Silver Miners: Breadth Remains Strong

It's been a tough few months for investors hanging out in the metals, but those holding the best silver miners have managed to dodge any real draw-down. While the price of silver (SLV) continues to try and hammer out a bottom, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) has been quietly moving higher and is now making a run at crucial resistance for the third time this year. The fact that breadth remains robust during this correction is a positive sign, as well as the fact that the index remains above its key monthly moving averages. Based on this, I continue to see 8% pullbacks as buying opportunities, as long as investors are trafficking their purchases in the best silver miners and avoiding the chaff within the sector.

While we continue to see more fallen soldiers in the Silver Miners Index, fortunately, these are the usual suspects, like McEwen Mining (MUX), Great Panther Silver (GPL), and Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF). Meanwhile, the best names continue to trot higher, with some even making new multi-year highs like Pan American Silver (PAAS). The fact that the sector has seen two material blow-ups in the past month from McEwen Mining and Great Panther and still managed to march higher is a positive sign, and this is explained by the strong breadth we've seen over the past month. As I noted in my last article, "Silver Miners: Some Positive Signs During The Decline," we wanted to see the percent of silver miners above their 200-day moving averages defend the 50% cut-off. Fortunately, this is exactly what we've seen, and the leaders among the group continue to build constructive bases.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, the percent of constituents among the Silver Miners Index that were above their 200-day moving averages ended Q2 below 30% but bulldozed its way through the 50% zone to finish Q2. This 50% level is generally the cut off for defining bull and bear markets in an index. What I mean by this is that if an index is going to start a new bull market, it should be able to push through this 50% zone with ease, and we should continue to see this level defended going forward to confirm that the bull market is still intact. After a blow-off top for the index in September, the index came back to test this 50% zone, which was prior resistance in 2018 and found immediate support with strong buyers soaking up any available supply in silver miners. This immediate supportive action suggested that there was a strong demand for the best silver miners, and we've seen since higher lows on the most recent pullback. Despite silver breaking its October low by a few pennies last week ($16.57/oz vs. $16.61/oz), we actually saw 10% more silver miners above their 200-day moving averages (60% vs. 50%). This is a crucial positive divergence and bodes well for the index going forward on a medium-term basis (3-6 months).

If we move over to the new highs and new lows since this correction started in late August, we can see more positive signs. Despite the Silver Miners Index down 4% from its peak, and at one point down over 15%, we've seen more new highs than new lows among silver miners. Coeur d'Alene Mines (CDE) made two new 52-week highs, Bear Creek Mining (OTCPK:BCEKF) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM) made new highs, and Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), as well as Pan American Silver, made new highs in the past month. Meanwhile, on the new lows side, we've seen only three names make new lows: Fresnillo, Maya Gold and Silver (OTC:MYAGF), and McEwen Mining. I have not included Great Panther Silver in this list as it's a sub $1.00 stock, but even if I did, we would still be at a ratio of five new stocks with new highs to four stocks with new lows. Similar to the 200-day moving average indicator I use above, this is also a minor positive divergence.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Based on the above two breadth indicators flashing green, I see no reason to be worried about the Silver Miners Index. By looking under the hood with these two indicators, we can see that breadth remains strong and that the underlying stocks are actually stronger than the index. This is especially impressive given the meltdowns in McEwen Mining and Great Panther Silver in the past two months, which make up 4% of the index combined, the index would be doing even better. McEwen Mining is down 48% since the correction started in early September, with Great Panther Silver down 49%. Based on their 4% combined index weighting before this drop, they've contributed to more than a 1.5% drop in the Silver Miners Index.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the technical picture, there are also reasons to remain optimistic. As we can see in the below monthly chart, the green zones represent the best time to be long the Silver Miners ETF, while the red zones represent the highest risk times to be bullish. We have been in the green zone now for six months after reclaiming the 20-month moving average in July, and we continue to trend higher above this critical moving average. The 20-month moving average currently sits at $26.95 and should move up to $27.30 to start the new year. From a big-picture standpoint, this is a must-defend level on a monthly closing basis for the bulls.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom in to the daily picture, we can see we have strong resistance at $31.35, and strong support that's moved up to $27.60. The 200-day moving average (yellow line) is trying to play catch-up with this support level, and both should be converging in the same area by year-end. Based on this extra level of support with the 200-day moving average and a healthy consolidation the past couple of months, I believe any pullbacks are likely to find strong support. Therefore, as long as the bulls can continue to defend $27.60 on a weekly closing basis, I would view any 8% plus pullbacks from the highs as noise.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Even though silver prices have made little headway since tagging their lows in October, the silver miners seem to be telling a different story lately. The group is now testing key resistance for the third time since the correction began, and breadth remains positive for the index. Stock selection is key in the silver miners area given that 20% of the index are duds, but I believe we will likely see upside in this group as we head into the second half of 2020.

While there's no guarantee that the lows are in for silver yet, I would argue that the October drop to $27.60 likely marked the low for the Silver Miners ETF. I would view pullbacks near the $28.50 area as buying opportunities to add exposure to the best silver miners. In addition, I continue to view the worst silver miners as value traps and see no reason to justify bottom-fishing in McEwen Mining or Great Panther. Breadth is one of the best ways I've found to dissect what's going on under the hood of a sector, and breadth for the silver miners remains positive as ever. Based on the persistent strength in breadth we've seen since June, I wouldn't lose sight of this index as we head into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.