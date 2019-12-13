OPEC November Production Data

As of December 2005, non-OPEC 12-month average stood at 43,099,000 barrels per day.



OPEC 14 was down 193,000 barrels per day in November, but that was after October production had been revised up by 94,000 bpd.

The OPEC data for the charts below are from the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report and is thousand barrels per day.

Algeria slightly increased production in November. Nevertheless, they are in a slow decline.

Angola took a hit in November, down 75,000 barrels per day. They are now 197,000 barrels per day below their quota.

Ecuador recovered from the huge hit they took in October, but are still down 20,000 barrels per day from September. Ecuador will be leaving OPEC at the end of December.

Gabon was down 23,000 bpd in November. Big hit for such a small producer.

Iranian production was down another 45,000 bpd in November. I don't understand why sanctions are hitting so much harder this time than the sanctions that began in 2011.

Iraqi production was down 59,000 bpd in November. However, I think they are still producing flat out, or very nearly so. Iraq is producing 127,000 bpd above their quota. In other words, they are ignoring their quota.

Kuwaiti production was up 58,000 bpd in November. However, their October production was revised down 26,000 bpd.

Libya, like Iran and Venezuela, are exempt from quotas. They are exempt because of conflict in the area. However, I doubt if they could produce much more with no conflict.

Nigeria, like Iraq, are ignoring their quota. They are producing 113 bpd above their quota.

Saudi production was down 151,000 bpd in November to 9,850,000 bpd. However, their October production was revised upward by 111,000 bpd to 10,001,000 bpd. Saudi, in November, produced 461,000 barrels per day below their quota.

UAE production is holding steady. They are 30,000 bpd above their quota.

Venezuela seem to have bottomed out at just under 700,000 barrels per day.

Here we have production versus quotas. The "OPEC" column excludes the three countries not subject to quotas.

This is the OPEC Secretariat's opinion of world total liquids production. I am not sure how accurate it is.

The EIA no longer publishes Non-OPEC data. So the Non-OPEC data in the above chart is World C+C less OPEC crude only. Therefore the Non-OPEC data above includes OPEC condensate.

As of December 2005, non-OPEC 12-month average stood at 43,099,000 barrels per day. In August 2019 that 12-month average stood at 52,127,000 barrels per day, an increase of 9,028,000 barrels per day. As of December 2005, OPEC Production 12-month average stood at 30,769,000 barrels per day. By August 2019, that 12-month average stood at 30,766,000 barrels per day, a decline of 3,000 barrels per day.

Note: August is the last month I have World data for. The OPEC 12-month average in December of this year will be down about another 875,000 bpd.

Russia through November 2029. This is Russia Ministry data using 7.33 barrels per ton.

Canadian production through December 2019 according to the Canadian National Energy Board. All 2019 is a projection, but only the last three months are subject to any serious revision.

