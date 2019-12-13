AVROBIO: Promise In Fabry Disease

Due to the existing data, RD-01 appears to be, somewhat, derisked, but with plenty of room to run remaining.

If RD-01 is to continue to demonstrate efficacy and safety that lasts, AVROBIOs valuation will require a major reevaluation.

AVR-RD-01, a one-time, lentiviral-based gene therapy, for the treatment of Fabry disease, has procured promising data in six patients so far, including one post kidney biopsy.

With an enterprise value of just $500M, AVROBIO may just have the answer for Fabry disease.

Capital Structure

Price per share: ~$21 | Market capitalization: ~$650M

Cash and cash equivalents: $206M | Debt: NA

Cash burn: ~$20M/quarter | Cash runway: into 2021

Commercial assets: 0 | Phase 3: 0 | Phase 2: 1 | Phase 1: 2

Introduction

AVROBIO (AVRO) is a phase 2 biotechnology company developing lentiviral-based gene therapies (via the HIV) for Lysosomal Storage Disorders (Fabry, Gaucher, Cystinosis).

Source: AVROBIO

Compared to other gene therapies, lentiviral-based ones are theorized to benefit from a broad host range, low cytotoxicity, and long-term expression. These characteristics make lentiviral-based gene therapies a promising option for Lysosomal Storage Disorders.

Fabry Disease

Definition, Cost, Treatment, AVR-RD-01

Fabry disease is a genetic disorder characterized by an accumulation of globotriaosylceramide due to the lack of alpha-galactosidase A (an enzyme).

Current treatment (e.g. Galafold from FOLD) is based on enzyme replacement therapy [ERT]. The estimated cost per year is $320K per patient. While providing symptom relief for the majority of the time, enzyme replacement therapy struggles in that it is a temporary solution, inconsistent, and results in bursts of acuity which is reasonably likely to cause disease progression:

Source: AVROBIO

A treatment that provides an effective and safe one-time dose, for a cost between $750K-$1M, would, undoubtably, provide significant benefits for both patients and payers (curative therapy for patients | millions of dollars saved in healthcare costs).

AVROBIO is developing AVR-RD-01, a lentiviral-based gene therapy, for the treatment of Fabry disease:

Source: AVROBIO

Treatment goals

Image A: Please note that Galafold achieved accelerated approval, not full approval, based on the Gb3 endpoint (Source: AVROBIO)

Phase 2 AVR-RD-01 data

AVROBIO has kidney biopsy data on one patient so far, which is an endpoint that could support the accelerated approval of its product. To compare, Amicus (FOLD) had data on seven patients:

Source: AVROBIO

After just one dose of RD-01, an ERT-naive patient saw an 87% reduction in Gb3.

Source: AVROBIO

The patient, apparently, also benefited from quick & long-term relief per blood level reductions:

Source: AVROBIO

Importantly, the drug was well-tolerated with a predictable/manageable side effect profile.

The other two patients currently enrolled in this trial do not yet have kidney biopsy data, but the data that we do have to date suggests more of the same:

Image B: Both charts, practically, measure the efficacy of treatment (Source: AVROBIO)

Phase 1 data

We have data on five patients in phase 1 - all had been on ERT for > 6 months prior to RD-01. One patient, who had been dosed for > 2 years, saw consistent numbers:

Source: AVROBIO

That long-lasting tail (sustained above zero) is what you want to see in these types of graphs. The initial levels seen during the first few months are not expected to last (as pictured).

The other patients are also seeing encouraging results:

Source: AVROBIO

Again, this data, although preliminary, is suggestive of a therapy that works and lasts. Importantly, in these five patients, zero treatment-related severe adverse events were noted.

Data summary

AVROBIO summarizes the findings above in the following slide:

Source: AVROBIO

Prevalence & market opportunity

It is estimated that nearly 3,000 patients have been diagnosed with Fabry disease in the US. If AVROBIO is to prove the benefit it is seeking for its Fabry asset, it would likely be priced between $750K and $1M per treatment. The market opportunity, therefore, at its peak and assuming good penetration, is around $2B-$3B.

Competition

No one else is developing lentiviral-based gene therapy for Fabry. There are a couple of AAV-based gene therapies still in preclinical development (e.g. Amicus, Freeline).

Summary

With an enterprise value of just $500M and opportunities in indications like Fabry (plus actual, relevant human data), Gaucher, Cystinosis, AVROBIO appears undervalued. With the recent buyout of gene-therapy company Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD), for a 100% premium, it is not uncommon for biotechs to be undervalued prior to a sudden "proper valuation". And you can bet on some gene therapy love for the next couple of months.

Risks

Bear in mind that this is a very speculative position and could, therefore, be subject to great volatility. This is a position in which one could, feasibly, wake up one day and suddenly be down 80%.

Risks include Fabry failure (efficacy and/or safety issues), competition (commercial, developmental), other pipeline failures, dilution, management missteps, regulatory setbacks, etc.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

