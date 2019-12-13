The Cooper Companies: Healthy Fundamentals Supporting The Bullish Case

The stock offers upside as long as the company sustains its track record of beating earnings estimates in the coming quarters.

Cooper should continue to execute its expansion plan to fully benefit from the favorable trends underpinning the contact lens segment as well as women's and family reproductive healthcare market.

The Cooper Companies (COO) posted positive results in the quarter, with revenue and earnings growth beatings estimates. While macro trends are expected to underpin healthy growth going forward, the company is expanding manufacturing capacity and counting on new products to continue to grow above market levels in the years ahead.

We remain optimistic about the company, as positive fundamentals and reasonable valuation are poised to drive stock prices higher going forward.

Q4 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights

Revenue was $692 million in the quarter, 1% above estimates and up 6% over a year ago. For FY 2019, revenue totaled $2.65 billion, increasing 5% over last year and well distributed between the company's two divisions, CooperVision and CooperSurgical.

CooperVision is the main division of the company, with revenue reaching $510 million in Q4 and $1.97 billion in FY 2019, driven by quarterly growth of 18% in the daily silicone hydrogel portfolio (MyDay and clariti brands) in addition to growth of 8% in the frequent replacement franchise (Biofinity and Avaira brands), despite some supply constraints on the single use MyDay premium brand.

In the CooperSurgical division, revenue came in at $182 million in the quarter and $681 million in FY 2019, led by quarterly growth of 12% in the fertility segment, as consumable products like in-vitro fertilization performed well. In addition, office and surgical business grew 4% in the quarter, driven by strong demand for Endosee and PARAGARD IUD.

Gross margin improved 50 bps in the quarter to 67%, led by product mix and currency tailwinds in the CooperVision division, while clearing back order inefficiencies in CooperSurgical dragged down the result.

Finally, underscored by gross margin growth and also well-controlled Opex, which grew just 3% in the quarter, operating margin increased 180 bps to 28.5% in Q4. In addition, lower average debt and interest rates supported to contain interest expenses, leading to a non-GAAP EPS of $3.30 in the quarter, up 15% over a year ago and 1% above estimates.

Going forward, structural tailwinds are expected to support Cooper's growth trajectory in the years ahead. The first one is the expansion of the addressable market for contact lens, as current children's habits are leading to earlier symptoms of nearsightedness and the aging population is favoring the increase of presbyopia. In addition, Cooper is benefiting from the trade up from frequent replacement lens to single-use silicone hydrogel lens. The company estimates that only 25% to 30% of wearers adopt single-use lens today and only 42% of those are silicon hydrogel, which suggests a long growth runway ahead.

Ongoing trends in women and family reproductive healthcare market are also expected to drive growth for Cooper. A growing proportion of women, for instance, are looking for reversible contraception measures including PARAGARD IUD. Meanwhile, fertility treatments are also projected to grow as women are increasingly choosing to delay childbearing to the mid-thirties.

In the meantime, Cooper plans to launch in March 2020 its MiSight myopia management, following its FDA approval in November. The appeal of this new type lens is to slow the progression of myopia for children aging 8 to 12 years old. The company forecasts nearly $10 million in sales for the fiscal year 2020, with $2 million coming from the U.S. market. While this product is still in the early stages of its lifecycle, growth can be substantial in the years ahead. On top of that, new markets, including Japan and China, are expected to approve this new lens for launching as well.

Furthermore, the expansion of the MyDay manufacturing capacity will come online throughout 2020 in order to mitigate delivery constrains occurred this year and unleash further growth for the single-day silicone hydrogel segment.

Despite ongoing delivery, MyDay capacity constraints, the company expects a solid year in 2020, with revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range and gross and operating margins up slightly, benefiting from increasing utilization of the new Costa Rica manufacturing facility and lower interest rates.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

We are going to compare Cooper's financial and valuation metrics with the peer group, using the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) as the benchmark, which encompasses 66 companies across diversified market capitalization from healthcare equipment and supplies sectors.

Starting with earnings quality, we see on the table below that Cooper's gross profit margin of 66.1% stays in the second quintile among the peer group and EBITDA margin of 29.6% is in the first quintile, evidencing the healthy margins of this business. Meanwhile ROIC is also scored in the second quintile, as a sign of the top-tier capital deployment. In summary, although margin growth rates are just average, ranked in the third quintile, margins and ROIC have clear advantages over the peer group.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Shifting to the financial health, Cooper's debt/EBITDA of 2.34x is scored in the third quintile, while interest coverage ratio is in the first quintile, following debt reduction during 2019, as shown in the chart below. For 2020 this trend should continue, as the management team intends to use cash flow to pay down debt.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Source: Data from YCharts

In terms of valuation, looking at the table below, Cooper seems undervalued based on forward P/E as it is scored in the second quintile, but other valuation metrics such as EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA and PEG indicate a fair valuation for the company.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Looking at the historical earnings releases, however, we notice that Cooper has most times topped estimates while maintaining a favorable earnings growth trajectory. That said, assuming Cooper can continue to grow and surpass expectations in the coming quarters, we can arguably expect it to cause a positive influence in the stock prices.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Takeaway

Meanwhile, Cooper's fundamentals look healthy, as evidenced by above-average margins and solid capital deployment in addition to a declining debt. Furthermore, valuation looks reasonable compared to the peer group and offers upside as long as the company sustains its track record of beating earnings estimates in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.