LTC: 5.0% Dividend Yield, Compelling Valuation, Strong Growth Opportunities, Risks Abound

The company's revenues, earnings and cash-flows are set to boom, courtesy of the coming flood of baby boomer retirements.

LTC Properties (LTC) is a healthcare REIT focusing on skilled nursing facilities or SNFs. In this article, I'll present the bull and bear case for LTC, and conclude with my opinion about the company's merits as an investment.

LTC's bull case rests on the company's focus on the booming healthcare industry, its outstanding future growth opportunities, and its compelling valuation. LTC's bear case rests on the company's continuing inability to successfully select, manage, and administer its tenant relationships, a significant risk for the company and its shareholders, and something that has caused sizable financial losses in prior years.

Although I can see the merits of an investment in LTC, I believe that the company's risks and negatives outweigh the potential returns. As such, I believe that LTC is currently a hold at best.

Business Overview

LTC is a healthcare REIT focusing on skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, with a smaller number of properties servicing clients in the broader healthcare industry. LTC is a triple net-lease REIT, meaning that the company's tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance, and maintenance expenses. Net-lease contracts significantly reduce investor risk and volatility, although companies with these leases generally have less upside as well.

LTC's holdings currently consist of exactly 200 properties:

(Source: LTC Investor Presentation)

LTC's holdings are geographically well-diversified, with properties in twenty-eight different states. Nevertheless, Texas and Michigan account for a significant portion of the company's gross investment, at 16.9% and 14.8%, respectively.

(Source: LTC Investor Presentation)

LTC's holdings are not well-diversified on a client-basis, with the company leasing its properties to only 30 different operators, and with the top operators compromising a significant portion of the company's revenues and earnings. LTC's top three operators account for just under 40% of the company's earnings, exposing the company and its shareholders to significant downside risk if these operators were to experience financial or operational difficulties. LTC's lack of client diversification is a huge downside for the fund and its shareholders and has, as we shall soon see, been a sizable drag on the company's past performance.

(Source: LTC Investor Presentation)

LTC mostly owns and leases its own properties, but also finances the mortgages of some of its clients:

(Source: LTC Investor Presentation)

LTC offers a stronger dividend yield when compared to the broader equities and real estate markets, but slightly lower than those of its peers in the healthcare real estate industry:

Data by YCharts

LTC seems like a reasonably normal healthcare REIT to me. With this in mind, let's take a look at the company's bull and bear case.

Bull Case - Outstanding Growth Opportunities and Compelling Valuation

LTC's bull case is remarkably simple. The company has outstanding growth opportunities, due to skyrocketing healthcare spending in the US, which should lead to strong earnings growth and, ultimately, to market-beating shareholder returns and dividend growth.

Outstanding Growth Opportunities

The US population is rapidly aging, product of the baby boomer generation finally entering retirement age. The first baby boomers have already started to retire, but the trend is set to rapidly accelerate in the coming years:

(Source: Mauldin Economics)

As the country's population ages, there will be increased demand for healthcare facilities and services. As such, most analysts are projecting rapidly increasing healthcare spending in the coming years:

(Source: Peter Peterson Foundation)

(Source: LTC Investor Presentation)

Nursing and assisted living facilities will probably see particularly strong growth, as older baby boomers move to these facilities in their old age. Corporations and REITs operating in these markets are likely to see strong revenue, earnings and cash-flow moving forward and, as such, will probably see outstanding shareholder returns too.

LTC itself is particularly well-suited to take advantage of these industry trends, due to the company's diversified operations, open lines of credit, and strong financial track record.

Bear Case - Adverse Regulatory Environment and Uncertain Current Prospects

LTC's bear case is also remarkably simple.

Client Bankruptcies, Defaults, and Ongoing Issues

Three of LTC's largest clients, accounting for about 20% of the company's revenues, cash-flows, and assets, are currently either in default of their loans, under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, or both. LTC is receiving severely reduced rents from these clients, and their long-term prospects are murky at best.

A quick look at each of these three clients.

LTC's third-largest client is Senior Care Centers, a SNF operator in Texas, and responsible for 9.7% of the company's annualized cash-flow.

(Source: LTC Investor Presentation)

Senior Care filed for Chapter 11 last December, due to lease terminations from clients and ongoing financial difficulties. LTC tried to extricate themselves from the lease soon after, they would have strongly preferred another operator, but the judge ruled against them. Senior Care is currently looking towards a corporate reorganization in the coming months, and the new organization is expected to maintain its current lease with LTC. Senior Care has mostly remained current with its lease obligations during bankruptcy proceedings.

It seems to me that Senior Care's issues barely affected LTC, but having one of your largest clients go bankrupt is never going to be a positive, and should be a huge red flag for investors.

LTC's fourth-largest client is Anthem Memory Care, a healthcare provider with facilities in several states. Anthem entered into bankruptcy proceedings during 2017, and has been paying significantly reduced rents ever since. Anthem is supposed to start paying full rent in the coming months, somewhat of a positive for LTC. Still, client bankruptcies are never good.

LTC's sixth-largest client is Preferred Care, another nursing home operator, entered into bankruptcy proceeding during 2017. Since then, the company has been making significantly reduced rent payments on all of their LTC leases. Rents have gone down by about 95%, significantly reducing LTC's revenues and earnings. Preferred Care has no intention of continuing to operate these assets once it reemerges from its bankruptcy. LTC is planning on selling these assets at a loss, although details have yet to emerge. It is almost certain that LTC's revenues will decrease from this plan, as yields on real estate investment are currently very low:

At the same time, we continue to evaluate our portfolio for divestiture opportunities, where we believe we can redeploy the capital into better, more strategic investments. Our Preferred Care portfolio is the perfect example. However, reinvesting cash at today's yields makes it a challenge to immediately achieve the same return earned on older assets. (Source: LTC Investor Presentation)

Each of these issues are very concerning on their own, and taken together they paint an overwhelmingly negative picture. LTC's many issues with their clients have been a huge drag on the company's financial and shareholder performance, and promise to continue to be so during a year or two, at the least.

Worse, LTC's issues with their clients are very strong evidence that the company and its managers are simply unable to adequately manage their client relationships. REITs should be able to do due diligence on their clients to minimize the possibility of default and other significant issues, LTC has failed in this regard. Even if the fund were able to recover from these setbacks, which seems certainly likely, these issues should be a red flag for investors moving forward.

Adverse Industry Conditions

Healthcare demand is expected to skyrocket in the coming years, but supply is a completely different matter. Healthcare workers and professionals, especially nurses, are currently in very short supply, so the industry is facing a large-scale shortage of necessary workers. Nursing facilities are particularly short-staffed, as fewer and fewer workers are attracted to a low-wage long-hours career, plus a lack of educational facilities prevent the training of sufficient new nurses. Shortages also result in high employee turnover, as employees move to greener pastures, which increases costs for these companies as well.

The situation is rapidly worsening, with analysts expecting a 400,000-500,000 nurse shortage in the coming years:

(Source: Pewtrusts.org)

It's important to remember that the healthcare industry is one of the most regulated industries in the country, with the government strongly influencing basic operations, reimbursement rates, pricing, and standards of care. As such, companies and REITs in the industry can be strongly negatively affected if regulatory conditions change for the worse. Conditions have, in fact, changed for the worse in several key ways relatively recently.

First, is the fact that the Affordable Care Act or 'Obamacare' made it so that preferred provider networks rarely send their patients to third-party nursing homes, significantly reducing revenues for the owners of said facilities.

Second, is the fact both Medicare and Medicaid have recently changed their reimbursement models/rates to incentivize home-based procedures, therapies, and programs. Demand for other facilities or services, including nursing facilities, has gone down as a result.

Third, is the fact that toughening care standards mean that more and more facilities are running afoul of regulatory standards, inviting government oversight, driving back patients, and ultimately forcing their shutdown by relevant regulatory authorities.

Tough regulatory and industry conditions combine to significantly reduce financial and shareholder performance in the industry, and will be a very sizable headwind moving forward. As the Wharton School of Business put it:

widespread economic and policy turmoil across today's nursing home industry (...) industry observers foresee a continuing (industry) downturn (...) the nursing home industry's matrix of traditional assumptions, regulatory rules, clinical practices and misaligned incentives as one plagued by out-of-date policies that are a barrier to both fiscal viability and quality care. (Source: Wharton School of Business)

LTC is facing some very tough issues, I can easily see why an investor might wish to simply avoid the stock.

Conclusion - Hold At These Levels

LTC's bull case rests on the nursing industry's strong projected growth, while the company's bear case rests on the company's continuing issues with its largest client, plus tough regulatory industry environment. In my opinion, the negatives slightly outweigh the positives, so the company is at best a hold at these levels.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.