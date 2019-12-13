Closed End Funds | United Kingdom

Postmortem On 13%-Yielding ACP: Don't Just Look At The Yield

About: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP), Includes: GHY, HYI, ISD
by: Stanford Chemist
Summary

13% yielding ACP has significantly underperformed its peers.

Remember, don't just look at the yield!

Unfortunately, a distribution cut may soon be inevitable.

Author's note: A modified version of this article was initially released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on October 2, 2019. Commentary and some data have been updated for public release.

We often tell our