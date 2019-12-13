Akamai Technologies: This Time Is Different

Rising wedge or running triangle - something to consider for both bulls and bears.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is a software and Internet industry services company that had a fantastic 2019 so far. Its share price rose about 60% before dropping recently. Is this the start of a healthier correction or just a pause before attempting for new highs?

With services ranging from cloud and enterprise securities, web and mobile performance, media delivery, and Dev/Ops, Akamai serves various industries like financial services, hotel & travel, media and entertainment, public sector, retail & consumer goods, software, and technology.

According to the company's website, it interacts with a billion devices and 100+ million IP addresses every single day only in the area of Internet security, being trusted by the top 10 banks in the United States and Europe, to name a few of its customers.

Despite the unlimited potential when serving clients on the Internet, the software and services industry in this space is relatively small in size. Akamai develops platforms, networks, solutions, and services for the online businesses – as more and more businesses have an online presence, the growth potential remains elevated.

Because more and more businesses move their operations to the cloud (despite the concerns about security risks, such a move results in large scale savings from outsourcing internal services), the demand for related software and services will continue to increase.

The Q3 2019 earnings release shows the GAAP income from operations rising 23% when compared with Q3 2018. Net income increased as well (up 28% over the same interval) and Akamai spent almost $180 million in Q3 2019 to repurchase two million common shares at an average price of $87.55 per share – just shy of the current $84.09, but a sign of confidence for the period ahead.

In one of the last Lead-Lag Reports I wrote, I was looking at how various sectors performed for the month. While November was a tough month for utilities, the technology sector did well.

Akamai consolidated for the month of November, and any technical setup should consider the short- to medium-term perspective and the long-term one. Here’s how and why.

The price surge during 2019 ended with a potential double top formation around $92. With the measured move already completed and threatening to break the higher lows series belonging to the previous bullish trend, it is wise waiting for the next market move.

Conservative traders might want to wait for the price to break above $92 before going long, while aggressive traders might find the 50% retracement of the 2019 market swing higher a good place to buy for new highs with a stop at $58.

The bigger picture paints a grim perspective. The price seemed to evolve in a rising wedge formation – a bearish pattern pointing to lower levels. In the wedge seen below, the 2019 60% move to the upside represents the piercing of the so-called 1-3 trendline of the rising wedge. Almost always, the price pierces such a trendline before reversal.

If we consider the double top discussed earlier formed against dynamic resistance, the bullish case begins to shake. Therefore, there’s something for both bulls and bears here.

Bulls want to see $92 taken in a sustained move. This would transform the rising wedge into a running triangle, pointing to higher prices. Bears on the other hand should pay attention to a break below the lower edge of the pattern. While the double top remains intact, a break below $58 changes the bullish narrative dramatically.

Into the new decade, cloud adoption by companies all over the world is poised to rise. New concepts like hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud begin to emerge. While growth potential exists, threats from stiff competition (e.g., Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT)) from industry leaders may affect future performance.

Rising wedge or running triangle?

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.