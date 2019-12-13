The Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio: Preliminary Rebalancing - Part III

As 2019 winds down, I continue my daily search (and research) for potential PPRP additions. Still in no hurry, I am looking to expand global positions, and once the MSCI Emerging Market Index shows a clear break of the downtrend which started at the beginning of this year, I am looking to beginning to commit limited funds to this sector.

Since the last article, I have made limited additions to the PPRP, as I am still cautious that we could face a December debacle similar to what we experienced last year.

I have also read several articles by SA authors I trust, and have identified one turnaround play that I feel moderately comfortable about and have a small speculative position in.

Finally, I have identified a few new stocks to add to my small, but now growing, watch list.

That said, let's take a quick look at where I am as of early December.

Income, Income, My Kingdom For Income

As those whom follow are well aware, I count on stock dividends and related income for about 55 percent of annual living expenses. For the past 14 years, the Protected Principal Retirement Strategy has been successful in providing this without having to touch any principal. I believe that my job as provider is to be the best steward possible with God's money, and I will do my best to follow sound principals as long as I remain upright and breathing.

On a daily basis, I sequentially review a number of investment-oriented websites for articles, announcements, commentaries etc. pertaining to income stocks. These typically include Seeking Alpha (several topical headings), Investor Village Boards (Closed-End Funds, MLPs, REITs and BDCs), Google Finance, CNBC, and MarketWatch, among others. Here I get ideas on stocks and other investment vehicles to further research during the day.

Currently, I am trying to finalize my opinion on how certain sectors might perform during the coming year. Here are my present thoughts:

MLPs - I do not see any changes in basic fundamentals from this year. I anticipate stagnant prices continuing, with distribution increases in the higher-quality MLPs continuing at previous levels. This sector is arguably the least loved in the entire market, and with transitioning to C-Corps and takeunders likely to continue in 2020, it is hard to make a case for much positive movement.

REITs - I like this sector, and although not heavily committed fund-wise, I think the better-quality ones will continue to appreciate. REIT closed-end funds (which is one way that I participate) are fairly valued to overvalued at present, so a pullback would be welcome. I am looking a bit harder at the specialized mortgage REIT sector; one in particular that I will get to in a few paragraphs.

BDCs - I like financials going forward, particularly the BDC sector, and more particularly those with increasing net investment income and adequate dividend coverage. Kudos go to two SA authors who stay atop the sector and provide insightful articles: BDC Buzz and Factoids.

Foreign Stocks - As I mentioned in my last article, I think global stocks will perform well, and once emerging market stocks improve a bit, that sector too could offer decent rewards. These sectors are a major focus of my current research.

Recent Transactions

Whether or not the rumor that our government props up the markets from time to time is true, it certainly seems a distinct possibility. If this is the case, then we should see positive market action throughout 2020. With the markets making new highs, I feel a bit more confident than I have for a while, at least enough to commit a small percentage of my cash stash.

Over the past few weeks, I have made the following purchases:

Aberdeen Global Income Fund - I have added a bit to my original purchase of Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO). Both the price and net asset value (NAV) have turned up the past few weeks, and it continues to sell at a discount (although a small one) to NAV. The bond portfolio continues to favor developed market countries such as New Zealand and Australia, portfolio turnover remains low and its positions remain closely split between government and corporate notes.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund - In the event that the markets do continue to make new highs through 2020, I want to have a position in a large-cap fund which pays a decent dividend. It came down to a choice between Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB). I like both and have owned both in the past. The choice came down to which one sold at a discount to NAV. Since GAB is currently at a premium to NAV, I chose USA. Also, it recently raised the dividend - a rarity today in the world of closed-end funds, it seems. Plan on adding to this one as the market goes up. In the event the market remains in a trading range, I have a decent yield to cuddle up with.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust - Rarely do I speculate on any stock. I have followed this stock for some time, and considering how the REIT has re-positioned its malls, I took a small position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). I fully expect the dividend to be cut in 2020, but I think the prospect for either a recovery or buyout is attractive. More on PEI in the next section.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Over the past several months, PEI has received a lot of coverage on SA, most very favorable. Three authors I read and whom you might secure decent information from are Brad Thomas, Adam Levine-Weinberg and Long Player. There are others, of course, so you will have no shortage of information available for your PEI research.

Financial metrics abound in SA articles, so I will not reprint them here. Instead, I will summarize why I think the stock is worth it to me to take a small (and I emphasize small) position:

The REIT has completed re-development of three of its prime properties - Fashion District, Woodland Mall and Plymouth Meeting Mall. It has disposed of low-producing assets. Additional re-development products are currently underway. Anchor vacancies have been filled. The REIT has added new dining and entertainment opportunities throughout many of its properties.

I like the company's re-development initiatives, but I realize there are still heavy debt issues; however, at least for me, it seems like an opportunity.

Watch List Additions/New Considerations

With few exceptions, my watch list remains the same as it was in previous articles.

I continue to closely watch both the First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) and the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD). I believe that FAM will nicely compliment FCO, and once emerging markets stocks make a clear breakout, I will be adding an initial position.

My unfortunately too small a position in the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) bears watching now that its acquisition of sister fund Cohen & Steers Income Builder Fund (INB) was approved last week. UTF stock has taken a bit of a drop since this announcement, and I am personally hoping to see a further decline so that I can add to my position significantly.

Two new stocks have gotten my attention of late. One is Equinor (EQNR), a Norwegian energy company. Formerly Statoil, I am familiar with the company since I was a previous buyer on more than one occasion. An international energy company, EQNR is a major player in the largest North Sea oilfield (Johan Sverdrup) in Western Europe. The following is taken from the company's description of operations:

"The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions."

EQNR presently trades in the low $18s and pays a 5.5 percent dividend.

The other stock of interest is Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK). Broadmark was brought to my attention by a Brad Thomas article. This is a new commercial mortgage REIT primarily involved in making construction loans that are debt-free, while paying a monthly dividend that is targeted at 12 percent. This yield is a bit high for me, as I usually don't chase these. However, I believe this could eventually complement my New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) holding. I suggest that you read some of the articles appearing on SA that address BRMK.

I would not be a buyer at this point and would await a pullback to the $12 or under levels.

Conclusion

Although you will probably not find any earth-shattering information in this article, I want to keep my promise to readers to keep you appraised of where I stand in the portfolio re-balancing process.

Again, I caution against buying any of these stocks without first completing your own due diligence. After all, educating investors to do their own research is an over-arching goal of my writings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCO, USA, PEI, UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.