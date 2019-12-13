Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) has recently provided its 2020 production and operating guidance and increased its dividend by 50% to $0.06 per share annually. The stock has stabilized after it dropped due to non-renewal of mining concessions in Turkey but struggled to start a new upside trend despite the fact that the company’s management sounded optimistic regarding the company’s perspectives in the country. Let’s look at whether the 2020 guidance report brought good news for investors and traders interested in Alamos Gold shares.

Source: Alamos Gold 2020 guidance

In the next year, the company expects that its gold production will drop to 425,000–465,000 ounces compared to 2019 guidance of 480,000–520,000 ounces. Not surprisingly, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to increase from $920-960 per ounce to $1020 – 1060 per ounce. At the same time, the company expects that its capital spending will decrease from $240–265 million in 2019 to $180–205 million in 2020, thanks to the material decrease in growth capital. This decrease allows Alamos Gold to increase the dividend by 50%. With roughly 390 million shares, Alamos Gold will go from paying about $15.6 million in dividends to paying $23.4 million in dividends. While returning cash to shareholders is a very important part of a company’s business (and I believe that gold miners should start focusing more on dividend payments and other methods of returning cash to shareholders), Alamos Gold’s dividend remains immaterial and won’t play any decisive role for the company’s share price performance.

I believe that the declining production and the absence of news in Turkey are more important catalysts for the company’s share price in comparison with the increase in the dividend. For Turkey, the company reserved just $5 million in growth capital since it did not get the concessions it needs to continue the work. As per the company’s guidance, $5 million reflect holding costs, and the updated guidance and budget for the Kirazli project will be provided after it receives the concession renewal. If the problems in Turkey are solved at the beginning of next year, the free cash flow will find itself under pressure as the company will have to spend additional money on the Turkish project. In the third quarter presentation, Alamos Gold stated that it has spent $32 million out of the initial capital estimate of $152 million, so Kirazli investments will certainly be visible in the free cash flow picture. On the other hand, failure to receive the required permits will be a blow for the company since the market will start questioning whether the company’s Turkish assets are viable.

For 2021, the company expects to produce 500,000 ounces from existing mines as Young Davidson, the main source of 2020 production decline, will deliver higher production. This is a return to 2019 production levels (current production guidance is 480,000–500,000 ounces), so I do not think that the market will get too excited without gold price upside or improvements in Turkey.

With gold under $1500 per ounce and no positive news from Turkey, Alamos Gold shares look bound to stay in a wide $5.00-6.00 range. In the near term, the decrease in 2020 production guidance compared to 2019 numbers will outweigh the increase in the dividend since the latter remains at levels that are immaterial to income-oriented investors.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.