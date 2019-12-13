Huntington Bancshares Currently Somewhat Pricey

Current market price is close to the one-year forward target price, hence the stock does not currently appear attractive.

Earnings expected to change little next year compared to this year, as performance of individual income statement line items is expected to be mixed.

Huntington Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HBAN) earnings are expected to be almost unchanged in 2020 compared to 2019. Modest loan growth is expected to be offset by a decline in net interest margin and subdued increase in non-interest expense, which will lead to flat bottom-line growth. Despite the earnings expectations, I'm anticipating HBAN to continue to increase its dividends next year due to the comfortable level of its payout ratio.

Economic Resilience to Buoy Credit Demand

HBAN's net loans and leases saw a slight decline in the first nine months, as they closed at $74,109 million at the end of September 2019 compared to $74,128 at the end of December 2018. Going forward, however, I expect some recovery based on the economic outlook. The states HBAN operates in, including Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, have recently shown some economic resilience. Unemployment in these regions continues to be low and home prices are on an uptrend, as mentioned in the last conference call. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis expects slight expansion in the coming quarters for all three states, as indicated by its leading indices. Michigan's leading index was reported at 0.34, Indiana's at 0.46, and Ohio's leading index was recorded at 0.23 in the latest release. While these indices are lower than the historical trend, they are still positive, which means that low growth can be expected in the coming quarters.

The management noted in the third-quarter conference call that:

The visibility in the pipeline for the fourth quarter commercial loan growth remains good, though we are more cautious about 2020.

Based on the macroeconomic factors and management's guidance, I'm expecting HBAN's net loans and leases to increase by 0.8% next year. The table below presents my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Loan Mix's Tilt Towards Variable Rates to Pressurize Margins

A majority of HBAN's loans are based on variable rates, which will negatively impact the net interest margin, NIM, in a declining interest rate scenario. According to the latest investor presentation, variable rate loans made up 61% of the loan book at the end of September 2019.

To mitigate some of the detrimental impact of its asset sensitivity, HBAN has implemented a hedging strategy. Under the strategy the company has increased asset floor and swaps to a value of $17 billion at September end from $14 billion at the end of June. The NIM will also receive some relief from the upcoming maturities of certificates of deposits, which will be rolled over into lower costs. According to the investor presentation, around $4.8 billion worth of expensive CDs are scheduled to mature in 4QFY19, while another $6 billion are set to mature in 1QFY20.

I'm expecting average NIM to be at a level of 3.19% in 2020, 7bps below the 2019 average. In the third-quarter conference call the management implied that it was comfortable with Street NIM forecast of 3.21% for 2020.

Non-Interest Expense Growth to be Modest Upon Reorganization Efforts

HBAN has initiated reorganization efforts in an attempt to curb costs, as mentioned in the conference call. Under these efforts, the company has eliminated 200 positions which will help keep non-interest expense low next year. I'm expecting HBAN's non-interest expense to increase by 2.8% in 2020, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 59%.

The growth in non-interest expense is expected to counter the positive effect of a natural growth in non-interest income. Due to anticipated mixed performance of individual line items in 2020, I'm expecting HBAN's net income to experience somewhat flat growth. As the table below shows, I'm expecting HBAN's earnings to increase to $1.33 per share next year.

Dividend Expected to be Increased

Although I'm expecting earnings to remain stable next year, I'm expecting dividends to increase as the payout ratio suggests there is room for HBAN to continue with its rising dividend trend. Based on a comfortable payout ratio of 46.7%, I'm expecting the company to increase its full-year dividend by 7% to $0.62. This dividend estimate suggests a forward dividend yield of 4.06%.

The increase in dividend will partly offset the positive effect of earnings on HBAN's equity book value. Implementation of a new accounting standard for credit losses, CECL, is also expected to affect equity at the beginning of next year. The management expects the allowances for credit losses to increase in a range of 40% to 50% from current levels. Based on this guidance, I'm expecting equity to be impacted by an amount equal to the increase in allowances. Equity value can also be impacted by HBAN's share buyback program, but I have not incorporated that in my estimates as the current market price is much higher than the management's average purchase price in the third quarter: 13.02%. I'm assuming that the management will not regard the current market price as attractive. Based on the retained earnings and CECL implementation, I'm expecting HBAN's equity book value to increase by 6% in 2020 to $11.0 per share.

Neither the dividends nor the share buyback program faces any threats from regulatory requirements related to HBAN's capital position. The company's tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was reported at 11.41% at the end of September 2019, well above the minimum requirement of 8.5%.

Slight Price Downside Expected

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value HBAN. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.38 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $11.0 gives a target price of $15.1 for December 2020. This target price implies downside of 1% from HBAN's December 9, 2019, closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Rating

Due to the slight price downside, I'm adopting a neutral rating on HBAN. I believe that at the current market price, the stock appears expensive, but it can become attractive if the price dips to an entry point of around $13.8 in the coming months. I've arrived at that entry point by taking a 10% discount to the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before making an investment decision on the stock(s) mentioned in the article.