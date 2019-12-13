Baozun: Questionable Outlook Rings The Bell

The questionable outlook and concerns on profitability may be the major reasons that caused the sell-off.

Baozun reported great Q3 results but the market didn't take it well.

Investment Thesis

The mysterious sell-off of Baozun, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) after delivering a shining Q3 result is likely caused by a questionable outlook and concerns on its profitability. Given the fact that BZUN is still a growth stock, and it has been profitable over years, we are cautiously optimistic about its future.

Shining Numbers, Disappointed Stock Price

China's leading e-commerce solution provider BZUN released their Q3 2019 results last month. The results are considered better than great:

Total Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) was RMB9,081.8 million, an increase of 42.8% year-over-year.

Total net revenues were RMB1,503.1 million (US$210.3 million), an increase of 35.3% YoY from RMB1,110.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Despite the shining earnings results, BZUN's share price post-earnings was disappointing, dropping about 20% over the month, which is a lot worse compared to major e-commerce players from China:

Source: Seeking Alpha

So what is the problem here? Based on our analysis, BZUN's questionable outlook and low profitability are the key factors here.

Questionable Outlook

In the Q3 earnings call, BZUN mentioned that:

we now expect GMV in Q4 to grow by approximately 45% to 50% year-over-year... ...we expect total net revenues (for Q4) to be between RMB2.70 billion and RMB2.75 billion which represents a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 23% to 25%.

Although these are still good numbers by themselves, they did raise some questions in terms of the "quality" of the growth:

First of all, the expected revenue growth is much lower than the GMV growth . To compare, the GMV and revenue growth in Q4 2018 are 43% and 41% YoY, respectively. This leads to the concern of decreasing operating efficiency of the company, as the ratio of revenue to GMV is declining substantially based on the outlook.

. To compare, the GMV and revenue growth in Q4 2018 are 43% and 41% YoY, respectively. This leads to the concern of decreasing operating efficiency of the company, as the ratio of revenue to GMV is declining substantially based on the outlook. Another interesting observation is the relevant importance of sales from the Singles' Day Campaign. As you may know, the Singles' Day shopping festival is the most important event in Q4. For Q4 2018, Baozun delivered a GMV of ¥12 billion, where ￥6.55 billion of order value was generated during the Singles' Day Campaign. For 2019, however, based on management's outlook, the Q4 GMV is going to be around ￥17-￥18 billion, where the order value from Singles' Day Campaign is ￥10.06 billion. This means the relative importance from the Singles' Day Campaign is increasing in terms of the percentage in Q4 GMV (from 54% to 58%). A similar trend was observed in previous years as well. Although Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has been delivering record-breaking Singles' Day numbers, it is also a concern among some that the "Olympics-like" event has been squeezing out the normal sales volume outside the campaign. And due to the "discount-oriented" nature of the event, increasing reliance on the campaign will likely reduce the overall margin going forward.

Source: BZUN's Q3 Slides

Profitability Concerns

When we look at the metrics for BZUN and compare them to its peers, profitability is probably the only factor that raises concern:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although BZUN's gross margin is high, its net income (profit) margin is relatively low, only higher than JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) that has been trading at a P/S of 0.6-0.7:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is partially because BZUN has a relatively high sales and marketing expenses component, as they have to continuously attract new customers onto their service platforms or selling through them. The cost of on-boarding new customers are rising, indicating that BZUN will have to pay a higher price for growth.

Conclusion

With all the concerns we have raised here, we still think BZUN has quite a safety cushion with its high growth rate, the fact that it has been profitable over years when Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) is still struggling to come up above water. The question is whether the market wants to give BZUN a valuation at 36X P/E or not. After all, BABA is only traded at 27X P/E, and many regard BZUN as strongly adhering to BABA. As a conclusion, we are cautiously optimistic about BZUN's future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.