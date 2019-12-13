Lululemon: The Best Growth Story In Apparel, But We're Not Chasing

Sell-off on the report may have been a "sell the news" type of event, as shares have been exceptionally strong in recent weeks going into the report with high expectations.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) with a market cap of $29 billion has become a major player among apparel retailers, expanding from its origin of simply selling yoga pants to various segments across clothing and footwear. In some ways, the company pioneered the current trend of athleisure which combines fashionable athletic styles for everyday use. The stock has been a big winner, up over 200% in the past three years driven by strong growth, international expansion, and momentum of new product lines. The company just released its latest quarterly results which exceeded expectations while management also revised higher estimates for the current year. A sell-off in shares on the report can be traced to a slightly softer Q4 EPS target but also likely a "sell the news" type of event as the stock had traded with increasingly higher expectations in recent weeks. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Lululemon Athletica reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on December 11th with GAAP EPS of $0.96, up 35% year over year, which beat expectations by $0.03. Revenues on the quarter at $916.14 million increased by 22.5% y/y and were $18.6 million ahead of estimates.

Lululemon has opened 55 stores over the past year, increasing its count by 12%, supporting the revenue growth. Total comparable sales which include all distribution channels grew by an impressive 16% year over year while a separate metric of "comparable-store-sales," based just on company-owned stores, grew by a solid 10% y/y.

(Source: Company IR)

Other highlights from the quarter include a higher gross margin, up 70 basis points to 55.1%, while the operating margin increased 100 basis points to 19.2%. Direct to consumer 'DTC' business has been a growth driver up 29% year over year with these sales boosting the operating income margin. DTC revenue now represents 26.9% of total business, up from 25.3% in Q3 last year. SG&A has declined this year as a percent of total revenues, further supporting the trend in profitability. Year to date, EPS of $2.65 is up 35% from $1.97 over the period in 2018.

Power of Three

During the investor day presentation back in April, the company introduced its "Power of Three" growth strategy which is a five-year plan through 2023 to grow the business in the low double-digits annually. The company sees an opportunity to expand its men's product business, while growing the direct-to-consumer online channel and international presence. Indeed, the results this quarter suggest the company is delivering on its targets. Management noted during the Q3 conference call that the men's segment revenue increased by 38% year over year.

(Source: Company IR)

LULU Full-year 2019 and Q4 Management Guidance

Management updated guidance for full-year EPS to a range between $4.75 and $4.78, up from $4.63 to $4.70 announced back in Q2. The midpoint of full-year revenue target was also increased by about 2.2% to $3.9025 billion. On the other hand, the guidance for Q4 with EPS between $2.10 and $2.13 was very slightly on the lower end of consensus market estimates previously at $2.13.

Overall, the trends continue to be very positive with the market rewarding the company for higher profitability and expanding margins, which is being driven by the shift of more direct-to-consumer business. A strong gross margin also reflects the company's ability to maintain premium pricing in what has been a difficult environment for apparel overall. By this measure, Lululemon's growth of 22.5% in the last quarter is among the strongest in the entire industry.

LULU Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In terms of valuation, compared to full-year 2019 management guidance for EPS of $4.76 at the midpoint, LULU is trading at a 46x earnings multiple. This level is all-in-all reasonable considering earnings growth above 30% and revenue growth near 20% this year. According to consensus market estimates, LULU is expected to reach EPS of $5.63 in 2020 and $6.66 in 2021 implying a 1-year and 2-year forward P/E of 39.1x and 33.3x. Again, if revenue and earnings growth momentum can be maintained to the point where we reach 2021 and the market still expects this current pace to continue, then an argument can be made that there is still value here. A large portion of the growth story remains the international market where the company sees significant opportunity. We are more skeptical of the long-term growth targets here and take a cautious view while acknowledging the company's strengths.

Data by YCharts

The company has yet to issue fiscal 2020 guidance, but our thinking is that the headline guidance numbers could disappoint relative to the blowout that has been 2019. The results this year have been strong to the point that in our view, it sets up what will be a difficult year ahead in terms of exceeding current comps like same-store sales growth rates.

Recognizing that momentum is positive and the financial boost from a shift towards more DTC will support the earnings trajectory going forward, we see a scenario where management at least guides more conservatively when it updates its outlook for the year ahead that could disappoint the market. This is a case where expectations have been driven so high, that it may be prudent to pare back expectations of what can be achieved in the near term by both management and investors.

We believe this dynamic explains the share price weakness as a "sell the news" type of event following the Q3 earnings release. If the market is already pricing in a best-case scenario, any type of hiccup to the growth story represents a high risk for the share price to correct lower.

There have been many examples in apparel retail in recent years with Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) and even Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) coming to mind. Each of these companies similarly had an incredibly bullish outlook but shares for one reason or another ended up correcting lower. At least in the case of Canada Goose, a slight deviation to its outlook and guidance targets drove a major sell-off in the stock price as it's down about 40% from the level reached 2018. Lululemon has been called "the next Nike" and it's worth remembering that Under Armour at one time received similar praise while its shares are now down over 60% from their all-time high. While each of these companies is very different, the point here is that a lot can go wrong in apparel retail in terms of brand momentum and long-term forecasts.

One of the risks we see for Lululemon is that despite the recent traction in men's apparel from its low base, the company could be betting too aggressively on that segment and the appeal among men could be more limited than is implied in growth estimates. The company's push into footwear has been successful thus far, but again we draw parallels to the challenge Under Armour faced in maintaining the "cool factor." Lululemon is fine operationally but the stock as an investment at current levels has risks.

Verdict

There's a lot to like about LULU and the numbers the company is posting make it one of the fastest-growing players in all of consumer discretionary. While valuation becomes a concern looking out over the next couple of years, we think the near-term operating trends and momentum are positive and should support sentiment in the stock. We rate shares of LULU as a hold, balancing our favorable view on the trends against what we see as increasingly high expectations for the company to exceed in the year ahead. We would be buyers of shares on further weakness around $200. Investor monitoring points include segment level growth rates and the evolution of financial margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.