EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is a leader in the pawn shop business with approximately 1,000 stores primarily in the U.S. and Mexico along with locations across Latin America and Canada. The business generates revenues and earnings from interest and fees in pawn loans, sales of the forfeited collateral merchandise, and a separate short-term cash advance lending operation. The company is profitable and free cash flow positive while the stock has faced significant pressure this year, down 45% from its highs, given weaker trends and overall poor sentiment. The company just released its latest quarterly report where it announced a share repurchase authorization of up to $60 million, representing nearly 20% of its current market cap. The stock surged on the report which included a positive outlook from management. This article covers recent developments and why we think the stock has more upside in what remains a value play.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Financials Recap

The company announced its fiscal Q4 and full-year results on December 5th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.19, in line with expectations. The reported GAAP EPS loss of $0.01 was below the positive $0.16 estimate. The spread here between GAAP and the adjusted figures relates to some investment acquisition and impairment charges. The full-year non-GAAP EPS increased to $0.90 from $0.86 in 2018.

Revenue of $214.34 million in the quarter increased by 4.1% year over year, while higher cost of goods sold resulted in gross profit pressure. The company said some of this was related to a focus on reducing the age of inventory with liquidations which are essentially the merchandise customers' pawn. Operating expenses overall increased faster than net revenues in both the quarter and full year resulting in lower operating income.

(Source: Company IR)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA at $101 million in 2019 was approximately flat from 2018. Margins were slightly pressured by corporate investments in a new digital mobile platform known as "Lana," which impacted operating expenses and overall earnings. LATAM region pawn EBITDA margin declined to 33% from 36% based on faster store openings. The company ended the quarter and fiscal year with a cash balance of $162 million, and net debt of $81 million.

(Source: Company IR)

The U.S. region has presented essentially flat growth in recent years with the company focused more on Latin America where it already represents nearly 50% of the store base and it sees a big opportunity of further expansion. The fundamental growth drivers in the region include what is a highly fragmented market, and a large portion of the population that is "unbanked," meaning they do not have access to traditional banking loans. The store level economics are also better with essentially higher service margins. From the press release:

"As part of that investment, we plan to accelerate new store openings in Latin America in fiscal 2020 to approximately 40 new stores, up from 22 new stores in fiscal 2019. While this will create some short-term earnings drag, new stores in Latin America represent one of our best opportunities for long-term returns on invested capital."

What we like about EZCORP is its free cash flow profile in what is a structurally profitable business. According to management's adjusted amounts, net cash from operations reached $103.5 million for the full-year 2019, generating $77.9 million in free cash flow, $112 million including a collection of notes receivables. The company announced a $60 million share repurchase program over the next three years, the first in its history as a publicly traded entity.

(Source: Company IR)

While the company did not provide fiscal 2020 guidance, the market consensus sees EPS for 2020 at $0.86 compared to the adjusted amount of $0.90 in 2019. The 2020 revenue estimate at $922 million is about 9% higher y/y. The company expects some continued near-term margin pressure as store openings accelerate and a few quarters before the "Lana" mobile platform contributes to operating income.

At a high level it will take a few additional quarters to begin to realize the full benefits of our investments in technology distribution and customer service. That said we remain confident, our strategic initiatives will drive long-term growth of free cash flows and higher returns on earning assets overtime.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

One of the points that stand out in the investor presentation is how EZCORP has been able to maintain same-store pawn loan origination, "PLO," growth in the U.S. market, while the industry has been weaker and presenting declines. The company refers to a "public peer" that is posting recurring declines of same-store PLO, and it is likely referring to FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS), which is the largest pawn store operator with about 2,600 stores in the Americas region. Indeed, FCFS reported a decrease in same-store pawn loan origination of 2% in its last reported quarter. This is a segment that is recognized to be more profitable with higher margins, so the trends here for EZCORP are positive.

(source: Company IR)

Continuing with the contrast with FirstCash, which has a market cap of $3.36 billion or 10 times the value EZCORP, we note that FirstCash has posted higher overall growth given a more aggressive expansion strategy that has added 11% to its store count through nine months in 2019. Still it's important to recognize the deep discount in shares of EZPW that currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.3x compared to 20.8x for FCFS. EZPW also trades at a significant discount in terms of price to free cash flow and EV to EBITDA over the trailing 12 months.

Data by YCharts

There's a case to be made that EZCORP deserves some discount considering its smaller scale and weaker trends in earnings growth this year, but we argue that a successful turnaround in operating trends with an improving outlook should make this spread converge as a basis for our bullish thesis.

We believe some of the bearish sentiment towards the stock beyond the weaker trends in earnings in some ways have been the resilient economy in the U.S. and strong labor market conditions which at least at the margin lead to less people utilizing such pawn services. Going forward, the main risks for the company will be related to execution as it has an ambitious growth target in the Latin America region. Monitoring points for investors include the evolution of financial margins, and we want to see a continuation of positive same-store pawn loan origination in the U.S. market as a sign of stability in what is still the core market.

Verdict

There's no denying the pawn store and pawn loans business is highly profitable and EZCORP has proven to be a leader in the segment. We like the financial profile with strong free cash flow and solid balance sheet with growth initiatives in Latin America balancing what is a more mature market in the U.S. Even considering shares are now up over 30% from their lows of the year and largely repriced higher considering the buyback announcement, we see more upside through 20202. We rate shares of EZPW as a buy on an improving outlook and more positive sentiment.