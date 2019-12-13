Stoke Therapeutics: Seizure Data Just In Time For The Lock-Up Expiration, Sell Before Insiders Do

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) IPOed on June 18, 2019 at $18, above the $14-16 range. Originally (S-1) slated to raise $86m, gene-therapy and biotech mania took over and the final proceeds from the IPO were a whopping $142m. Biotech, particularly gene therapy and RNA treatments have enjoyed a banner year and this hype has propelled STOK to highs of $39. STOK also joined the Russell 2000 and 3000 in September. Moderna (MRNA) has fueled some of this hype as it seeks to use mRNA to vaccinate or treat over 20 diseases BUT in human trials already and has a $6B valuation. However, STOK is only working on one indication -- Dravet Syndrome -- to basically show its platform works. Dravet is a rare disease with about 1 in 16,000 patients or 1 in every 30,000 births, with only about 15,000 cases in the US. GWPH’s Epidiolex, the only approved treatment, continues to dial back expectations on its Dravet treatment as its stock has been cut in half. There are allegedly other indications in the works, but currently STOK is only looking at Dravet. They may move into other epilepsies and eye diseases but the focus is to get Dravet into clinic and probably raise more money to expand the platform. The data in mice is compelling with mortality and protein expression showing a dramatic improvement (see corporate presentation here). However, this is the same data they have had since IPO in June and the leap from mouse to human is large particularly in RNA companies which have to prove safety and no off targeting, not to mention the complexity and heterogeneity of humans and dosing complications. Bottom line: this is one indication with no human data and a rare disease, not exactly Alzheimers, valuation shouldn’t be this high at $900 million ($25/share fully diluted).

Data at American Epilepsy Conference timed for lock-up

As with many IPOs, early investors need an exit opportunity at lock-up and smartly planned IPOs and financings are often timed well for the end of the restriction period. The headline data from the American Epilepsy Society annual meeting of 76% seizure reduction vs 48% in placebo is well-timed to move the stock upwards into the Monday, December 16 lock-up period end of 72% of shares and investors should capitalize on the rise in the stock. There was 90 day mortality data at the time of the IPO yet there was not any seizure data presented until now. A hallmark endpoint of therapies for Dravet is seizure frequency (in fact this is what the only approved treatment -- Epidiolex -- used as a primary endpoint for approval) yet Stoke did not report this until now. Investors should be opportunistic and use this data that Stoke may have saved up for AES. Coincidentally they released this important nugget for AES and it helped the stock run into the lock-up expiration. Frankly, with the compelling mortality data, I would think the seizure data would be good too and this is in-line and priced into the stock. Use this strength to sell before the insiders do.

Valuation for this asset should be closer to $500m at this phase

Raising 70%+ more IPO money than expected preceding another 70% rise in the stock should give investors some pause. If management and bankers didn't originally plan for this to be so hot with nothing really changed since first considering an IPO, should you at this price? Along with biotech mania, there was considerable excitement for Encoded Therapeutics which is working on a gene therapy one-time cure. They start trials in 2021. But if that is $444m as of their last June 2019 round and they can make STOK moot, should STOK be near $1 billion now? STOK’s therapy will need at minimum 2-3 injections a year. PRQR is also an interesting comp with mRNA clinical data that is actually decent and has fast track for Leber’s congenital amaurosis (LCA) which also affects 15,000 people in the Western world and has positive phase 1/2 human data among other pipeline indications. Yet this company with more clinical programs and just burning slightly more cash is only $400m even with its raise behind it. Nearly $1B for the STOK mouse data is too much. Particularly because we don’t know how this translates into human seizure reduction or mortality or if just targeting one protein will fix Dravet. And importantly STOK will inevitably be burning more cash as it enters trials and tries to expand indications. The burn is run rate $40-50m annually for only pre-clinical Dravet. This will undoubtedly balloon immensely with human trials and other indications. Cash stands at $220m so I could see another raise coming in a year, possibly if 2021 data starts to look good.

Source: Company S-1/A pg 55

Lock-up expires Monday, December 16, 2019

After this date, 23.6 million shares will be free to sell out of the 32.8 million shares outstanding (plus 4.2 million options with a weighted exercise price of $1.64 -- not in the share count). 15.4 million of these are held by VC firm Apple Tree Partners. 2.8 million by RTW investments, 1 million by management and the remaining 4 million by a handful of hedgefunds. (see S-1/A-page 55). The average cost basis of these holders is $5.55 with AppleTree certainly lower. I don’t think AppleTree will be comfortable owning half of this company sitting on that much profit going into the clinic. That's almost 20% of their $2.5 billion portfolio. Just looking at AppleTree holdings shows Akero as the only other public company out of 11 (also recently public), as they are a venture capital firm and not in the business of holding public companies. This was already a huge score for them. The average volume is 150k shares, so any substantial insider selling or secondary will tank the stock.

Source: Stoke Therapeutics corporate presentation November 2019

Catalysts behind, few ahead, limited risk to upside

Following the data at AES 12/6-12/10, there only remains the acceptance of the IND to start human trials and the actual start in 1H2020 and then data in 2021 which likely happen on time but not in the scope of this trade (see timeline above). They won’t announce another target until 1H2020 (said likely mid-year in oral presentation at CS 11/12). This lack of compelling catalysts should make the stock dead money for much of 2020. The time to sell is now. There isn't anything wrong with the company or science yet, but the rate of return of putting new money to work at this valuation is simply not compelling especially with most of shareholders deep in the money and soon able to exit. Risks are that biotech mania continues, though I do not see that going forever, and I also do not see anyone acquiring/partnering this company at this phase and valuation. They had a shot when it was private with the same data.

Conclusion

Investors should capitalize on the opportunity to exit with this well-timed stock price increase from the gift of new AES data. There is little in the way of catalysts next year making the stock dead money for quite some time, possibly until 2021 Dravet data. It would be wise to get out before the insiders can sell next week on Monday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in STOK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.