Compass Minerals: The Good, The Bad And The Potential Upside

A big part of my investment style is to search for companies and stocks in which I can invest for the long-term (at least several years), and to identify these companies, I focus on search criteria like stability and consistency. Companies operating in a cyclical business and especially companies which are selling a commodity are usually not offering the necessary stability to qualify as a great, long-term investment, and in most cases, these companies are not able to create a wide economic moat around their business.

(Source: Pixabay)

Compass Minerals International (CMP) is one of the few companies operating in the mining segment and selling a commodity, but having a moat around its business nevertheless. When looking at the 2018 gross sales by segment, Compass Minerals generated 58% of its revenue by selling salt, which is a commodity.

(Source: CMP Homepage)

In the following article, we are looking at the current quarterly results and at the company's financial situation (the balance sheet, the high debt levels and the dividend), but also at long-term trends of the business as well as the wide economic moat, which the company still has.

Quarterly Results

We start by looking at the last quarterly results. In November, Compass Minerals reported its third-quarter results and it missed analysts' expectations for revenue as well as earnings per share (GAAP and non-GAAP). Revenue could increase 5.8% YoY, but earnings per share were only half of what analysts were expecting. And although the results were a huge disappointment, the stock is trading more or less in the same range it has been trading before the results.

The first of the three segments we are looking at is Plant Nutrition North America and results were mixed. While revenue could increase 6% YoY in the third quarter, the average price per ton decreased 3% YoY. However, sales volumes increased from 64k tons a year ago to 69k tons right now. Results for Plant Nutrition South America presented a similar intermingled picture. Revenue declined 4% YoY and sales volume decreased 2% (with sales for agriculture decreasing and sales for chemical solutions increasing) and the average price per ton also decreased 3%.

While the plant nutrition business seems to be a little bit under pressure, results for the salt segment could improve again. Revenue increased 16% YoY and adjusted EBITDA increased even 40% YoY. Increasing revenue stemmed from increasing sales volumes (7% YoY growth, which stemmed from growth in highway deicing as well as consumer and industrial sales growth), but also from an increasing average price per ton (average selling price increased from $77/ton a year ago to $84/ton right now). Compass Minerals could also increase its adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment from 19% a year ago to 23% right now.

Dividend

Among the reasons to invest in Compass Minerals, the high dividend yield is probably one of the most convincing arguments, and with a dividend yield above 5%, the stock is interesting for dividend investors. Although Compass Minerals could hold its dividend stable in the recent past, the risk of a dividend cut (or total elimination of the dividend for some time) is quite high. When looking at the GAAP numbers, Compass Minerals had to pay out more in dividends than it generated in earnings in 2017 as well as 2018, and it will most likely pay out more in 2019 as well.

A payout ratio above 100% for three years in a row is certainly problematic, but we should rather look at the cash flow of the company as it will determine how much a company can pay out. Considering the quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share, Compass Minerals had to pay out about $95 million in dividends. When looking at the free cash flow, Compass didn't generate enough FCF in the past four years to cover the dividend, which is a problem. The company also has only $24 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is just enough to pay the dividends of one quarter. Management however is optimistic it will generate about $200 million in free cash flow in 2020 and at least a similar amount in the years to come. But there is basically no room for any error. If management can increase free cash flow in the coming quarters, it should be enough to cover the dividend, but if this is not the case, a dividend cut is likely.

Debt Levels

When considering the company's cash flow, it is not only a problem, but also Compass Minerals is paying out a large amount of its generated cash as dividend. The company also has high debt levels it needs to repay, and while at the end of 2018, management expected to bring the leverage ratio down to about 3.3 in 2019 and to 2.7 in 2020, it is now only expecting leverage ratio to decline to 3.9 at the end of 2019.

When looking at the balance sheet at the end of September 2019, it had $1,358 million in long-term debt and $51 million in short-term debt. To put this amount into perspective, we can compare it to shareholders' equity ($460 million), which leads to a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06 - a rather high number indicating trouble. But one single number can also be misleading and therefore we are comparing the debt levels also to the operating income to get a feeling how long it would take to repay the debt. In the last four quarters, Compass Minerals had an operating income of $143 million. Using that number, it would take almost 10 years to repay the outstanding debt, which is an extremely long time. When using the highest operating income Compass Minerals could report during the last decade ($270 million), it would still take about five years to repay the debt.

The biggest part of debt ($1,072 million) is due in July 2021, and an additional $250 million is due in July 2024. It seems impossible right now for Compass Minerals to generate enough cash to repay the debt in 2021 and the company will probably have to restructure its debt in some way, and depending on the interest rates, this could mean additional financial burden for the company. A few weeks ago, the company also announced that it intends to offer $500 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2027 in a private offering. Management intends to use the money to repay all outstanding indebtedness under its existing credit agreement, including certain prepayment premiums and exit fees.

All in all, the debt levels are a huge problem for the company and are almost high enough to pose a serious threat. Or to put it a little differently, management can't make any mistakes in the next few years, and the business should stabilize rather quickly or otherwise Compass Minerals could run into trouble.

Mostly Favorable Long-Term Trends

While the balance sheet of the company in combination with the outgoing cash flows (dividends) is problematic, the underlying long-term trends for Compass Minerals are mostly favorable.

When looking at the salt business (and especially highway deicing), the business depends on the number of days highway deicing is necessary. Warmer winter and potential climate change might reduce the number of days with snow event activity, which will decrease the demand for highway deicing salt over the long run, and this could be problematic for Compass Minerals. But we also have to point out that the number of snow days was rather low during the last few years. Since 2003, the average number of snow days was about 148 (using Compass Minerals' own presentation). In the years 2015 until 2017, the number was below that average three times in a row. In 2017, Seth Goldstein published a very good article on Morningstar (MORN) and stated that Morningstar is expecting Compass Minerals to bounce back. In this article, he shows how climate change has increased weather volatility, but the average winter doesn't seem to be less snowy. In the data that lasts back to 1900, he shows that in the last 20 years, we did not just have the winter with the second fewest number of snow days, but also the greatest number of snow days on record. And if the demand for highway deicing salt should decline, it would probably be a decline in the low single digits over a long time and management would have enough time to react.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

But for Compass Minerals, climate change is both a curse and a blessing. It could be a blessing (even if that sounds weird) as the plant nutrition business probably might profit from some long-term trends like the growing population (which is expected to be about 10 billion until 2025), the limited arable land as well as the changing climate in the coming years. All these aspects will support demand for advanced agriculture and is positive for the plant nutrition business.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

Wide Moat

But we are not only looking at favorable trends in the plant nutrition segment. Compass Minerals also has a competitive advantage over most other companies, although it doesn't seem that way at first glance. When looking at the company's margins, we don't see much stability and the chart could also be interpreted as if margins were in steady decline. When looking at longer time frames, we can see that we are rather dealing with cyclical fluctuations and chances are high that CMP will improve margins again in the years to come.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Compass Minerals is certainly a cyclical business, but when looking at the average sales price per ton, we see a stable trend and the price increased about 4% annually (since 2003) and we can expect that long-term favorable trend to continue. Compass Minerals is not only a cyclical business, but also selling a commodity, which means there is no difference between the salt from Compass Minerals and the salt from some competitor (there might be a qualitative difference, but if that is the case, the difference is usually not reflected in the price). This means that product differentiation is extremely difficult and the decision criterion for buyers is usually the (cheapest) price, which is undermining any kind of pricing power for companies like Compass Minerals. And considering the missing pricing power, a 4% annual price increase is pretty solid.

Despite the fact that Compass Minerals is selling a commodity and doesn't have any pricing power, it still has a wide economic moat around its business, which stems not from the ability to charge higher prices, but from being able to produce cheaper than almost all competitors, which is creating cost advantages others can't match. In the past few quarters, Compass Minerals had some problems at the Goderich Mine, which raised questions if the company still has its wide economic moat. And the answer is very simple: Yes, Compass Minerals still has its wide economic moat.

Compass Minerals had several problems in the past years like the ceiling fall in 2017, the strike in 2018 that affected productivity at the Goderich mine as well as the ramp-up of the new continuous mining system (instead of the previous drill-and-blast method) being slower than expected. But none of these aspects is affecting the structural advantage and economic moat the company has. This is usually the beauty of a wide moat - it can't be destroyed so easily even if management makes horrible mistakes (which is not the case for Compass Minerals).

The cost advantages of Compass Minerals stem mostly from two different aspects. First of all, Compass Minerals is owning three precious mines that will last at least for 30 more years (with Goderich probably lasting for another 85 years and Cote Blanche lasting for even 100 years). Those mines lasting for decades will still be a source of revenue for a very long time. And it is not only cheaper to operate a mine, which is already up and running, but also Goderich's unique geology features 100-foot-thick salt seams (being two to four times the size of other comparable mines), which leads to lower costs for Compass Minerals, and this is an advantage that will persist decades into the future as competitors simply can't match or copy this advantage. And while management can lessen this advantage by bad decisions for some time, it certainly won't destroy it.

(Source: Compass Minerals 10-K 2018)

Compass Minerals also has a structural advantage due to its lower transportation costs (compared to its peers). On the one hand, the Goderich mine is very valuable as it has its deep-water port that is decreasing transportation costs compared to other companies. Additionally, Compass Minerals' mines are located rather close to its customers, which is also reducing transportation costs. Compass Minerals won't therefore be able to sell for a premium, but if it can produce for lower costs it can either improve its margins or it can be able to sell products even a bit cheaper and therefore increase the selling volume compared to competitors (and steal market shares).

And additionally, there are strong signs that Compass Minerals is improving mine performance at Goderich again. In the last earnings call, management not only reported that production tons could be increased 34% YoY, but per-unit costs also declined about 19% YoY (both numbers for the third quarter). But management also reported that challenging geology slowed production improvement in the third quarter. Additionally, the long-term plan for the mine is nearing completion and management is expecting to increase efficiency of mining systems and also decreasing maintenance needs of previously mined space. This should provide greater optionality to address potential variability in geology and deposit quality. Key features also include built-for-purpose roadways to the mining area which are designed for a 50-year lifespan, having lower ceilings and require less scaling.

We certainly can discuss if management made mistakes in the past and how much potential mistakes affected profitability and efficiency in the recent past. But one shouldn't question if Compass Minerals still has its wide economic moat as it is the beauty of a moat that it cannot only survive short-term problems and management mistakes, but it also enables the company to still outperform its competitors over the long run.

Conclusion

Over the last few years, CMP was not a good investment as it only traded sideways between $60 and $100 for several years, and in 2018, the stock dropped even below $40 for a short time. But since its IPO in December 2003 (for $13 a share), an investment in Compass Minerals generated an annual return of 9.4% (not including dividends), which is certainly a solid return.

Right now, Compass Minerals is fairly valued, but this valuation is not reflecting the high risks due to the high debt levels (it also doesn't include the risk of a dividend cut, which could also be important for investors relying on the dividend). Over the long run, the company should be a good pick and outperform the market due to the wide economic moat the company still has. I personally will hold on to my shares, but I would not buy Compass Minerals at current price levels: Although the stock might be fairly valued, I would add a high margin of safety to reflect the risks from the high debt levels, and although I don't know if it will decline to the low 40s again, this would be the price at which I would add to my position.

Compass Minerals is one of the stocks on the watchlist of my Marketplace Service: Moats & Long-Term Investing. But it is certainly not among the best picks. Despite the wide moat, it is still a cyclical business. The other about 20 picks offer much more consistency and stability. Subscribers get access to extensive background information on wide-moats, at least weekly exclusive research, a watchlist of wide moat companies and a chatroom where members can ask questions and exchange opinions about long-term investing and companies with a competitive advantage. You can also take advantage of a free trial offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.