Amazon Fires Back At Microsoft And Alphabet With A Huge Win In Gaming Live Streaming

Amazon is recognizing the very real threat of these other platforms signing away talent and is now fighting to keep streamers on Twitch.

Some Background on the Story

Amazon's (AMZN) Twitch.TV seemed to be losing ground in the online gaming and esports live streaming space when Microsoft's (MSFT) Mixer platform signed away Twitch's number one streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins back in early August. My article titled "Microsoft Scores A Huge Win Over Amazon In Live-Streaming" went over this move in detail and discussed what it meant for both Amazon and Microsoft.

Since then, Microsoft also managed to sign former Twitch star Shroud to an exclusive deal on Mixer. Mixer had previously struggled to bring over top talent from the mainstream platform Twitch until Microsoft decided it was time to invest millions into attracting content creators. Microsoft offered these streamers deals that were rumored to be 7 or even 8 figures to bring them over. Expensive, but necessary and potentially lucrative if the aggressive strategy worked. These streamers bring in billions of views with millions of followers tuning in. These big views mean big advertising dollars for the platforms that host these streamers.

Shortly after Mixer signed Shroud, Alphabet (GOOG) jumped in with their YouTube platform signing popular streamer Jack "Courage" Dunlop to an exclusive deal to stream on only on YouTube. It was now clear that Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube would be battling it out for the creators bringing in millions of viewers.

Amazon's Twitch Fights Back

Up until now, Twitch had not inked any deals with streamers, relying solely on their dominant market position to attract content creators. While this worked in the beginning, as all these streamers began their streaming careers on Twitch, it was beginning to waver with competition ramping up creator acquisition efforts. After all, who would turn down Mixer or YouTube's multiple million-dollar offers to play video games?

But then, on December 10, 2019, news broke that Twitch had secured the streamers known and LIRIK, timthetatman, and DrLupo to exclusive deals. These streamers rank 23rd, 7th, and 11th respectively on Twitch's most-followed streamers. The news was first leaked by eSports analyst and consultant Rod Breslau, who goes by @Slasher on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

A few hours later, LIRIK, timthetatman, and DrLupo all confirmed on their Twitter pages that they were indeed staying on Twitch. It's now clear that all three big players (Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet) in the gaming live streaming space are willing to spend big money to attract top tier talent to their platforms.

What This Means for Microsoft's Mixer and Alphabet's YouTube

Before Mixer signed Ninja and Shroud, the platform was struggling to find success for a number of reasons. The platform had little to offer streamers above what they had on Twitch and didn't have the existing audience that Twitch had. Microsoft acquired Mixer back in 2016, but only this year did Microsoft come in with that Windows money and begin investing with hefty streamer contracts. I believe this was the right move for Microsoft, as it was (and still is) their only chance to compete with the much larger Twitch platform. But since Twitch is also now demonstrating a willingness to sign big streamers to large contracts, it just got a whole lot more difficult for Mixer. Mixer remains much smaller than Twitch, despite bringing over two of Twitch's biggest creators in Shroud and Ninja. The Mixer platform has little to offer both streamers and audiences now that Twitch is also willing to pay creators to sign exclusive streaming deals.

Alphabet is in a slightly different position. While Twitch is the big dog in live streaming, Alphabet owns the big dog in gaming videos: YouTube. In fact, YouTube is significantly larger than Twitch is. Often Twitch streamers will even upload highlight clips to YouTube. This not only gives YouTube a natural edge over Mixer, as viewers are already familiar with the viewing experience on YouTube, but also provides streamers with another place to go that has a very large existing potential audience. I believe that this continues to make YouTube a more attractive destination for streamers in the future. Jack Dunlop remains the only big name that has signed an exclusive deal with YouTube, but I wouldn't be surprised if other big names were signed to YouTube over Mixer in the future.

What This Means for Amazon and Twitch

This is big news for Amazon shareholders. Why? I believe Twitch could become a $100 billion platform. YouTube is already at such a point, and it's just a matter of time before Twitch gets there as well. Twitch continues to see positive momentum in viewership numbers that I think still has a long runway left. While $100 billion is only a portion of Amazon's $867 billion market cap, it is enough that I think shareholders should pay attention to the space.

Source: twitchtracker.com

Twitch needs to ensure that the creators that have made the platform so successful continue to stay on the platform in the future. With today's news (this article was written on December 10, 2019), it is clear that Amazon is here to defend its creators from being poached by competing platforms. While it may cost significant sums of money (arguably insignificant for Amazon), I think Twitch could eventually squeeze Mixer out of the industry if they can bring streamers like Ninja and Shroud back when their Mixer deals expire. YouTube isn't going anywhere, and will likely continue trying to make a bigger splash in the fast-growing gaming live streaming space, but will certainly find it more difficult now that Twitch is shelling out big bucks as well.

Conclusion

If you're older than 30, you might be shocked to hear that gamers are making millions by live streaming their video game gameplay to audiences over the internet. Take it from me, a 24-year-old gamer with a finance degree, there is big money here. This is the future. Esports are the exact same as watching professional athletes on TV play traditional sports. This is a huge market with young audiences that make advertisers drool.

Given how big online advertising and video content and streaming has become, I continue to think these platforms could have a material effect on shareholders of all three companies mentioned, but Amazon is the big winner for now.

Today's news of three of the top 25 most followed Twitch streamers signing exclusive deals with Amazon's Twitch is huge. This will help Twitch retain their market share in the gaming live streaming industry and help reinforce Twitch's position as the dominant gaming live streaming platform. This is certainly bullish for Amazon shareholders.

Alphabet and Microsoft will now have a more difficult time attracting talent. Twitch offers streamers the largest audience and most potential. Until that changes, which might now be never, Amazon's Twitch will remain the dominant player in the gaming live streaming space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN, GOOG, MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.