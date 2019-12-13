Toronto-Dominion Bank: The Worst Could Paradoxically Be The Best

I don't think now is the time to be buying Canadian banks. But for investors attracted by the 10x P/Es and 4% yields on offer, TD is probably the safest harbor if credit quality starts to bite.

It has less impaired loans than peers and looks more conservatively provisioned should performing loans start to sour.

But paradoxically, it looks comparatively well-positioned as the focus for 2020 turns squarely onto credit quality.

Toronto-Dominion was one of the main casualties of the 4Q earnings season for Canadian banks as it missed Street expectations by 12%.

As the dust settles on the 4Q earnings season for Canadian banks, the booby prize for the bank delivering the worst set of numbers (relative to Street estimates anyway) goes to Toronto-Dominion (TD), which managed to undershoot consensus EPS by 12% for the quarter (more details from Reuters here). The share price is down 4% since the numbers.

Paradoxically, though, TD may be among the best-positioned as we look into 2020. I say this because I expect credit quality to become the key driver of share performance for the group over the next few quarters. TD actually looks comparatively well placed on this issue.

That doesn't mean I'm a buyer - I think the near-term outlook for share price performance is likely to be challenging for all of Canadian banks.

But for investors already invested in the space and who want to sit tight and take the +4% dividend yields on offer, TD looks a good place to weather any near-term storm. I'll explain why in this article.

Credit quality takes center-stage

We appear to have reached a credit quality inflexion point in 4Q, with the big five Canadian banks reporting average YoY increases in Provision for Credit Losses (PCL) of 40%.

Source: author's calculations from company data [Tickers: CIBC (CM), Bank of Montreal (BMO), RBC (RY), TD, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)]

At the same time, other data are pointing towards a deterioration in Canadian consumer solvency with the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy reporting that consumer bankruptices reached a decade-high in October (here).

Discussion on the 4Q earnings calls was also dominated by questions around credit quality. As an admittedly unscientific example of this, the phrase "PCL" came up 21 times on the TD earnings call. The other big debating point - interest margins - got just 13 mentions (transcript here).

I'm cautious on Canadian banks near term

Regular readers of my articles will probably have figured out by now that I'm cautious on Canadian banks, at least in the near term. I've written recently on the downside earnings risks at BMO (here) as well as the tail-risks for CIBC of a more severe correction in the domestic consumer market (here).

My main fear is that the slowdown in earnings in 2020 will be sharper than the market currently anticipates. All the talk in 4Q among company managements was of the growing headwinds they face, including slowing loan demand, lower margins because of lower rates, cost pressures from IT investments and "normalization" of credit quality after several years of extraordinarily benign conditions.

Several banks took restructuring charges in 4Q, including TD ($154m) and BMO ($357m) in order to up the pace of cost reduction in anticipation of slower revenues.

Among those giving specific guidance for EPS, TD talked of "more moderate" growth than 2019 (which itself was only 3%), CIBC talked of "low single digit" growth and BNS of "mid-single digit." In all cases, the guidance was subdued and implied lower outcomes than 2019.

It's therefore surprising that the market doesn't seem to have taken the message on board. The table below encapsulates the problem, showing that although median underlying EPS growth for the big five in 2019 was only 3%, and in spite of all the cautionary messaging from managements, growth in 2020 is expected to actually be higher at 4% and higher again in 2021 at 5%.

Source: company data, consensus data from Thomson Reuters

I think these numbers will almost certainly have to be cut and until we get to a more realistic level of expectations, share prices will remain under pressure.

If credit quality is ground zero, TD looks relatively well placed

Fortunately for TD, if we think credit quality is ground zero - and the most likely source of nasty earnings surprises looking forward - the company is relatively well placed.

There are a number of reasons for this:

TD has given more bearish guidance than peers for 2020

Part of the reason TD fell so much on results day was because it gave more downbeat guidance for 2020 than others. I take this as a good sign, not a bad sign since it means market expectations should now be lower than for peers.

This was especially true on PCL where management said they expect a 2020 charge of ~50bps (compared to 45bps reported for FY19), about a 10% increase.

Surprisingly, given all the signs of deterioration, several peers said they expect PCL to be flattish, notably CIBC and RBC. BMO also said they expect an increase but only to "low to mid-20bps" and BNS also pointed to "slightly higher."

I expect these guidance numbers will prove to be too optimistic as we move through 2020.

By contrast, TD's guidance for ~50bps would put FY20 PCL probably not far off a "normalized" level. Numbers shared by BMO at their Investor Day last year (here) show the average "normalized" PCL rate for the Canadian banks since 1990 is 53bps.

Source: BMO Investor Day 2018

TD's normalized rate may be a bit above this given it has a smaller mortgage book and a larger credit card book, but it is probably not massively above.

It would therefore seem to have less upward normalization risk than peers.

Source: author's calculations from company data

2. TD's recent impaired loan experience is better than peers

In addition, and in spite of higher guided PCL for FY20, TD's recent impaired loan experience is actually better than peers.

TD was the only member of the big five to report a decline in impaired loans in FY19. They fell by 4%. CIBC, BMO and RBC reported increases of 26% to 37%.

Source: author's calculations from company data

This trend is consistent if we look further back too: TD's gross impaired loans have grown at the slowest pace since 4Q17.

Source: author's calculations from company data

And as a percentage of its loan portfolio, TD's impaired loan balance is also the lowest at 0.44%. The peer average is 0.53%.

Source: author's calculations from company data

This could partly reflect TD's larger US footprint where credit quality remains very benign and supported by record employment and interest rate cuts.

Source: author's calculations from company data

3. TD has provisioned more conservatively than peers

Not only does TD have less impaired loans than peers but it also seems to have taken a more conservative approach to building its allowance for future losses (ACL).

To understand why, it helps to touch briefly on how loan losses are assessed under current accounting rules.

When a loan is classified as impaired, it is normally fully-provisioned (excluding whatever collateral might be collectible). This is called a "Stage 3" provision and is largely formulaic.

However, banks also make "Stage 1" and "Stage 2" provisions, which are provisions on loans that are still performing. "Stage 2" provisions are booked when a loan experiences an event that makes it more likely it will become impaired in the future. "Stage 1" is booked on inception of the loan to account for the possibility it may go bad at some point over its lifespan.

If we enter an economic downturn during 2020 the number that is likely to rise fastest is "Stage 2." This is because a deteriorating credit environment would see a fairly swift increase in the number of consumers and corporates on "watchlist." They may not have defaulted and may still be meeting all their repayment schedules. But they may have started to show enough signs of stress for the lender to believe they could default. In this event, ACL against the loan would have to be raised.

"Stage 1" provisions may also rise, probably not as fast, but if a bank thinks a tougher economic climate increases the default risk on newly extended loans, it would also have to increase ACL on them.

The current level of ACL on performing loans is therefore important. If a bank has been too optimistic in its economic assumptions it may find itself having to increase Stage 1 and 2 provisions quite aggressively.

Comfortingly for TD, it currently has the highest level of ACL on performing loans in the peer group, at 0.62% of the performing loan portfolio. This is almost twice the level of BMO or CIBC, for example.

Again, there are the differences in loan mix I noted earlier, that can explain some of the difference (less mortgages, more credit cards). But the gap is still large and it does suggest TD has been somewhat more conservative in the ACL assumptions it has made in the past.

Source: author's calculations from company data

In an absolute sense, the difference between 0.6% and 0.3% may not sound much - we're still talking small percentages. But the point is that these are small percentages on very large loan books. So the P&L implications can be meaningful.

To illustrate this point, in the following table I've calculated how much additional ACL each of TD's peers would need in order to move their ACL rates on performing loans up to TD's current level of 0.62%. I've expressed the results as a % of the PCL each booked to its P&L in FY19.

The numbers are large. For example, for BMO to move to TD's ACL rate it would need to book PCL equivalent to almost 2x its FY19 charge. CIBC would need to book about 1x its FY19 charge and RBC about 0.7x.

Source: author's calculations from company data

Conclusion - TD looks better positioned to weather a credit quality storm

The signs are we're entering a more challenging period for the Canadian banks where the focus in the near term is likely to be on credit quality and whether - and how rapidly - it deteriorates.

The fact TD was one of the main share price casualties from the 4Q earnings season has a silver lining: expectations are now lower than for peers and the market has had time to digest more bearish loan loss guidance delivered by the company.

More importantly, all the signs are TD has been more conservative than peers in how it has provisioned for future loan losses. It has less impaired loans and better coverage against performing loans.

This should leave the company relatively well-positioned if 2020 really is the start of PCL "normalization." My estimates, outlined in the following table, suggest that "normalization" could cost TD about 7% of FY17 net profits. This is the joint-lowest downside profit sensitivity with RBC and below the 11-12% downside risk I estimate for CIBC, BMO and BNS.

Earnings sensitivity to PCL "normalization"

Source: author's calculations from company data

It doesn't mean I'll be rushing out to buy TD. Given the emerging headwinds, I think it's wise to sit on the sidelines for the time being, a view I have of all the Canadian banks.

But many investors already in these names may well choose to sit tight. Canadian banks aren't expensive on average P/E of 10.6x (assuming earnings estimates don't fall too much) and they are delivering average 4% dividend yields.

For those making that choice, TD may offer the best harbor should it really come to a credit quality storm.

Source: author's calculations from company data, consensus from Thomson Reuters

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.