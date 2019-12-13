Investors Are 'Terrified' And That's Good News For Stocks

One of the biggest complaints among disgruntled bears is the longevity of the U.S. equity bull market. Not infrequently is the charge laid that the 10-year-old bull is “getting long in the tooth.” Yet, the bears consistently ignore what is arguably the single-most important factor behind the bull’s tenacity, namely the persistence of fear.

Since bull markets climb a “wall of worry,” the prevalence of doubt and uncertainty among investors has given the bull a steady supply of short interest from which to launch a periodic series of rallies. And as we’ll soon see, the latest news headlines suggest that not only are investors still afraid, they’re downright terrified. My thesis here is that the very appearance of the words like “terror” and “fears” in the headlines is all the proof required of the bull market’s continuance.

I was recently struck by a headline that appeared in a CNBC article by Patti Domm. The headline reads: “Investors are terrified of something a year from now and they’re placing bets to hedge themselves.” The article went on to explains that the price of S&P 500 downside put options is at an historical high relative to the price of upside call options. Investors, it seems, have begun hedging against an “unfriendly business environment” by the time next year’s U.S. presidential election rolls around.

The article further stated that investors were placing bets early in the presidential election cycle compared to past election years. The implication is that investors are exceedingly nervous about an unknown development which could torpedo stock prices.

Charles Dow, whose name lends itself to the venerable Dow Theory of market analysis, maintained that the stock market is an excellent discounting mechanism. He maintained that the market typically foresees and discounts all known problems which pertain to business conditions by some six to nine months in advance. If we assume that Dow’s assessment remains true today (and I believe it is), then retail investors are clearly engaged in the fruitless task of trying to out-think Mr. Market.

More pertinent to my thesis, however, is that the intimation that investors are “terrified” of anything is a strong indication that fear, not greed, is still the dominant emotion on Wall Street. And as long as fear reigns supreme, the bull market’s supporting “wall of worry” will remain intact.

A steady supply of fear, bordering at times on terror, typically results in the very outcome mentioned in the CNBC article: put buying and short-selling. This tendency among retail participants to constantly sell short the S&P 500 can be seen in the latest IG Client Sentiment data from DailyFX. On December 10, DailyFX reported that clients were only 23% bullish on the S&P. By contrast, a whopping 77% of clients were reportedly net short. This is an encouraging sentiment backdrop from a contrarian’s perspective.

(Source: DailyFX)

Further underscoring the widespread fear of the future theme is a December 8 Wall Street Journal article by Michael Wursthorn. This article described the huge exodus from equities on the part of investors, who have apparently fled stock funds at a “record pace” despite stocks having their best year since 2013. Investors, it seems, are still running into safe havens, while avoiding equities like the plague at a time when the market is outperforming other asset groups.

The extent to which investors have lost their appetite for equities can be seen in the following graph. This is based on data provided by the Investment Company Institute (ICI), which shows a downward trend in ETF flows which started in early 2018. The data shown here doesn’t reflect the record outflows referenced in the above-mentioned WSJ article, but it definitely highlights the public’s aversion toward risk assets.

(Source: ICI)

Another graph which illustrates just how afraid investors are of risk is shown below. It was shown in Scott Grannis’ most recent blog post, and it describes the 3-month annualized growth rate of bank savings and demand deposits. The demand for safety ever since the U.S.-China trade war commenced is conspicuously evident in this chart. In the past year, investors have gravitated toward cash and other safe-haven instruments, while eschewing equities.

(Source: Calafia Beach Pundit)

Yet, the stock market has likely already discounted the adverse impacts of the tariff dispute. Moreover, the recent efforts on the part of both countries at shoring up trade relations could also result in the trade war’s termination in the months ahead. Perhaps the explanation behind the stock market’s strong performance in recent months is that informed participants believe a trade resolution is inevitable. If that’s the case, then the reluctance of multitudes of investors to own stocks will be seen, retrospectively, as one of this year’s biggest blunders.

Along those lines, a statement by Grannis in his recent blog post is worth quoting:

It’s important to recognize that any improvement in the global trade outlook has the potential to unleash a tsunami of cash.”

Indeed, the huge level of cash on the sidelines, combined with a constant tendency among traders to sell the stock market short, can only result in the eventual “melt-up” phase of the bull market. Most major bull markets end with an explosive rally which ends up sucking in all available sidelined cash before it expires. That hasn’t happened yet, and until it does, investors can rest assured that this bull still has some life ahead of it. In view of the evidence reviewed here, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward equities is, therefore, still justified.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $34.90 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.