50 Top U.S. REITs By Gains And Yield Per December 11 Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield US Real Estate Investment Trusts showed 8.97% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced REITs returned to lead the pack as of December 11.

50 Top US REITs by Broker Targets ranged 4.11%-91.36%. The top ten, National Retail Properties, EPR Properties, Ventas, Acadia Realty Trust, Simon Property Group, MGM Growth Propertoes, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Jernigan Capital, Clipper Realty Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties, averaged 34.21% price target upside.

50 Top US REITs by Yield ranged 5.07-12.7%. The top ten, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Park Hotels & Resorts, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Chimera Investment Corp., Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Global Net Lease, Ready Capital Corp., Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp., AGNC Investment Corp., and New York Mortgage Trust, averaged 10.22% yield.

Top 10 net gainers Park Hotels & Resorts, Redwood Trust, Ladder Capital Corp., Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp., CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Global Net Lease, Ready Capital Corp., EPR Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Jernigan Capital ranged 15.99-45.33% as of 12/11/19. The top 50 US REITs by yield represented all 7 REIT industries.

Jernigan Capital rated top-broker estimated gains at 45%+, while Braemar Hotels promised over 42% out of 71 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts surveyed on YCharts on December 11.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15.99% To 45.33% Net Gains By Top Ten US REITs Come December 2020

Four of ten top dividend-yielding US Real Estate Investment Trust stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 40% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: 1-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to December 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP) was projected to net $453.28 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% less than the market as a whole.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) was found to net $421.31 based on the median target price estimate from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% more than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) was projected to net $206.42 based on dividends plus the median target price from estimates by fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk 48% under the market as a whole.

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was projected to net $197.08 based on a median target estimate from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) netted $195.05 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) was projected to net $182.31 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) was projected to net $166.83 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 74% less than the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) was projected to net $166.57 based on target price estimates from twelve analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% more than the market as a whole.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) made the list with a projected net gain of $163.20 based on a median of target price estimates from eleven analysts plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% under the market as a whole.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) was projected to net $159.94 based on dividends plus target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for PK.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.11% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 36% under the market as a whole.

Source: dogtime.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

50 Top US REITs By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Top 50 US REITs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top US Monthly REITs

Top ten US Real Estate Investment Trusts as selected 12/11/19 by yield represented three of seven constituent industries.

The first of eight "retail" REIT industry representatives (as mis-identified by YCharts) in the top ten took the lead, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) [1]. The other seven retail members placed second through fourth, sixth through eighth, and tenth: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) [2]; Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. [3]; Ready Capital Corp. [4]; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [6]; Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) [7]; Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) [8], respectively.

A lone representative from the "industrial" REIT industry placed fifth, Global Net Lease Inc. [5].

Lastly, a lone "healthcare" REIT placed ninth, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [9], to complete the top ten December US REITs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten US REITs Reported 7.96% To 38.42% Price Upsides To December 2020; (22) Six Downsides Ranged -0.30% To - 4.99% Per Broker Target Reckoning

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Indicated An 8.97% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced US REITs To December 2020

Ten top US REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was limited to stocks reporting better than -15% total annual returns.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, ten Real Estate top gainers selected 12/11/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of seven industries constituting the REIT sector, according to YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield US REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 13.72% Vs. (24) 12.59% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 8.97% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third-lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, Ready Capital Corp., was projected to gain 19.71%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top yield US REITs as of December 11 were New York Mortgage Trust Inc., Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp., Ready Capital Corp., AGNC Investment Corp., and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., with prices ranging from $6.30 to $18.28.

Five higher-priced top gain REITs were Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), Global Net Lease Inc., KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), Chimera Investment Corp., and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., whose prices ranged from $18.42 to $24.36

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United States Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Home dog photo: dogtime.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.