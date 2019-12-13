KBWY: A Solid High-Risk, High-Reward REIT ETF

Many of the REITs are suffering from secular declines and have high credit risk, so it is best for high risk-tolerance investors.

With markets stabilizing, it seems that the ETF's dividend will be increased over the coming year, which will likely boost its price.

As lodging and retail REITs have had a difficult few years, the ETF has suffered significant dividend cuts.

KBWY focuses on high-dividend, small-cap REITs that typically are in some state of financial difficulty.

With yield increasingly difficult to find, investors' interest in high-yielding assets has grown tremendously. Often, this causes many to allocate heavily toward high-risk investments. In my opinion, this is particularly true when it comes to the bond market.

As the days of the property crisis are now long gone, investor interest in REITs has also increased. They offer higher yields than most bonds and usually offer greater appreciation as the economy expands.

One REIT ETF I find particularly interesting today is Invesco's KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY). The fund focuses on the highest-yielding, small-cap REITs and currently pays a high 6-7% dividend yield. That said, free lunches are rare, and KBWY does come with a higher risk level than most REIT funds. The fund's holdings are typically in more volatile segments such as Lodging and Retail, and many have startling high debt levels.

Still, for the right investor who has ample risk tolerance, it could be a solid play in today's value-oriented market.

The Invesco Premium Yield Fund

The fund has been trading since 2011 and has had solid performance until mid-2017. The fund has a total AUM of $300 million, which makes it highly liquid but is a bit less than normal for REIT ETFs. As you can see below, its AUM generally tracks its dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the fund's dividend yield is not directly inversely correlated to its price as is common for dividend funds. This means that the dividends received are far from constant and that many of the underlying holdings are struggling to make payments. Take a look at its actual dividends paid below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, it paid much higher dividends from 2016-2018, which helped grow the ETF's AUM. The fund is dividend-weighted, so high dividend REITs, which are often in financial distress, usually receive greater weighting. Last year, this included Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Uniti Group (UNIT), the latter of which has struggled with litigation issues. KBWY now has far less exposure to UNIT.

The dividend cut and decline in principal caused the fund to underperform its peers by a significant margin. Let's compare its performance record to that of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI), the Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL), and the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT), all of which are focused on larger, less-cheap REITs.

Take a look at the total returns of each below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund's total returns have been essentially flat since 2017, and it typically has a high beta to its peers.

Looking at this from another angle, we can divide the total return price of KBWY by that of the major benchmark fund, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). This lets us more closely see KBWY's relative performance:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund outperformed considerably after underperforming in 2016, only to reverse all of those gains in 2018 through the first half of 2019. That said, it seems to have made a clear bottom, and it is possible that a 2016 or 2013-style outperformance pattern may occur in 2020. Of course, this will require continued increases to the ETF's dividend.

Supportive Value Fundamentals

While KBWY will likely continue to be more volatile than its peers, I expect it to outperform considerably over the coming one to two years. The major reason is the high cap ratios of its holdings and improving macro backdrop.

This is demonstrated in the table below of fundamentals of the REIT's holdings:

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

As you can see, the median implied cap ratio of these REITs is 6.8%, which is on the high end of most properties in the U.S. today. There are a few REITs that are best excluded from the fund like UNIT considering its cost of debt will make it difficult for the company to break even and it's paying too much in unearned dividends.

Still, most of the other REITs in the fund appear to be solid value plays. They pay high yields which are covered by cash flows, have high cash returns of assets, and most are not currently falling.

To see this from another angle, take a look at the weighted fundamentals table that I use for all equities:

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

As you can see, the fund has a negative weighted average P/E, since one of its largest holdings, the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), appears to have suffered an asset markdown (likely due to the "Retail Apocalypse").

Still, the general fundamentals are quite strong. Based on current weights and the past year's dividends, it is likely that the KBWY's yield will rise to 9%+ as long as companies continue making the same or greater payments. Its holdings have higher debt and some have poor cash reserves, but this is offset by the fund's high yield.

Bottom Line

There are two major risks to KBWY. One is a meaningful rise in financing costs that is not matched by a rise in property values. This is what occurred last year and sent many REITs down quite a bit. Ideally, the companies in the fund will deleverage, but that may cause dividend yields to fall as for them to be excluded from the fund.

In other words, KBWY may systematically pick REITs that are struggling with debt, since it focuses on high-dividend REITs. I would prefer a "cap rate"-weighted ETF, since that would focus on undervalued underlying properties. Still, I prefer KBWY to most other REIT ETFs.

The second major risk would be a continued decline in the popularity of Retail and Hotels. Retail REITs have been struggling with the "Amazon effect" and Hotel REITs with the "Airbnb effect". I have a sense that both markets are reaching a bit of equilibrium and drops in gross profits may subside, but it is frankly hard to tell.

Overall, I give KBWY a "Buy" rating, but qualify that it is best for investors with a high risk tolerance. It is also not a long-term buy; I believe that KBWY may systematically pick risky REITs that are best sold in a recession. However, I expect a strong rise in these REITs, as it appears that dividend cuts are now over and that the yield-hunting investor will soon pile back into the fund and its holdings.

It will be interesting to see how the fund performs over the coming year. I may provide another article when the fund appears to be back at fair value, so feel free to follow my account if you'd like to stay updated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.