USL: Buy Crude On Fundamental Strength

Prices are already responding to the fundamental situation, and I believe that we will continue to see upside through next year.

USL is an ETF which basically solves the main problems of USO - roll losses due to WTI being caught in contango in most months in the front.

It’s been a good year for holders of the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL), as can be seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha.

In this piece, I will explain how USL operates as well as its sources of return, and why I believe that it is headed much higher over the next year. Simply put, I believe that now is an excellent time to buy the ETF in anticipation of the ongoing rally in crude oil.

Understanding the ETF

If you’ve ever glanced at the methodology of USL, you know that there’s something odd about the note. Specifically, to my knowledge USL is the only ETP in the oil market space which gives exposure across the WTI futures curve by holding an entire year of futures.

This may seem like a bit of a strange methodology and perhaps a little irrelevant for the typical investor, but it is my belief that USL is USCF Investments’ attempt to provide an ETF which fixes the notorious roll yield issues with USO. We’ll discuss why this is in a bit, but the following chart shows how poorly an investment in USO has fared versus WTI in most calendar years.

The basic problem here (which I believe USL seeks to address) is the fact that USO has a very simple methodology: it simply rolls exposure across the front two months of WTI futures contracts. This means that as time progresses, the roll yield component of returns will be heavily dependent on the specific pricing relationship of these two contracts. As you can see in the following chart, the front two contracts have largely been in contango for most of the last decade.

The reason why this impacts investors in ETFs like USO and USL is that when you hold exposure in the back months of the futures curve, the value of the back contracts will gradually price towards the value of the front-month contract. This means that while a market is in contango, you’ll see losses from roll yield because positions in the back month will be at higher-priced contracts which will be falling in value to approach the spot-month contract. Unless market structure is extremely stretched, you won’t see much of an impact from roll yield in a single day, but the returns do add up through time as seen in our previous chart comparing USO vs. WTI.

USL attempts to rectify this problem of roll yield being highly dependent on the front- and second-month contracts by giving a diversified holding across the front two months of the futures curve. This ongoing exposure means that your holdings will be earning the average embedded roll across the curve, and therefore, allows returns to be tied to more long-term themes in structure rather than a specific contract month. As you can see in the following chart, investors in USL are currently seeing positive roll in that the average position is held across a backwardated curve.

At present, across the futures curve, the average position is in $0.35/b of backwardation on a month-to-month basis, which equates to positive roll for investors in the ETF. The math is imprecise, but if every contract were to roll up into the front and rolling were to terminate in this cycle, this would represent around a 7% annualized gain from the roll.

The Crude Markets

Even though roll yield is positive for USL, I believe that over the next year we will see substantial uplift in the price of oil. I believe this uplift is already underway, as can be seen from the price of crude rising in recent weeks.

The basic reason why this is happening is that crude inventories have basically started to decline on a year-over-year basis.

The reason why this is happening is two-fold. First off, the boom in production has started slowing down substantially due to ongoing bankruptcies and consolidations in the Permian.

And the second reason why this is occurring is that OPEC has initiated a series of production cuts with the goal of increasing crude prices.

These twin variables of slowing production as well as shrinking imports have resulted in a fairly tight balance in 2019 with inventory levels prevented from making any serious attempts at the continued pressure towards 5-year highs of the last few years.

Seen from another standpoint, inventories have essentially seen the third-smallest year-to-date build of the past decade.

And here’s where 2020 enters the picture. The OPEC cuts are slated to continue through March, and at its recent meeting, OPEC deepened its commitment. In other words, OPEC has decided that it wants higher oil prices, and its determination will see the dramatic story of weak exports not only continue, but accelerate.

And on the production side, there is a very good chance that the volatility around slowing production seen in 2014-2016 could replay itself to some extent, as price must rise in order for production growth to continue.

As I argued in this weekend’s fundamental deep dive, these twin variables could lead to the price of oil rallying by 50%. It is important to note also that each of these fundamental elements is going to accelerate in the immediate future. OPEC has deepened its cuts (which were already pushing prices higher), and production growth rate is falling off a cliff - the longer it continues, the more prices will be pressured. At the present trajectory, if we don’t see oil prices increase through 2020, we will see production enter a decline at some time in the middle or late part of next year.

The reason why growing production is critical for a balanced crude market is that demand grows as well. In other words, in a typical year, the outright number of barrels consumed through transportation and other processes which demand petroleum increases both due to population growth as well as general economic activity rising. This means that if we don’t see supply grow in tandem, we will have shortages and prices will be pressured higher.

The current set of broad fundamental changes afoot will result in a physically tighter market through next year, as well as the fact that we’re basically entering year-to-date declines as we speak. Going forward, I expect crude prices to rise and USL to benefit from the fundamental tightness.

Conclusion

USL is an ETF which basically solves the main problems of USO - roll losses due to WTI being caught in contango in most months in the front. From a fundamental standpoint, two broad trends are afoot which will likely drive crude prices higher. Prices are already responding to the fundamental situation, and I believe that we will continue to see upside through next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.