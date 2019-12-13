Aimmune: High Probability Events Approaching

I forecast that Palforzia will be approved by January 2020. As a huge catalyst, the market anticipation of this development can cause an early bull run.

Since that positive regulatory event, the market sentiment is shifting in favor of Aimmune. The result has been a steady 40.7% appreciation in less than three months.

Does the management have a determination to continue to develop products or processes that will further increase total sales potentials when the growth potentials of currently attractive product lines have largely been exploited? - Philip Fisher

If you've been following my blog, you'd notice that I recently featured "high probability event forecasting." As a higher-level intelligence, it epitomized an evolution in my analytical research. That is to say, I integrated fundamental analysis with technical and market sentiment to arrive at a gut feeling (i.e. instinct) on upcoming rallies and drops. Of note, the rally is often tied to a fundamental event. An example of a fundamental event is the pipeline advancement and cash burn reduction that powered the Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) 315.0% rally.

That being said, I believe Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is approaching a high probability event. After AR101 (i.e. Palforzia) got the endorsement from the Advisory Committee, the stock didn't appreciate. Well, not right away. It went through what I coined a "trialing rally." Two months after the said catalyst, Aimmune shares steadily ran up from $20.94 to $29.48 for 40.7% profits. Despite a small pullback, I strongly believe that Aimmune is poised to rally again. In this article, I'll provide a fundamental update on Aimmune and provide my expectations for this Philip Fisher growth stock.

Figure 1: Aimmune chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Brisbane, California, Aimmune Therapeutics is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the strong unmet needs in food allergy.

Though there are several programs, I believe that the crown jewel is Palforzia. When you analyze a bio-stock, it's important to check which developing drugs are the most important one. By identifying the crown jewel, you can keep tabs on its development to get a better idea when your stock moves. That is to say, you can guess when its "high probability event" will occur.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Aimmune)

Pipeline Strategy

As an oral medicine to treat peanut allergy, Palforzia is the first of its kind. In other words, Palforzia is a powerful preventative (i.e. prophylactic) therapy to treat the highly common and devastating condition, peanut allergy. I believe that Palforzia is special because it is innovated by Aimmune's CODIT technology.

I won't bore you to death, but CODIT is an acronym for "characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy." Since Palforzia delivered robust Phase 3 data, I expect that other CODIT drugs will work. That's because they harness the power of the same underlying scientific principles.

Riding strong Phase 3 data for Palforzia, it's a no brainer that Aimmune is expanding its development into other allergy indications. They include egg and walnut. Of those two, egg allergy is quite common. When you get your flu vaccine this season, did you notice the doc asked to see if you're allergic to eggs?

That's because the flu vaccine is made from egg products. With egg allergy being prevalent, clinicians had to ask that question to keep their patients safe from serious allergic reactions. Without going into the statistics, you can see that egg allergy has a sizable market.

Expert Recommendation

On September 13 this year, the Advisory Committee (ADCOM) voted 7 to 2 in favor of Palforzia approval for children and teens. Using probability analysis (another form of higher-level intelligence), I correctly foresaw the outcome of the votes in advance. But I was quite intrigued during my live coverage of the meeting for IBI members. That is to say, there were countless emotionally moving testimonies. Most parents cried during their speech.

Those patients and their stories give real meaning to the strong clinical outcomes. What matters at the end of a day for a drug is what it does for patients. And seeing the strong responses from many patient testimonies, I gained much more confidence in Palforzia's demand.

Though the FDA doesn't always follow the ADCOM recommendation, you can bet that it nearly always does. Based on historical approval data, Palforzia has a 90% chance of approval by January 2020. That equates to a 70% (strongly favorable) chances of success based on my forecasting system. Of note, I use a conservative estimate to deter any unpleasant surprise.

Palforzia's Upcoming Launch

Asides from the FDA, Aimmune is advancing Palforzia for patients in Europe. Back in June, the company submitted its marketing application authorization with the EMA. On the 12 to 15 months' standard review in Europe, I expect approval to come in 3Q2020.

That aside, I used Philip Fisher's "scuttlebutt research" to learn the insight of physicians within my network. What I found is that all docs are eager to prescribe Palforzia. Due to the strong demand from patients and their families, I'm not surprised by the docs' motivation to help their patients. If you like golf, you can bet that Palforzia will hit an Eagle.

In taking due diligence a step further, you have to monitor how Aimmune is doing on the commercialization front. After all, commercialization efforts determine the drug's launch success. Accordingly, Aimmune hired 80 practice account manager positions. Its market access team also engaged with payers for 90% of the patient's coverage.

If you follow Aimmune, you'd notice that the FDA has been slow to move Palforzia forward. As such, I don't expect an early approval like what can occur for Amarin Corporation's (AMRN) stellar drug, Vascepa. You don't have to believe me. But never say never when it comes to the FDA. You might get an early Christmas present. As he anticipated the upcoming Palforzia launch, the President and CEO (Dr. Jayson Dallas) enthused:

This is a transformative time for the company as we prepare to launch Palforzia, our first drug candidate and potentially the first FDA-approved treatment for any food allergy. We were encouraged by the positive vote to support the use of Palforzia as a treatment for peanut allergy in children and teens, and we look forward to the FDA's completed review of our BLA in January. We have continued to make important progress in preparation for Palforzia's commercial launch.

Market Potential

Shifting gears, you should check Palforzia's market potential. In my recent blog, I shared some secrets to finding stocks that are likely to rally (i.e. a high probability event). One such secret is to pick only companies with a drug having strong market potential (i.e. a blockbuster niche).

In my view, a stock usually rallies most vigorously when its lead drug shows signs of capturing a big market. That's because no matter how good the medicine is, it cannot become a blockbuster without significant market potential.

Based on the statistics, you're looking at a $24B food allergy market. That is to say, food allergy is affecting 15M people in the US and Europe. Of this figure, peanut allergy takes up about $3B. Hence, Palforzia is hitting its first sizable market. But that's not the reason why I'm excited about Aimmune!

Like Christopher Columbus entering North America, Palforzia will capture a monopoly, i.e. an untamed market. In other words, there is no preventative (i.e. prophylactic) treatment for the potentially fatal allergic reaction coined anaphylaxis. Sure, there are rescued therapies. Yet Palforzia will be the first and only prophylactic for peanut allergy.

Of note, I'd like to cue you in that Aimmune still faces a very strong hurdle to rapid commercialization. Since the company is going at it alone, it doesn't have the benefits of a large marketing partner. Notice how I used the word rapid? As you know, it takes time and a lot of resources to build a successful commercialization infrastructure. But since Palforzia is the first mover, its chances of success are substantially improved.

Though I doubt there will be a fast sales ramp-up, the blockbuster result is the final destination. Give it a few years, you'll see that Palforzia will convert this barren desert of food allergy into a fertile land of blockbuster for other CODIT drugs. Of note, you can read more into the launch preparation in this IBI article.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As Palforzia isn't yet launched, Aimmune did not procure any revenues. Hence, you should check other meaningful metrics. The research and development (R&D) spending registered at $30.6M compared to $31.7M for last year. Though I'd like to see an R&D increase, the slight decline is due to the Phase 3 trials completion for Palforzia.

That aside, there was $64.5M ($1.03 per share) net loss compared to $51.7M ($0.89 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, this underlies a 15.7% bottom-line depreciation. I'm not worried about that loss. After all, Aimmune is spending more money to get ready for Palforzia commercialization. Instead, if Aimmune is a mature company posting an increasing net loss, I'd drop it in a heartbeat.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Aimmune)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Aimmune is whether Palforzia will gain FDA approval within the next few months. Since I ascribed the strongly favorable (i.e. 70%) chances of approval, there is a 30% corresponding a risk of failure. In that case, Aimmune stock will likely tumble by 50% and vice versa.

Similar concerns exist for Palforzia EMA's regulatory decision. Nonetheless, I doubt that the stock will move that vigorously. My best estimate is a 35% share price movement. There is also a concern that Palforzia might not generate robust sales. Be that as it may, proper launch preparation and strong demand will cancel out that risk.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Aimmune but I raised my rating from four to five stars. As you're following the Aimmune story, it appears that this master CODIT innovator is well on its way to enjoy the first fruits of success. By January 2020, you can expect Palforzia to gather its low-hanging fruit, i.e. an FDA approval for peanut allergy. Next year, you're looking at its conquest in Europe. The peanut franchise alone should generate at least $1B.

Furthermore, Aimmune is already planting the seed of label expansion of Palforzia. That is to say the combination trial of AR101 and dupilumab of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) is ongoing. Specifically, that Phase 2 trial was initiated back in October 2018. If the data turns out positive, Regeneron will likely buy out Aimmune. That aside, Aimmune is pushing for the advancement of another CODIT drug, AR202, for egg allergy. This past August, the first patient was enrolled in a Phase 2 trial for AR202. Looking ahead, I expect excellent clinical outcomes.

