Let's Face It: This Is Growth But Still A Global Recession

The point of worrying about this is that our own export growth depends, of course, on the global demand for our exports.

The insight is that the developing countries should be growing quickly. After all, that catch-up growth is easier than that at the technological frontier.

Looking at the global economy it's true that we see growth overall. Yet, to be more honest about it, we'd suggest that this is really a global recession.

The global economy

The growth or not of the global economy is pretty far from most of our investment horizons. We're rather more interested in the specifics of a sector or nation. But it is worth taking a an occasional look up at what's happening more generally. That global growth will impact upon such things as commodity demand and so on - say, copper and oil.

But rather more importantly we can only expand our exports to places that are growing. Thus any contribution to GDP growth that comes from trade is rather dependent upon growth out there.

Catch up growth

This is not a formal point but it's a rule of thumb - global growth of less than 3% is a recession. The argument here is that catch-up growth is rather easier than growth in an already-developed economy. That is because, obviously enough, someone has already worked out all the difficult stuff of how to actually do that growth; all that's necessary is to go do it. This is why China has been able to cram 300 years of growth into four decades: because someone else did actually do it first.

Note than none of the older rich countries grew, ever, at anything like the rate that China and India have managed recently, or that South Korea or Japan did after World War II.

So, while we've got global growth at present we do think that this is more akin to a global recession than anything else.

Global composite PMI

We all know what a PMI is and trying to have one for the world is possibly losing a bit too much of the important detail. Yet for our purposes here it's still an interesting leading indicator:

The pace of global economic expansion improved to a four month high in November, as rates of growth picked up in both the manufacturing and service sectors. The J.P.Morgan Global Composite Output Index – which is produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM – posted 51.5, up from a 44-month low of 50.8 in October.

That is indeed expansion; it's growth. But it's not enough, really, for that reason that the poor places should be growing rather faster.

(Global PMI from IHS Markit)

Growth split

We know that growth in Europe is pretty miserable, verging on actual recession. The US is doing OK but not great, Britain is mired in Brexit uncertainty, and so on. But what's happening further out there?

(Developed world PMI from IHS Markit)

That's as we know and have already in our heads. It's this next part, the developing countries, that worries:

(Developing world PMI from IHS Markit)

Given where people are starting from this should be rather higher. It isn't - it's that gap between what we should be expecting and what is happening that we refer to as a recession. Yes, agreed, there's still growth. But that rule of thumb is that less than 3% global GDP growth is in fact recessionary. Simply because those developing economies should be growing faster, that catch-up growth is indeed easier.

The thing is, we don't think this is going to get better in any near immediate timescale.

OECD leading indicators

At this global level we also have other leading indicators, this one coming from the OECD:

With most economies at or close to full employment and inflation tame in most parts, the OECD composite leading indicator points to a stabilization in global growth prospects. Global GDP growth is forecast to slow to 2.4% in 2019, followed by a slight uptick to 2.5% in 2020 and 2.8% in 2021, after a gain of 3% in 2018. The combination of slowing world trade, capacity constraints, and tighter financial conditions is behind the cooling conditions.

We're trucking along just under that 3%. By our rule of thumb, recession.

(OECD composite indicator from Moody's Analytics)

Moody's business confidence survey

This is a much more minor survey, a self-elected grouping of global business leaders producing something akin to a PMI but very light on accuracy and statistical value:

Global business confidence remains soft, as has been the case for the past year, and consistent with a global economy that is expanding below its potential.

And:

(Moody's business confidence survey from Moody's Analytics)

The detailed value of this survey is small but it is showing much the same as our other indicators.

Global growth just isn't very good.

My view

Growth should be better than this. Yes, the advanced nations are going to be subject to the vagaries of the business cycle but the developing ones not so much. They should be growing strongly all the time. That's not quite what's happening.

Of course, to claim that this is recessionary you've got to agree with me that the less than 3% level is, in global terms, a recession. It's a rule of thumb, no more, so you are allowed to disagree.

As to the cause, part of it is the Trump trade wars but certainly not all of it. Significant slowdowns in China and India are behind this more general fall in growth. I'd argue that at least one of those is due to bad local policy.

The investor view

Why the growth has slowed down is not really the most important point. Rather, the slowdown itself means that there's no get-out-of-jail-free card for our own national economies. We can't look to some surge of exports to make domestic growth surge because, well, because there's no one out there growing fast enough to cause a surge in our exports.

We're thus pretty much stuck with the slow domestic growth we've got. We should invest with that in mind of course. The most important implication of this is that we're unlikely to see any changes in monetary policy soon. US (or UK, or eurozone) interest rates don't change growth in India or China. Thus, if it's the developing world that's the lack of growth, we'll not see changes in our own interest rates to try and boost it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.