of $188.24 per share to acquire Allergan that had dipped to $115. The offer price to Allergan shareholders is $120.30 per share in cash and 0.8660 per share in AbbVie stock.

With AbbVie trading at $87.00, the deal value to Allergan shareholders is $195.64. The stock currently trades at $186.65, proving for about $9.00 in upside for shareholders holding until the end or about a 5% gain.

The immediate upside potential is equivalent to a nearly $10 gain in AbbVie, which would equate to another $8.66 of value for Allergan shareholders. So any additional gain in AbbVie is mostly captured until the merger closes.

Investors that flip into AbbVie now would face paying capital gains taxes in 2019 versus 2020 for only the cash portion of the deal. Nearly 40% of the deal value will convert directly into AbbVie shares without a tax liability.

The major concern here is whether the 60% portion of the deal in cash would be better suited by flipping directly into AbbVie now. Each AGN share gets $120.30 in cash that would convent into ~1.38 shares of ABBV now.

So the equation is to own ~2.246 ABBV shares now or 0.866 ABBV shares via the AGN position. Each $1 gain in ABBV equates to an additional $1.38 from converting now into AbbVie. ABBV would need to gain more than $6.52 from here for an investor to do better flipping shares now. In addition, investors need to take into consideration individual tax circumstances.

AbbVie has rallied around $24 off the post-merger lows. The stock now trades near the yearly highs, so the likelihood of another $10+ gain heading into the merger close appears unlikely. The equal potential exists for the stock to decline where investors waiting for the close would benefit far more.

Immediately Flip Into AbbVie After Deal Closes

The deal is expected to close in early 2020. Investors likely only have 1-2 months to wait on the deal closing, so the waiting period is very short here.

The reason to own AbbVie after the merger is the accretive part of the deal. The company has forecasted $2 billion in synergies plus the cheap debt fueling the merger providing an immediate 10% boost to EPS with an eventual 20% accretion.

Analysts have already factored in some of the EPS benefits from the merger into 2020 estimates of $9.75. Even after this big rally to end 2019, AbbVie has a forward P/E ratio below 9x.

Data by YCharts

My recent research on the deal has the new AbbVie generating over $10 per share in EPS with sustainable earnings growth from new drugs like Skyrizi and Rinvoq offsetting the loss of exclusivity from Humira. In addition, the stock offers a very large 5.5% dividend yield.

The biggest risk is the combined debt load after the deal closes, of nearly $90 billion. The company promises to repay up to $18 billion worth of debt within the first three years to reduce debt levels below $75 billion (and possibly far lower) when Humira loses LOE in the U.S. in 2023. Each year the biopharma makes $6 billion in debt repayments with interest rates of only 3% contributing $180 million in interest expense savings.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is the odds and tax implications favor holding Allergan shares into the AbbVie merger. Either way, shareholders will want to flip shares into the very cheap new AbbVie. Despite the stock rally, AbbVie still trades below 9x forward EPS estimates.

