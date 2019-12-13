Adding Peloton To The Short Side

Introduction

In my October article (Glamour Zooming Down), I examined the current crop of IPOs, mentioned two that I liked and several that I was shorting (BYND, ZM, UBER). In comments and subsequent exchanges with readers, I was introduced to Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), which has now become rather famous after its holiday bike ad controversy. Because my short list was based on a combination of fundamentals (lack of profit or very low profit in relation to valuation, searing rates of growth combined with valuations hyped beyond any conceivable future growth together with favorable technicals in the form of lock-up expirations and selling pressure from insiders alongside pumpers taking profits), my list initially did not include PTON. However, after researching this stock for the last several weeks, talking to trainers at my gym, asking various friends in other cities about their gyms, and catching up on what Wall Street has been saying to hype this stock, I have decided to add it to my short hot IPO list.

The Products & Story

If you go to Peloton's website, you can check out its main products and subscription plans. In addition to the $2,245 bike pictures above, it also has a $4,295 treadmill, various high-priced accessories (exercise bands, dumbbells, water bottles, mats, etc). But its main differentiator appears to be a subscription model. You can either subscribe as an owner of a bike or treadmill (for $39 per month) or as a digital-only app subscriber ($13 a month). The idea seems to be to replace a gym membership with equipment and a subscription to videos of well-known, very fit and attractive people teaching classes, for a little less than what a gym membership itself costs.

On the surface, in a world where ride-sharing is replacing taxis, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is replacing cable, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has replaced almost all retail, younger generations prefer texting or various IMing apps to face-to-face interaction, the story seems to fit right in. And we know how Wall Street loves subscription models, right - annuities with low cancellation rates, a tremendous "addressable market" (even if three in four Americans are overweight, it means one in four must exercise, right?). That's almost 100 million right there, plus the others that really should be exercising, so potentially even 200 million users times a $480 a year subscription, wow, that's a $96 BILLION addressable market, assuming PTON gets to even a 10% market share, well that's 9.6 billion a year in revenue. And that's even before we think about international...

We all know (or really should, by now - if we haven't, we have been asleep at the wheel and deserve to be parted from our money) how Wall Street loves to spin stories like this.

Looking Under The Hood

The chart above from Statista shows gym memberships rising from 33 million in 2000 to 61 million in 2017. Gyms are an urban phenomenon, with some in suburbs, but none in rural areas (which generally couldn't afford the prices above anyway). Urban populations tend not to have enough room in their apartments for a treadmill and a bike. They also like to go out of their apartments to do things, because their apartments are small and it would be claustrophobic to just stay in your apartment to do things. On the other hand, Generation Y and Z both prefer cities (Gen Z is a little young to be leaving home, but surveys indicate they prefer cities and actually value community interactions more than Boomers do, for example see here: McKinsey Report or Pacific Standard or Forbes on Gen Z).

So the Peloton story seems to fit much better with Boomers living in the burbs than Gen Y and Z living in the city (again, where are you going to put a treadmill and a bike in a 1,500 sf apartment you share with two other people)? The prices are another issue - we're talking about more indebted, lower-income generations - it would be Gen X and the Boomers who have the income and wealth to afford prices like what I showed above. Who are already used to going to gyms and interacting with real people as evidenced by the gym memberships above. And then, for people who are actually into fitness, there is the issue that cardio alone does not a fit person make - what about strength training, agility, playing sports...all of which occur in large free-weight rooms, smaller rooms with strength training machines, and courts inside of gyms?

So looking at just the story alone, we have some doubts and cognitive dissonance emerging. Let's turn next to the competition. The table below is a full list of categories of fitness equipment sold on a site called fitnessequipment.com.

Every dollar spent in any of these categories is a potential competitor to Peloton, especially if Peloton is not represented at all in the category. This is a serious list of equipment, and a quick calculation showed that outfitting a full gym like the Y that I belong to would easily cost $30-50,000 (even going low and buying only one of everything). This is probably why most people belong to gyms and thereby rent their equipment through a real live subscription model rather than a digital model.

Next, focusing in on treadmills and bikes: treadmills on the low end range from $350 for Xterra (sold at Walmart) to Nordic Track Commercial ($2,999). Presumably the markup for Peloton, making theirs cost over $1,000 more is for their connectivity. But the treadmill I use already is connected to TV stations and can stream music (again, at the Y). How much harder would it be to connect a treadmill to your own channel of fitness classes? Does this sound like a moat?

In fact, it has already been done by competitors. The Echelon EX5 has been reviewed and won praises from someone looking for a more affordable bike with the same connectivity features (if you want to read a comparison to 7 bikes, here is a link: FlexMaster General: 7 Peloton Alternatives at Better Price.

You can do similar research on their treadmill (for example see Tread Review and Comparison of Top Treadmills), and see that there are only cheaper options, and many are connected as well.

Ok, well perhaps Peloton is priced like it is a sexy company in a very competitive market, without a moat, but one that will capture its own high-end loyal crowd. The next table is sourced from Bloomberg.

Clearly, the company had stellar growth prior to its IPO, with revenue doubling each year before growth slowing to a mere 50% (projected) for 2020. We can't really turn this projected revenue number into earnings (because the company hasn't made a profit yet, so we have no idea what net margins will be), but we can say that even at the end of 2020, assuming it is able to continue growing and meet those projections, the P/S is over 6. Another way to look at the company (after all, you can only sell so many high end machines, but how about those subscriptions, where the annuity cash flow stream lives) is in terms of enterprise value per subscriber. Peloton's value is $15,631 per subscriber. For comparison, a peer group consisting of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Netflix are worth $655 per subscriber (this was noted in a recent report by Citron research, which led the stock to fall 6% as I finish this article).

If this was just another overvalued glamour IPO, I would have looked at the above and just shrugged...unless macro factors decisively lead to an overall bear market, there is no guarantee that valuations like this will correct in any time frame or manner that are likely to be profitable for someone like me.

However, average daily trading is under 6 million shares, 43 million+ were issued, and then there is this little nugget from its most recent 10-Q (you can read it in full glory here: Full 10-Q).

The market price of our Class A common stock could decline as a result of sales of a substantial number of shares of our Class A common stock in the public market in the near future, or the perception that these sales might occur. Many of our existing security holders have substantial unrecognized gains on the value of the equity they hold, and may take, or attempt to take, steps to sell, directly or indirectly, their shares or otherwise secure, or limit the risk to, the value of their unrecognized gains on those shares. There are a total of 280,267,575 shares of our Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019. Of these shares, the 40,000,000 shares of our Class A common stock sold in our IPO are freely tradable, except for any shares purchased by our "affiliates" as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act. The holders of the remaining shares, including all of our directors, executive officers, and substantially all of the holders of our common stock, or securities exercisable for or convertible into our common stock outstanding immediately prior to our IPO, as well as the holders of the shares of our Class A common stock issued in a private placement concurrent with our IPO, have entered into market standoff agreements with us or lock-up agreements with the underwriters of our IPO that prohibit them from selling, contracting to sell, granting any option for the sale of, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any shares of common stock, stock options, or any security or instrument related to common stock or stock options for a period of 180 days from the date of the final prospectus used in connection with our IPO, subject to early termination as described below. We refer to such period as the lock-up period.

Yes, you read that right. The float will go from 40ish million to 280 million in a few more months. Where do those directors, executive officers, and employees mostly live? And where would they WANT to live after they sell their shares? Well, here is a map that shows where Peloton is:

The average price of a two-bedroom apartment is over $1 million within five miles of their work place. How many do you think will hold all their shares past lock-up expiration? Half their shares?

Conclusion

Peloton is a high-end treadmill and exercise bike seller with elements of a "tech company" story. However, rather than inventing any new technology, it is merely combining existing exercise and connectivity ideas into a subscription-based service that others have already started to copy. Indeed, the copying has been successful enough that Peloton has sued Echelon over it (as if there is something proprietary to the idea of streaming an exercise class through bikes which have had monitors for ages). Additionally, Peloton itself is the target of lawsuits over its instructors streaming music without paying copyright (see here: Music Industry Lawsuits) with the damages claimed already approaching two quarters of recent revenue.

Ignoring share issuance dynamics, this would merely be a raise-your-eyebrows-and-pass-by-story stock (interestingly, Baillie Gifford is its top holder, leading me to the idea of going through all of Baillie Gifford's top holdings in search of future short ideas). However, the fact that 7x the total number of shares will soon be trading than are currently trading makes this a must look at shorting opportunity. It is the sheer magnitude of this new float that makes the $5 target price issued by Citron no mere bear hyperbole but something to seriously consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions may include short sales of equity, bear call spreads, or short sales with sold OTM puts depending on the week. Investors are urged to perform further due diligence and ensure that their strategies are in line with their experience and ability to sustain capital losses.