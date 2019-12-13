Best Performing Stocks Of The Decade

This article looks at the best performing stocks currently in the broad S&P 1500, and discusses some key themes that drove their outsized returns.

It was a strong decade for stocks, with average annualized returns of more than 13% for the S&P 500.

It has been quite the decade for stocks. The first full ten-year period in modern economic history without a recession. For the S&P 500, average annual returns for the S&P 500 averaged 13.3% with only 1 year of negative returns (2018).

With that type of performance, there was a lot of winners. This list looks at the best performing 50 stocks currently in the broad S&P 1500 Index. The S&P 1500 covers roughly 90% of the market capitalization of all U.S. stocks. Nearly all of the included market leaders were "10-baggers" that grew investors money ten-fold over the decade

In dollar terms, Amazon (AMZN) was the biggest winner, growing its market capitalization from just under $60B to more than $860B. In percentage terms, the e-commerce giant was only the 27th best performing stock.

The best performing stock was an Elkhart, Indiana-based maker of components for the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing market. The fact that the best performing stock was based in the rust belt town of Elkhart has broader meaning. In early 2009, just weeks into President Obama's first term, he visited the hardscrabble town, where unemployment was approaching 20%. The former President ended his second term with a follow-up visit, returning to Elkhart with unemployment hovering around 4%. Over the intervening period, the RV industry so critical to Elkhart had gone from shipping 166,000 units to nearly 400,000. Recreational vehicle manufacturing is a notoriously cyclical industry, with the large ticket items leading to even more cyclicality than seen in the broader auto sector. The big winner of the 2010s was a very cyclical business that caught the tailwind of the decade's prolonged expansion.

There were other traditionally cyclical companies on the list. Two trucking firms - XPO Logistics (XPO) and an industrial equipment rental firm - United Rentals (URI) were also in the top 50.

If the back half of the 2000s was defined by the deflation of the housing bubble, the 2010s saw some of the best performers emerge from different parts of the value chain in the housing and mortgage sector. On the mortgage side, Lending Tree (TREE) was a top performer. Fair Isaac (FICO), the credit monitoring service, also surged. In the past decade, I added a Trex (TREX) deck to a home, evidently many others did as well. While the 2000s saw people foreclosing on their properties, the 2010s saw new decks and pools - Pool Corporation (POOL) was also a top performer as household wealth hit new records.

The second table below looks at the industry mix of the decade leaderboard versus the current industry weights in the S&P 1500.

While consumer discretionary stocks have been among the leaders, it was a mixed decade for retailers within that sector as brick-and-mortar companies faced stress. More than one-third of the heavy weight for consumer discretionary stocks is driven by the classification of Amazon in that bucket. Ross Stores (ROST) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) bucked the negative trend for traditional retailers, and bounced into the Top 50.

It was generally a rough decade for commodity-centric companies with no Energy firms in the top 50 and only specialty chemical company Innospec (IOSP) making the leaderboard from the Materials sector. West Texas Intermediate has averaged $72/barrel on the decade, but just $52/barrel over the past 5 years - slightly lower than current levels in the high $50s. In a decade where U.S. oil production more than doubled, U.S. Energy stocks (XLE) have meaningfully lagged, in part a victim of their own success in growing global supply.

You can not discuss the past decade without mentioning Tech. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has produced annualized returns of 17.5%, strongly outpacing the broader market. On this leaders list, 26% of the market capitalization is in the tech space, led by chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) and graphics processing unit maker Nvidia (NVDA).

Beyond Tech, some of the market leaders were companies that adopted technology to outdistance rivals in very competitive markets. Domino's (DPZ) in slinging pizzas, and MarketAxess (MKTX) is marketing bonds, built easy-to-use tech platforms of value to their end clients and reaped substantial benefits.

After the lost decade for stocks in the 2000s, which was bookended by the beginning of the tech rout and the Financial crisis, the 2010s were a banner decade for stocks. The winners were a mixture of cyclical bounceback stories and secular growth stories. I hope this article provides readers a framing of the top performing stocks on the decade.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.