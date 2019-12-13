Postmortem On 13%-Yielding ACP: Don't Just Look At The Yield
About: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP), Includes: GHY, HYI, ISD
by: Stanford Chemist
Summary
13% yielding ACP has significantly underperformed its peers.
Remember, don't just look at the yield!
Unfortunately, a distribution cut may soon be inevitable.
Author's note: A modified version of this article was initially released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on October 2, 2019. Commentary and some data have been updated for public release.
We often tell our