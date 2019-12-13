Kaplan: Macro Stars Are Aligning For A Major Gold Rally

Excluding the macro factors, he believes we will see an equilibrium range of $3,000 to $5,000 in the next 5 years.

He thinks that with the debasement of fiat and so much uncertainty in the macros, gold is the perfect asset now.

As macro forces are changing the world and the US dollar’s status as world’s reserve currency is in question, investors are going to need an asset that is no one else’s liability, Electrum Group Chairman Thomas Kaplan told Real Vision in an interview with Dan Tapiero.

He says gold is the answer, and argued that the macro and micro stars are aligning for a golden opportunity in gold over the next five years.

Kaplan said he believes the uncertainty in the macros will drive investors to seek out an asset that can be owned outright, is a proven hedge against the debasement of fiat, and is capable of producing returns. And because the world’s gold supply is limited, he thinks gold has nowhere to go but up.

“The macros will determine whether gold stays within the $3,000 to $5,000 range, or potentially multiplies from there,” he said.

Gold is the only asset class that isn’t someone else’s liability, he said, and the proof of this is that central banks are buyers.

“Central banks are the ultimate insider buyers,” he said. “They know that they are engaged in, at best, a confidence game and at worst, a Ponzi scheme. They know that so much of their own treasuries is filled with rubbish.”

“To be able to have an asset that when you own it, you actually own it, is attractive,” he said.

