GameStop Isn't Doomed To Be The Next RadioShack

New gaming consoles coming in late 2020 should drive a rebound in sales and profit, giving management time to shrink the chain's cost base to match future demand.

Yet while GameStop faces secular headwinds, a severe cyclical downturn in the gaming market appears to be the main driver of its recent sales declines.

Like RadioShack seven years ago, GameStop is experiencing plunging sales and profitability, and its stock trades for less than tangible book value.

GameStop's (GME) business model has come under pressure in recent years due to severe cyclical and secular headwinds. On the cyclical side, the current generation of Sony and Microsoft gaming consoles were released in late 2013 and are nearing end-of-life. This has decimated demand for gaming hardware and software.

The secular headwinds are also quite strong. Whereas buying physical game discs used to be the only option for gamers, benefiting intermediaries like GameStop, digital downloads are rapidly gaining popularity. Earlier this year, Sony revealed that digital sales of PlayStation 4 games had surpassed physical disc sales by a 53%-47% margin. Around the same time, Microsoft began selling the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: the first Xbox without a disc slot.

As a result, GameStop stock has plunged in recent years. As recently as late 2015, the videogame retailer's share price exceeded $45. It has since fallen into single-digit territory. GameStop stock fell another 15% to $5.53 on Wednesday, after the company released a dreadful Q3 earnings report on Tuesday afternoon.

Data by YCharts

In a lot of ways, GameStop looks like RadioShack did seven years ago. Sales and earnings are plunging, but the stock is trading for less than tangible book value, creating a potential deep value opportunity. However, GameStop has a good chance to deliver a positive outcome for shareholders, unlike RadioShack.

GameStop looks a lot like RadioShack

In late 2012, I wrote that RadioShack looked like an intriguing (albeit highly risky) turnaround play. While I had been highly critical of the company's management up to that point, I noted that the stock was trading for less than 40% of tangible book value. Moreover, it appeared that RadioShack had plenty of flexibility to shrink its store footprint in the years ahead to stay ahead of weak sales trends and remain profitable.

Instead, RadioShack's business spiraled out of control far faster than I had expected. Profitability had already started to deteriorate in late 2012, but the bottom dropped out in 2013. RadioShack posted an adjusted net loss of $305.8 million that year, due to an 8.8% comp sales decline and a sharp deterioration in gross margin. Comp sales plunged another 15.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2014, driving additional margin erosion.

By the end of that period, tangible book value was negative, down from $562 million less than two years earlier. Just a few months later, RadioShack filed for bankruptcy (the first time), wiping out shareholders.

(Image source: PR Newswire)

On the surface, there are a lot of similarities between GameStop today and RadioShack then. GameStop reported an ugly 23.2% comp sales decline and a 25.7% decrease in total sales for the third quarter. Management expects a high-teens comp sales decline for fiscal 2019 as a whole. Furthermore, GameStop reported an adjusted loss of $40 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted profit of $50 million in the prior-year period.

Management doesn't expect any improvement in the fourth quarter. In fact, GameStop slashed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $0.10-$0.20 from $1.15-$1.30 previously. Just last year, the company posted adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.14.

On the positive side, GameStop has bought back more than a third of its shares this year. By the end of the day on Wednesday, GameStop's market cap was just $375 million, whereas its book value was $617.1 million.

The console cycle is a huge wild card

Based on GameStop's recent business trajectory alone, GameStop stock doesn't look attractive even at around 60% of book value. As RadioShack showed, a business in a downward spiral can lose a lot of money in a hurry, wiping out the tangible book value.

GameStop is likely to continue hemorrhaging revenue over the next several quarters. However, it isn't because GameStop can't compete with e-commerce or big-box retailers. It isn't even purely a function of the shift towards digital delivery of games. Instead, the whole industry is suffering a sales slump ahead of the arrival of next-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles next fall.

With new consoles known to be on the way, sales of the older models are evaporating. Software sales have slowed, too, and some game publishers are delaying major titles based on the expected launch windows of the new consoles. As a result, GameStop's new hardware revenue plunged 46% and new software revenue fell 33% last quarter. By contrast, collectibles revenue (which is not cyclical in the same way) rose 4%. Sales of accessories and used games, which are partially exposed to cyclical factors, both fell 13% year over year.

Management believes that the turning of the console cycle will cause revenue to bounce back. Moreover, the company's cost-cutting efforts will have fully kicked in by the end of next year, enhancing GameStop's ability to drive a profit rebound.

(Image source: GameStop)

Many analysts and investors are skeptical about this projected recovery. However, GameStop does seem likely to get a big boost from the console launches in late 2020. After all, it is the only specialty retailer devoted to gaming. Additionally, many devoted gamers prefer to buy discs so that they can lend them to friends or trade them in: flexibility that isn't available for digital copies. The sales lift could continue for two years or longer.

A solid balance sheet will help GameStop

Another big difference between RadioShack and GameStop is that the latter has a much stronger balance sheet. In fact, GameStop has paid down nearly half of its debt over the past year, reducing its debt load from $820 million to just $419 million. It had $290 million of cash to offset that as of early November, when working capital needs were near a peak. GameStop is still on track to generate ample free cash flow in Q4, ending the year with more cash than debt.

By contrast, RadioShack managed its balance sheet poorly in the years leading up to its bankruptcy filing. At the end of 2012 (i.e. even before its losses ballooned), RadioShack had $778 million of debt on its balance sheet, compared to just $536 million of cash.

Can GameStop manage its decline?

Even with a new console cycle set to begin in less than a year, GameStop shouldn't expect to recapture all of the revenue it has lost this year and will lose in the first three quarters of fiscal 2020. The competition is tougher than ever and the shift towards digital delivery of games will continue, even if some gamers continue to demand physical discs.

The good news is that GameStop has plenty of flexibility to shrink its store fleet, which currently consists of more than 5,600 stores worldwide. Management recognizes that GameStop has too many stores in many markets. (South of my house, there are six GameStop stores within a stretch of 9 miles; a neighboring city has four stores less than five miles from one another.) That creates a meaningful opportunity for sales transfer from stores that close to those that remain.

GameStop's lease commitments for the last three months of fiscal 2019 total $76.7 million (an annualized run rate of $306.8 million). By contrast, the retailer has annual lease commitments of $247.5 million, $172.1 million, $124.6 million, and $78 million for each of the next four years. Clearly, the vast majority of its leases expire by the end of 2022, and many expire just within the next two years.

(Source: GameStop Q3 2019 Form 10-Q, p. 14)

In the near-term, profitability will continue to suffer, as GameStop has far too many stores compared to demand. However, with a big jump in console and game sales likely to begin next fall and more store closures likely over the next year or so, store productivity should improve dramatically by 2021. By continuing to close hundreds of stores annually after 2021, GameStop has a chance to stay ahead of the curve and maintain better unit economics during the upcoming console cycle.

There is a meaningful risk that GameStop won't close stores fast enough or that demand for physical game discs will plunge even faster than expected. As a result, investors should treat GameStop as a highly speculative stock with substantial risk of capital loss.

Nevertheless, with the stock trading far below book value despite its solid balance sheet and high probability of a profit recovery starting in late 2020, GameStop stock is an intriguing deep value play. GameStop isn't necessarily doomed to a swift demise like RadioShack.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.