YY: Why We Recently Bought More

Hago has a unique concept that appeals to millions of people worldwide and gets users to spend an hour per day on the app on average.

Out of all the stocks we have looked at, YY (YY) continues to be the company we see the most potential in. Despite having leading positions in some of the most lucrative and fastest-growing markets in the world, including short-form video, live streaming, and hypercasual gaming, YY continues to trade at just $4bil. Recently, after seeing YY stock dive yet again back into the $50s, we did more research and decided to add to our already large YY position. This article will describe some of the things we found that made us so bullish.

App data

During our research, we discovered that SensorTower releases a report every quarter regarding the most downloaded apps during the quarter. These reports, which are in presentation form, really help to shed light on how large a player YY is in the app market.

Source: Q3 2019 SensorTower presentation

For example, in this chart, you can see that YY has two apps in the top 20 most downloaded app rankings for Google Play - Likee and HAGO. Likee reached an impressive 5th place, with 80mil downloads, up slightly from Q2.

Source: WY Capital, SensorTower

This picture shows the ranking of Likee within the top 10 non-game app downloads on Google Play. As you can see, Likee has consistently hit top 10, although it has lagged behind TikTok every month. Even recently, Hago sometimes still managed to hit top 10.

Source: Q2 2019 SensorTower presentation

This chart is more illuminating, however, as it shows that YY has managed to become the number 4 Google Play app publisher in the world (excluding gaming) for Q3 behind Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and ByteDance (BDNCE). This really shows how undervalued YY is - Despite having more downloads than many much larger companies, YY traded at just $4bil.

Source: Q3 2019 SensorTower presentation

If you're wondering why we're not comparing iOS data as well, it's because the majority of YY's users are on Google Play. Google Play also makes up over 75% of the total app downloads in the world and is the fastest-growing platform.

Hago and hypercasual gaming

Source: Google images

One of the main things we found during our research was that we had completely underestimated the potential of Hago. At first, we had thought Hago was like Facebook - A social gaming app. When we actually used the app, however, we found that Hago was more like Facebook + Tinder + Discord (A communication platform for gamers). We also learned that the app was incredibly enjoyable to use and opened it multiple times a day.

It's hard to describe the appeal of Hago to someone who hasn't tried the app, but we'll try anyway. Hago contains a large collection of casual multiplayer games that users can play with others around the world. They can also chat with one another through voice chat, easily shift to another game if they’re bored, and they can even redeem real prizes if they earn enough in game currency. It fills a hole in the market - usually, multiplayer games tend to be competitive (Think Clash Royale, Fortnite, etc.) and it's hard to find a multiplayer game that allows you to relax.

The multiplayer nature of Hago in which users are randomly connected to somebody else in the world, along with the ability for the user to just shift to another game if they get bored, makes Hago extremely addictive, as we found out after using the app. As further proof of this, the average time spent on the app per day exceeded 60 minutes in Q2 2019. It helps that like most games, Hago offers incentives for engagement. For example, 100 coins can be claimed by logging into the app every day. Recently, YY added additional features to Hago, including live-streaming and karaoke.

This appeal may be why Hago became the second most downloaded new app in the world in 2018, with over 60mil downloads in total. This is an impressive feat for an app that was only launched in Q3 2018.

Source: 2018 SensorTower presentation

Downloads slowed in Q1, and the app didn't make it into the top 20, but it recovered in Q2 and Q3, allowing Hago to generate 30-40mil downloads per quarter for each of these two quarters.

Anyways, the main thing we learnt about HAGO is that even with 30mil MAUs, Hago still has an incredibly long growth runway due to its unique appeal and addictive nature. The fact that Hago was made just a year ago shows how YY can continuously develop new apps to increase shareholder value. In fact, YY has recently released Hello Yo, another messaging app that has gathered over 10mil downloads, and we will be looking closely to see how this app does.

Valuation

Name Valuation Reasoning YY Live and Hago $8.6bil Our valuation for YY Live has remained the same as what we described in this article. We have increased the valuation for Hago due to higher MAUs and a higher valuation per MAU (after we did our research on Hago). HUYA $5.4bil Our valuation for the 40% of HUYA that YY owns comes from our previous article. Likee $6bil We use a valuation of $60 per user which short video company Kuaishou is valued at. IMO $4.6bil We valued the integrated short video users at $60 per user and the messaging users at $10 per user, similar to WhatsApp. Bigo Live $2bil We used the per user valuation for YY to find out the valuation for Bigo Live, which has a similar business model. Total $26.6bil

As you can see, we believe YY should be valued at $26.6bil, or around 7x its current $4bil valuation.

Takeaway

Overall, YY is trading far below its conservative estimate of fair value. Despite being one of the largest social media companies in the world, with over 400mil MAUs, it trades at just $4bil, slightly more than HUYA and its cash stake. We continue to believe YY has great potential, so the recent decline in its stock price gave us a good opportunity to buy more, and we took it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.