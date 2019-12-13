Lululemon: Deceleration On The Horizon

Lululemon (LULU) reported its Q3 earnings yesterday, and we saw a blow-out quarter with improvements in nearly every category. On the international side, revenues in Europe were up 29%, and the company's push into the experiential store category continues to gain traction. Lululemon opened a new store this quarter at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, after the success of its store opened last quarter in Lincoln Park, Chicago. On the product side, sales of men's apparel were up 38% in the quarter, the largest increase thus far in FY-2019. While there are lots of things to like about the recent quarter and the long-term story remains bullish, we are likely to see some deceleration in revenue growth on the horizon based on both the company's guidance and analyst estimates. The combination of Lululemon priced for near perfection with an expected slowdown is a recipe for a pullback, and therefore, I continue to see this as a prudent spot to take some profits.

It's been a rather tough year for investors in the retail space (XRT), but for those holding Lululemon, it's been an exceptional year. The stock is up over 80% year to date, more than doubling the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY), and the company continues to fire on all cylinders from an operational standpoint. Lululemon continues to make headway in its three growth pillars of product innovation, Omni-guest experiences, and market expansion, with more outwear offerings in its men's category, another experiential store opened, and strong revenue growth in Europe. In addition, the company noted in its Q3 earnings call that it saw yet another record-setting day over the Thanksgiving weekend, and this prompted the company to reiterate its Q4 revenue guidance of $1.315-1.33 billion.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Digging a little deeper into the quarter, the company continues to make positive strides across the board. E-commerce finished the quarter at 27% of total revenue, up 100 basis points from 26% for FY-2018. The company saw strong comp store-sales growth of 11%, which lapped a 7% gain in the prior-year quarter, making the current figure even more impressive. Finally, Lululemon delivered more value to shareholders through share repurchases, as it repurchased a modest $8 million worth of shares in Q3. The company bought back 44,500 shares for $179.77, and this will likely help its EPS growth going forward with a marginally lower share count. On the international side, the company's China expansion continues full steam ahead, with e-commerce sales up 60% year over year. Last but not least, gross margin came in strong at 55.1%, representing a 70-basis point increase year over year, with trailing twelve-month gross margins finishing the quarter at 55.4%, continuing their ascent. Overall, this was a massive quarter. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below.

If we take a look at Lululemon's annual earnings per share (EPS) below, the company has one of the best earnings trends in the retail industry. Annual EPS has grown by over 120% from FY-2016 through to FY-2019 estimates of $4.78, and is expected to grow another 18% next year based on FY-2020 estimates of $5.63. This is exceptional growth and meets my criterion for growth stocks of a minimum of 12% annual growth. While we expect to see some minor deceleration in annual EPS growth rates from the 24% growth in FY-2018 and 47% growth in FY-2017, I wouldn't consider this a material issue at all. As long as a company can continue to grow annual EPS at 12% or higher, there is no reason to bet against a company or proclaim that its days of growth are over. Therefore, from an earnings trend standpoint, Lululemon remains bullish, and I feel that FY-2019 estimates of $4.78 are conservative.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we move over to top line growth, however, we see quite meaningful deceleration here as we look into Q4 and FY-2020. As the company noted in its Q3 call, Q4 revenues are forecasted to come in at $1.315-1.33 billion, representing just over 10% growth year over year from the Q4 2018 figure of $1.168 billion. I believe that management has purposely been conservative in their Q4 2019 guidance, and this is why I've used analyst estimates below to get a better idea of where Q4 revenues might come in. Based on revenue estimates for Q4, they are pegged at $1.34 billion. While this is a significant beat from the conservative estimates provided by the company in its call, it still only represents 15% growth year over year. Therefore, when compared to the 23% growth year over year in Q3, this represents an 800-basis point deceleration. This is significant, and this slowdown is expected to continue into FY-2020.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates, as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is also expected to fall materially, down from 22.5% in Q3 2019 to 19.0% in Q4 2019. Based on Q1 2020 estimates of $906 million, this slowdown ahead in Q4 2019 is not expected to be an anomaly. Instead, it looks like a new trend of lower revenue growth going forward, based on my forecasts of 15.5% two-quarter average revenue growth in Q1 2020 and Q2 2020.

To prevent material deceleration in revenue growth, Lululemon is going to need to see explosive sales rates in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. Q4 2019 revenues will need to come in at $1.377 billion to prevent material deceleration, and Q1 2020 estimates will need to come in at $923 million. This would require a beat of nearly $40 million vs. the current $1.34 billion estimates for Q4 2019 and another $17 million beat for Q1 2020. While anything is possible, I don't see sales beats of this magnitude as very likely unless everyone is getting yoga pants for Christmas.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

(Source: Seeking Alpha Q3 Earnings Call Transcript)

From my experience, companies with the highest likelihood of beating earnings estimates (earnings surprises) have accelerating revenue growth, not decelerating revenue growth. Based on this, I see Lululemon as having a harder time beating earnings growth going forward, barring a significant buyback which would reduce the company's share count. Further buybacks are certainly a possibility given the renewed $500 million authorization on Lululemon's buyback program. However, I would view it as irresponsible to be buying back shares above $200.00 given the already semi-lofty valuation.

(Source: YCharts)

In addition to a likely slowdown going forward, Lululemon is trading at an exorbitant valuation currently, at over 8.1x price-to-sales. If we take a look at apparel leaders of the past 25 years, we can see that they peaked at a median value of 6.25x sales. This group is made up of names like Steve Madden (SHOO), Deckers (DECK), Crocs (CROX), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Under Armour (UAA). The bulls will likely argue that Lululemon is far more advanced and sticky a brand compared to these other apparel names, but I would say that this time is never different. If we do give the bulls the benefit of the doubt for this argument, Lululemon is trading 30% above the median peak at 8.1x sales and already has a significant premium to the peer group. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as expensive here, and it's a dangerous combination when a stock is both priced for perfection and in store for a likely slowdown ahead.

If we move over to the technical picture, we can see that Lululemon broke out of a massive base in 2018 and has not looked back since. The stock has now spent more than two years without testing its 20-month moving average (green line), and this is quite rare for any company regardless of its growth. Based on this, I feel like that a mean reversion over the next two quarters is highly likely to test this key moving average and to give the stock a rest to allow its valuation to cool off a little. The 20-month moving average is currently sitting at $163.00 for Lululemon and will likely be at $185.00 by the end of Q1 2020. Based on this, a pullback to test the moving average near these levels would not surprise me. It's important to note that this would do nothing to dent the stock's technical picture, but would provide a low-risk entry for those that are bullish on Lululemon.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to the daily chart, we can see that the stock's long-term uptrend line also comes in near these levels at roughly $190.00 currently, which converges with weekly support at $188.00. I would consider any pullbacks to the $188.00 level as noise and buying opportunities, but I don't think we can rule out some mean reversion or correction over the next couple of quarters.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Lululemon is extended medium-term on its monthly chart with a valuation that's quite lofty, I see risks as higher than usual at current levels. While I was early on my call to take some profits above $210.00, I continue to see the stock as expensive and susceptible to a 12-17% correction from the $230.00 level based on deceleration as we head into 2020. Lululemon is likely headed higher long term, but short term I don't see any reason to chase the stock here despite a blowout quarter. If I were long Lululemon, I would be using any strength to take some profits and trading the core of my position against the 20-month moving average.

