Transocean Adds More Backlog With One Contract Than In The Latest Fleet Status Report

Development Driller III

Transocean’s (RIG) previous fleet status report was bad - the company added just $75 million of backlog, which is material problem for a company of its size. Now, Transocean has announced a contract that adds more backlog than was added in the latest fleet status report.

Transocean’s semi-sub Development Driller III got a one-year contract offshore Trinidad. The rig will start working in the second quarter of 2020. The backlog is $91 million, which means that the dayrate is roughly $250,000. Currently, the rig is working in Equatorial Guinea for Exxon Mobil (XOM) until February 2020 at a dayrate of $192,000. As per Bassoe Offshore database, the previous fixture was announced in July 2018, so the 30% upside in the dayrate reflects the progress that was made in one and a half year. Please note that the dayrate for Development Driller III is not indicative for dayrates that will be received by an “average” semi-sub working at an “average” place. The current Bassoe dayrate estimate for an average sixth-gen semi-sub is at $175,000, but the lack of semi-sub contracts means that it’s hard to establish what the average rig will get in a real-world contract.

Anyway, the new contract is surely a positive development for Transocean, both from a backlog and cash flow point of view. The near-term challenges in the benign environment floater segment are now limited to drillship Deepwater Asgard (contract ends in December 2019), drillship Deepwater Orion (idle since October 2019) and semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus (contract ends in February 2020). Obviously, we should not forget about a whole fleet of cold-stacked rigs, but they are not actively marketed, so they are out of the contracting picture for now.

Transocean shares have recently experienced a boost on the back of a successful OPEC+ meeting and the oil price upside that followed. I suspect that the liquidity of Transocean shares is also playing a role in the recent upside, since the stock is used to bet on general offshore drilling recovery. I maintain my view that the situation is not that rosy for Transocean - the latest report came with an $825 million loss, and there’ll be more such hits sometime in the future because many of the company’s numerous cold-stacked rigs will not make it back to the market. It will be interesting to see whether the company will be able to find work for the two drillships in a timely fashion and what kind of dayrates they will get.

One could argue that Transocean has good contract coverage for active rigs and that it can wait for a suitable contract for both floaters, but I’d argue that the company needs to reach a 100% employment for active floaters as soon as possible if it wants to have a chance to save more of the cold-stacked rigs. The more a rig stays in a cold-stacked state, the more money the rig owner will have to invest in it if the rig is set to go back to the market. At some point, the whole endeavor becomes cost-prohibitive and the rig heads to the scrapyard (with a corresponding balance sheet impairment). Obviously, the active rigs are ahead of the cold-stacked rigs in the “contracting line”, so the cold-stacked rigs won’t have their chance until the active rigs have normal contract coverage. Thus, the contracting situation for the several active drillships that have no contracts at all for 2020 is the main near-term intrigue.

The contract announcement with a higher dayrate comes at a favorable time for Transocean, when its shares are enjoying upside due to oil price upside and hopes for progress on the U.S.-China trade war front. In these circumstances, the stock may get an additional near-term boost from the news. Fundamentally, the market situation has not changed much on the floater side - there’s still too much spot work, and more long-term contracts are needed to push the dayrates higher. Just like other offshore drilling stocks, Transocean will remain highly volatile, with periods of rapid upside followed by periods of rapid downside, so adjust your trading plans accordingly.

