Zijin Mining Keeps On Hunting, Continental Gold Is The Latest Prey

The offer seems to be fair, given the Buritica project in its current shape; however, it doesn't take into account the huge exploration potential.

Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) (OTCPK:ZIJMY) has been very aggressive in recent years. Back in 2015, it acquired Barrick Gold's (GOLD) Porgera Mine in Papua New Guinea for $298 million, a 47% stake of Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) Kamoa-Kakula Project for $412 million, and also 100% of an Australian gold miner named Phoenix Gold. In 2018, it acquired Nkwe Platinum and its South African PGM project as well as the historic Bor mining complex in Serbia and, in early 2019, also Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU) and its world-class Timok copper-gold project, located near the Bor complex. Last week, it announced also the acquisition of Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) and its Colombian world-class high-grade Buritica gold project.

According to the December 2 news release, Zijin offers C$5.5 ($4.16) per share, which values whole Continental Gold (on a fully-diluted basis) approximately at C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion). For a better part of H2 2019, Continental Gold was trading in the $3-3.3 range which means that Zijin offers an approximately 30% premium. At first glance, a 30% premium doesn't look bad. Moreover, the Buritica mine valuation is in line with my estimates published in my September article:

After the recent financings, Continental Gold has 203.1 million shares outstanding. At the current share price of $3.11, the market capitalization of the company equals $631.6 million. It leaves a lot of space to grow, as the production nears. The Buritica mine is expected to produce 253,000 toz gold per year over its initial 14-year mine life. However, the gold production should approach the 300,000 toz level over the first years of full operations (chart above). Moreover, it is almost sure that the mine life will be expanded. And it is possible that the production profile of the mine will be expanded in the coming years if the great exploration results keep on flowing. The life of mine AISC should be around $600/toz. It means that at the current gold price of $1,500/toz, and a more conservative AISC of $700/toz gold, the average annual cash flow should be more than $200 million (around $230 million during the first three years of full production). As Continental Gold operates in Colombia, which is not the safest jurisdiction, it is reasonable to expect that it will command lower multiples than its peers mining gold in Canada, the USA or Australia. However, even at a conservative price-to-free cash flow ratio of 5, it is possible to come to a target market capitalization of $1-1.15 billion.

The problem is that in the September article, I was focusing on where Continental Gold's share price will probably be next year after the mine gets into production. As I stated back then, the calculation doesn't include the Berlin project or the huge Buritica area exploration potential. Both of them need more time to start impacting the share price more significantly.

The exploration potential is well illustrated by the 2019 drill campaign that involves 11 drill rigs and 73,500 meters of drilling. Only 18,500 meters are classified as infill drilling, the remaining 55,000 meters are classified as definition drilling. The map below shows that Yaragua, where the mine is being built, is only one of several known vein systems in the area. Moreover, Yaragua alone is still open in several directions.

Source: Continental Gold

Only one month ago, Continental Gold received permits to start drilling the Electra South and Orion targets, where vein sampling discovered high-grade gold and silver mineralization, with gold grades up to 136 g/t and silver grades up to 868 g/t. According to Continental Gold's CEO:

Electra South and Orion have four important attributes that make them world-class targets for drilling:

An irregularly-large proportion of samples collected from both systems contain very high grades of gold. The footprint of both systems is vast, covering surface dimensions comparable to the footprint of the Yaraguá and Veta Sur deposits. The sheer number of veins that have been mapped and sampled, some of which are overlapping. Given that both targets are located close to our mining complex, if either system turns out to be economic in the future, the mined material from Orion and Electra South could ultimately be fed into the existing mill.

And there is also Berlin. Berlin is an old mine that was in production during the 1930s and 1940s. The property contains two mineralized vein trends long 11 and 4 kilometers respectively (map below). However, the old mine covered only less than 1 kilometer of the 11-kilometer trend. There is a high probability that a lot of gold is still left on the property covering an area of 665 km2.

Source: Continental Gold

Yes, the Buritica project is not in production yet, many risks still remain. It is possible that some late construction issues will emerge. And there are also risks that some issues will be encountered during the ramp-up process. The question is whether Continental Gold's investors are willing to exchange Berlin and the Buritica exploration potential for quick risk-free cash. Because this is what the whole deal is about. The Buritica mine (at least its currently projected version) seems to be fairly valued by Zijin Mining. By paying this theoretically fair price, Zijin undergoes risk that something will go wrong at Buritica during the late construction or during the ramp-up phase. As compensation for this risk, it will get Berlin, the Buritica exploration potential and maybe some potentially positive operational surprises in the form of the Buritica mine performing much better than projected (which is quite possible, given the excellent trial mining tests (1, 2) that produced 100% and 49% more gold than originally projected).

Conclusion

When I compare Zijin's offer for Continental Gold to its last year's offer for Nevsun, this one seems to be fairer. However, the offer doesn't take into account the Buritica mine upside potential, it doesn't take into account the regional exploration potential and it doesn't take into account Berlin. Zijin Mining will get all of this for free, as a compensation for the remaining risks related to the mine construction and ramp-up process. I would prefer Continental Gold to be independent for one or two more years, as the upside potential is really big, and in my opinion, it clearly outweighs the remaining risks. But as Newmont (NEM) (Continental Gold's biggest shareholder holding 19.9% of outstanding shares) and the management support the transaction, this scenario looks improbable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGOOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.