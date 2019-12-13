Cannabis Initiative With Amy Margolis (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published Wednesday with Amy Margolis. We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Today, I am very happy to be joined by Amy Margolis, the Founder and Program Director of The Initiative, an impressive accelerator program specifically designed for women cannabis entrepreneurs and executives. Amy has been a practicing attorney for 18 years, regularly representing cannabis growers and also founded the Oregon Cannabis Association and The Commune, Portland’s first cannabis gathering space for cannabis businesses. She’s received many distinctions in the space, including being named by Cannabis Business Executive as one of 2017's 100 most powerful political people in cannabis as well as one of the 50 most important women in cannabis in 2016 and 2017.

Before we get to our interview with Amy, there are some show notes that I wanted to let you know about. First, and one that I've been meaning to mention on the show for a while now is, I would love it if you checked out our Twitter feed @canpod1. We post some great cannabis content up there in addition to our fabulous cannabis content that we do here, our podcast. We have some other content that we post, some fun stuff, some interesting stuff and it's one more avenue for understanding this corner of the investment market.

And tis the season for reflection so, one of our goals that we've had with this podcast is to create a community of listeners and investors, which we think based on many of your feedback and comments that we've already done, but we really want to hear from more of you. We read all comments and we do our best to take them to heart. For instance, one commenter pushed us a couple months ago to have more guests on discussing the social justice aspects of the cannabis into industry, a really important angle that we have subsequently tried to do, and which Amy does a great job of addressing a little bit in this week's episode.

So, what we’re trying to say, engage with us. We want to hear from you. We want the show to be the best it can be, and we think the only way that that can happen is from engagement with you, our listeners and our followers, which is becoming an increasingly bigger group, so let your voice be heard, tell us what you want to hear from us in the coming year.

Speaking of the coming year, next week, we’ll have our year-end review and 2020 outlook, which we’ll discuss with Alan Brochstein, who we've had on the show earlier this year and who always has insightful and extremely useful things to say about the cannabis space. So, look for that next week, and we have some other surprises lined up for the holiday season, so stay tuned.

Until then, the biggest news in the cannabis world this week was Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) finally naming a new CEO after Bruce Linton's exit earlier this year. The company announced that Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) CFO, David Klein, will take over as CEO as of January 14, 2020. The stock rose 14% on the news. We're also not sure what the leadership change means for the stock. What we're certain that it means is that they're interested in profitability and that will – that it will be interesting to see what this means long-term for the company, as well as short-term given that the roll-out of cannabis 2.0, the edibles and the vape products is happening later this week in Canada. So, definitely something to keep our eyes on.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on October 23, 2019.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on October 23, 2019. Amy, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's great to have you on.

Amy Margolis: Thanks for having me.

RS: So, talk to us a little bit about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

AM: Well, I've been touching the cannabis space for a long time, longer than anybody has been calling it the cannabis space. I’ve been an attorney for 18 years and for the first 10 of those I represented clients who were charged with crimes, and while I mostly did serious person crimes I had a pool of cannabis clients, mostly because I had represented growth stores and growth stores were often the center of activity in the cannabis world because you didn't use phones and you didn’t use computers.

And so, when we started to see that cannabis was going to be legalized, and it was really clients that realized that cannabis was going to be legalized, they came and asked for help. And so, I really pivoted into the space with them.

RS: And did you immediately get started in the iteration that you’re at now with The Initiative or did you get started more on the law side?

AM: No, I got started on the legal and I've represented thousands of cannabis businesses, both on the investor side and on the start-up corporate transactional regulatory side, and I still do. I still represent clients across the country and actually across the world, but The Initiative is a newer program that we started really after being able to see what was happening in the cannabis space.

RS: Okay. So, before we get into The Initiative, I'm interested I was just in L.A. for the CWCBExpo conference, and, you know, I was kind of shocked to hear all the ins and outs of the California regulations in particular, but also, you know, lawyers talking from Canada and it's such kind of like confusing and it seems oppressive laws that are in place. Given your extensive background and how long you've been involved with it, I’m interested to hear like what you have to say both as a lawyer and as a human being who – you know what do you say about the laws and regulations in the space and where do you see it going?

AM: Yes. It's been a challenge and when I talk about what's going on in cannabis, you know, we’re a patchwork of regulations state-by-state, local jurisdiction by local jurisdiction and country-by-country, and that makes things very challenging. I mean we talk about what makes the cannabis world so different from other businesses, and often when I speak to other lawyers either if I’m speaking at an event or directly, we say, no, this is not a space you dabble in and it's because of those things and we have so many changes that occur.

Even in Oregon where I practice, we’re still seeing regulatory iterations and we have what's happening with the vape crisis. We have what's happening with new testing regulations. We have local jurisdictions opening up or making new regulations. And so, it is still changing in the markets that we consider mature, and, you know, when I try and put a positive spin on that, I think this is what makes cannabis businesses so resilient, and so nimble is that they are constantly having to respond to regulatory changes that no other industry has to, and when you think about it from a forward-looking perspective, you're always trying to anticipate what’s the next market that’s opening up, and if you're thinking super regional, you're thinking what's the next local jurisdiction to open up or I’m going to be able to go and open a dispensary or put my processing facility, and each of those new locations have value.

So it's a really – again in a positive light, it's what makes this interesting and competitive and fast-moving and valuable to investors, and when you're running a business and in an operational perspective, it makes it so incredibly challenging that sometimes it's not as easy or fun as you want it to be, and it also can be very expensive to have to be so nimble.

RS: Right. Do you think that it's intentional kind of how conflicting and confusing the laws have been? Or do you think it's regulatory bodies figuring out a new space?

AM: I – sometimes I'd love to attribute it to some sort of intentionality just because… you know it’s so destructive for people, but I don't think that people, regulators, legislators, governors really come to it from that perspective. My feeling is that the people making the laws and regulations are really in a terrible position because they’re - whether it's through a ballot measure or through their state legislature - essentially compelled to regulate a federally illegal substance, and that is very hard.

And so, you know, we’re being responsive to that and I think the regulators are, but it feels difficult, I think, a lot for businesses and I'm sympathetic 70% of the time for the regulators.

RS: Talk to me a little bit and talk to the listeners a little bit about the state of Oregon’s, because that's where you're located, cannabis market, and then, kind of extending it, how do you see it playing out in the rest of the states? You know most people think it's not going to be from the Federal. The Federal [government] is not going to make it legal, it’s going to go state-by-state, and then, it’s just going to be from the bottom to the top. How do you see it playing out?

AM: Oregon is a really interesting market and I work with clients quite a bit who are interested in either coming to Oregon or extending out of Oregon, right, because everyone is in a constant state of expansion if they’re going to be successful. And Oregon is a really unique market where we have a long-time cannabis culture. We’ve been cultivating here for a long time. It can sometimes feel insular. It's an interesting connoisseur market just because we’ve had so much access for so long through the medical program, through medical dispensaries, and just because so much weed grows here.

And so – and when businesses are coming here or starting here, you know, we say, if you can make it in Oregon you can make it anywhere, and I think that's true having worked with lots of multi-state operators who found themselves here. But it is – it's interesting and we had one-year during recreational 2018, which was really challenging and that was like our market kind of stabilizing, but 2019 has been a much – economically a much better year for businesses.

We’re hearing fewer complaints and challenges. Of course, there are still things like new vape regulations that are unexpected, but, you know, we are mature, we’re well educated, we’re an open licensing state, which generally means that anyone could come here. We don't have residency requirements, and I view Oregon as an experimental location to bring your cannabis business and to see how you – how well you can survive, and if you can thrive.

And, you know, one of the things that's interesting is when we take Oregon businesses other places or I work with, like I said, multi-state operators who are at lots of locations, I do think other states look to Oregon because we've had a successful open market, at least, as open as the market could be, and, you know, each state has a decision to make and I think we can look at Illinois where applications have just opened up. They’re only issuing 70-ish licenses, I can’t remember if it is 72 or 76, but that’s the exact opposite approach. It is not an open market; it's super competitive; it's very selective, and, you know, when you have – you’re able to contrast what happens in those two states and from an investing perspective, you know, there are many operators who only want to go to competitive licensing states as the decision point for whether those licenses will be valuable.

I'm not sure that winds up being the case, but I think as we work towards federal legalization, we are going to see it go state-by-state, partially because Congress doesn't seem to be doing too much right now, and partially just because, you know, the states are always ahead of what the federal government is doing, but it is interesting, and it does require that nimbleness when each state is so operationally different and so different in terms of its licensing and so different in terms of its regulation.

RS: Do you see multi-state operators as having a leg up in that case because they’ve navigated kind of the different laws in different states and have that nimbleness that you’re talking about?

AM: I am not so certain. I think probably, I'm not so sure. It is a great question though, you know, we’re seeing what's happening, I think, in the capital markets. Everybody who’s kind of watching Cannabis Investing, you know, you really only have a line of sight into what’s happening with the publicly traded companies and the companies that are really forward facing, especially on the PR front, but mostly you're just seeing what's happening in the capital markets and I – in a business where you need to be so nimble and move so fast, I'm not sure that the larger gears of the MSOs are necessarily better situated.

I think in most cases, they’re better capitalized and that makes a difference in terms of the application process of building out operations. But, you know, when you start to see big companies like Eaze who’s not really a multi-state operator in the traditional sense, you know, letting people go, you see what's happening with Aurora (NYSE:ACB), you see some of the challenges that Canopy is having, you see MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) and the PharmaCann deal fell apart, I think those are indicative of some challenges the MSOs are facing. So, I'm not ready to give it to the like largest of the bunch quite yet. I think that there's some smaller, well-funded competitors who are going to be really interesting.

RS: That’s an interesting point because you keep it smaller and tighter and you're able to kind of move even more so with the fluctuations of the space, and you’ve kind of specialized yourself for it.

AM: Yes. It’s fun to watch and I'm always a little sad when I have clients call or people who we work with on the investment side call and say, god, they want to know is everything falling apart. Look what's happening in the broader capital markets. Look, what’s happening with these deals, and I think, you know, underneath that there are companies that are creating real value. They’re just harder to get a line of sight into.

RS: Right. Well, speaking to that, I mean what do you say about the SAFE Banking Act? A, do you think that it’s going to pass in the Senate? And B, how much do you think it’s going to change the sector?

AM: I was just talking to Senator Wyden’s office about this last week, and mostly out of interest of whether or not it was going to pass, and I mean the SAFE Banking Act, you know, finally was able to pass through the House and it's a good indicator of how just a few obstructionists and Congress are able to completely stop a bill from moving, which I think we all know, but it's always interesting to see it happen, and then, to be – to have that real movement.

I'm optimistic, but I'm not so optimistic that I would bet on it. I think if the SAFE – if it passes then I think we’ll see two changes. I think we’ll see the – particularly the credit card processing, cash industry and the community safety and public safety issue go away because people are not just operating in cash.

So, I think there will be an actual change in terms of how safe people feel that this industry is to operate in, and along with that all the things that come with the challenges of being cash only, right, the complexities of paying your employees, the complexities of tracking for tax purposes, it is wild to watch a business try and operate in cash. But we have seen that kind of go away a little as credit unions have come online. Every state really has some banks that will work with the cannabis industry, it’s just part of their geographical challenges.

So, I think we’ll see the complexities go away and it will be easier to operate a business that is otherwise challenging because of the regulatory changes, and I think we'll see some additional investors be willing to come in, but – and maybe we'll start to see banks giving loans. I think there will still be super high risk, but I don't know that will have so much change until we see federal legalization because I think that’s what keeping institutional investors out.

That's what would take us out of the high – I think a high-risk loan situation where still when we go to banks in that bucket with pornography and gambling, like I think once we see federal legalization that will be the biggest change, but from a safety operational perspective, having the ability to bank would be amazing. I've had five bank accounts shut down, it's terrible.

RS: Yes. Do you see federal legalization as something that's going to happen within the next 10 years?

AM: Yes, and that is a reasonable way to ask that question. Everyone is always like do you see federal legalization in the next six hours? I mean, like, I don’t think so, no, I think in the next 10 years we’ll see it. I mean the tide of public opinion has changed. And at some point, and I'm not the only one who said it, but at some point, you'll cross a threshold where it is impossible to not legalize this. I mean that's fraught with its own challenges too. When we talk about it, people feel like well, this switch is going to be flipped and all of a sudden, it’s going to can be legalized and the challenges are going to go away, and I'm not sure that federal legalization won’t pose its own inherent challenges.

So, sometimes I wonder if we should be careful what we wish for both on the investment and opportunity side and on the like what happens when you overlay federal regulation on top of this patchwork that we have now.

RS: Well, right, that’s what I was going to say. It seems like the [more you dig] deep into the industry, the more you hear from people I’m not so sure we even want federal legalization like that's the whole other beast that’s going to – how do think it’s going to be overlaid laws like on top of the state laws? Do you think they’re going to let states keep their own unique state of regulations? Like how do you see that playing out?

AM: Well, I – it’s a great question. You know if we treat it like alcohol – it depends on how we treat it, right. So, if we treat it like alcohol, then you'll have state regulations and you’ll have local regulations and you’ll have federal overlay and that would be in some ways like the simplest way to treat it, right. But there – I think there's a possibility that you have pharmaceutical companies come in and we saw the ex-FDA, head of the FDA Scott Gottleib article that from my perspective – I think it was in the Wall Street Journal, but I can't 100% remember. From my perspective made it – made a recommendation that it should be regulated more like a controlled substance and more like a pharmaceutical and less like alcohol. I mean that would I think be a tragedy for this space.

We – it's impossible to know. Again, the easiest way to regulate it would be alcohol. Like we do alcohol because it really does leave a lot of that up to the states, that’s why you still have dry counties all the way through parts of the 2000's and maybe there are still some dry counties somewhere, just not Oregon.

RS: Ya, there are still dry counties in the South.

AM: Yes, so I mean I think that would be our best-case scenario, but any federal legalization is going to become – is going to bring additional regulation.

RS: Yes, it will certainly be interesting to see how it all ends up and kind of how long it takes. So, kind of pivoting a little bit, but extending how evolved – how much the industry is evolving, talk to us about The Initiative and what you're trying to bring to the states.

AM: So, again, I've been watching this for a long time and representing clients for a very long time, and I had found – I had a series of experiences in 2017, end of 2017, where I more and more often found myself as the – not just the only woman in the room, which I think has always been common, but where I was not seeing female founded businesses come in for legal advice. I wasn't seeing them at events. I wasn't seeing the female executives coming to events. When I went to a party at a conference and looked around and realized that of the 60 people who were there, I was in fact the only woman in attendance.

And I held a meeting in my hotel room the next day and with a number of brands who were working on a brand roll-out there and at the end of that meeting, I said, you know, next time we have one of these, you should have some female decision makers in the room. And the response was not what I had hoped it would be. And so, I kicked them out and I drank all the alcohol and I ate all the food and I thought, you know, if somebody doesn't do something where we are going to look like every other industry.

And so, I reached into my network, both on the fun side, on the business advising side, on the start-up side, and outside cannabis as well and put together The Initiative, which is a business accelerator for female founders. At least that's – that was its initial core purpose. So, we took – take businesses. They come in for three months. They spend it going through an intensive curriculum, and we are a plant touching accelerator meaning we work with growers and dispensaries and consumer packaged goods. We provide a ton of tools for their business toolkit. We help teach them to scale. We help them scale, and then, we support them in their fund raising, and it is really a unique process to do that with female-founded businesses.

We’re on our second cohort. We’re about a month into our second cohort, and as we've gone through that process, we’ve really expanded to provide other suites of business services. We throw retreats and we only call them that because we don't know what else to call them, but we bring together female founders and entrepreneurs in cannabis at destinations. Last one was in Palm Springs. We called it Females to the Front and we did three days of intensive bootcamp style learning, both on the scaling side and the funding side, and we’ll do another one of those in February; we’ll do four in 2020, and we’re set to launch an e-commerce platform actually this month that will support female founders in the space, and only be curated by safety and legality, which we think is an interesting way to approach it. So, that's a long answer to... we're a comprehensive platform for business services supporting women in the industry and we’re really excited about it and we think it will help change the trajectory of female founded businesses here.

RS: Well, first of all, kudos to you for, well, literally taking The Initiative. It’s great. I was struck in reading about The Initiative how much it parallels kind of to the cannabis industry in the sense of you're teaching women how to fundraise, how to – how to scale, how to do these things that, you know, typically women haven’t been raised to do and you’re seeing an evolution play out within that, and I think this same thing can be said for cannabis, you know, who would've thought that we’d be talking 20 years ago, 10 years ago, however long ago, about the cannabis space in a way that we’re speaking about. You know there's been such an evolution and a kind of a re-learning of what cannabis is and I think women are re-learning kind of how to be empowered and I think it's really great to hear, you know, a women who’s been in the industry taking that on, but I'm also, you know, hearing you talk about how you got started in that and how when you broached it initially, the people in that room weren’t receptive to it. I'm interested how much pushback do you get when people say – when people hear that you’re, you know, pushing for female inclusion and empowerment? What do you say to people that are not fans of that?

AM: I think that's a good question. You know, we – so when we started this program, it was like very responsive, right. So, I mean we started something from a reactive place and, you know, when you start coming from a reactive place, I – you’re already kind of on – you're guarded as you approach it, and you know, we had to go raise money for it, and we had to go raise sponsorship money, which is how accelerators really survive as they have partnerships with businesses that are – that benefit from their participation, and it was really interesting to go and talk about it, and you got the same responses that you always get, I think, which is like why only women, and don't you think you should be supporting everybody?

And, you know, we – I think we got a lot of like positive lip service, like there are a lot of companies out – there a lot of companies out there right now that want to give – that want to say they support women, they have one woman on the board, any of those things. And I think the pushback we really received is that most people don't want to put their time and energy and their money where their mouth is. And so, you know, we would receive a lot of responses like well, at least, we have one woman on our board or, you know, we’re searching for more women in our executive team or we’re spending our money elsewhere.

And so, I think that's what we saw the most often with companies that were like we’re – we support women, but like we actually don't want to like monetize that support or we don't actually want to put that support into action, but we do want to put it on our website, and it's like I think a lot more of that kind of like disingenuous response than, you know, it now is not the time to say that like you actually don't support women. It’s just the time to like not really take action about it, but to say the right things.

RS: So, are you enthusiastic about the state of or about the future of the industry?

AM: [Pause] I am actually like enthusiastic about the state of the industry. I mean I think when I look at the women who go through a program, who come to the retreat to like reach out to us on the internet for a brand building like they are doing the coolest, most interesting work, and let’s not just say there aren't men who are doing cool and interesting work, but like in particular, they are innovating, and that is what keeps me enthusiastic.

When I see that they’re creating products that nobody else is creating, when I see that they're striving to, you know, compete with multi-state operators, when I see that they’re, you know, taking a new lens and looking at this problem like that makes me enthusiastic and excited about the industry, and, you know, to me it's like the quest for how do you bridge the gap where the capital is, and, you know, they're looking for ways to spend their money on innovation into these businesses that are actually innovating, but don't know how to access that money.

So, I am very enthusiastic about the space and like we’re never going to get an opportunity like this again. There are businesses that are going to do very well contrary to what the market looks like today, and – but those are, I suspect and I predict, and we can talk to each other in five years, I predict those are the ones that are bubbling under the surface and I hope that a lot of those are owned and run by women.

RS: So, talk to me a little bit about what you would say to women coming not at it from the business side, but from the investment side, women that are – you know I talked to a lot of these women also at the conference in LA that really wanted to get into this space, but were super hesitant and reticent to get into it because they felt like they weren’t knowledgeable enough. Do you...

AM: On the – like talking to investors or talking to start-ups?

RS: No, like investors.

AM: Yes, I – you know they should call me. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I mean I – they’re – I think that's right. I think that you’re seeing women who want to spend – deploy capital in the space, but there really isn’t a way to access those deals. So, it's like an interesting conundrum, right. It’s like women in this space are having problems figuring how to source capital and I think there are women investors who want to spend that capital, but don't know how to find those deals.

And so, you know, we are – I only – we only do like one real thing at The Initiative, which is like help women grow their business and raise money, and like we’re trying to bridge that, but there are so many opportunities to invest in companies that are going to do amazing things and provide real value to investors. If somebody is prioritizing funding women, which would be fantastic, and we’re seeing more and more of that. There are innovators to deploy that capital into and they can reach out to me and we can send them to other resources if we can help, but those deals are out there, and it's just a matter of locating where that bridge is.

RS: Alright, Amy. It’s been really interesting talking to you. I feel like you've given us a different lens with which to see the space. So, thanks for taking the time.

AM: Yes, thank you so much. It was really fun.