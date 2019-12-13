David Cote Makes His Move With Vertiv

Cote is well equipped to achieve strong organic and inorganic growth with Vertiv while improving margins just as he did in his highly regarded transformation at Honeywell.

The Company is exactly the asset we were looking for, with a great position in a good industry, products differentiated by technology, strong organic and inorganic growth potential, and opportunities for sustained improvements over time. Taken together, I am delighted with the near- and long-term prospects for Vertiv and the opportunity this represents for share owners.

That is David Cote’s description of Vertiv and his awaited return to guiding a listed industrial company to better days. Cote’s GS Acquisition Holdings (GSAH) vehicle raised about $700 million in 2018 with the explicit goal of finding an attractive target for investment. Cote settled on Emerson Electric’s (EMR) old network power business which has been owned by private equity firm Platinum Equity since 2016. He teamed up with Goldman Sachs (GS) to bring Vertiv under his umbrella and back to listed equity markets. The move piqued the interest of anybody that followed Cote’s transformation of Honeywell (HON) and the consequent total shareholder return of nearly 800% during his time in charge.

We also have followed Cote’s career with great interest, and now detail why investors might want to have a close look at his most recent initiative.

An investment in Vertiv is first and foremost an investment in David Cote

Anybody doubting how critical David Cote is to a Vertiv investment only needs to watch the first few seconds of Jim Cramer’s interview with the CEO of Vertiv, Rob Johnson, and David Cote which he starts by saying, “Rob, I don’t mean to slight you, but I do want to talk to your Executive Chairman first.”

Starting in 2002, Cote led one of the most memorable turnarounds in the industrial space during his time at Honeywell. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but a stellar track record is worth more when it is highly relevant to the task at hand and is built by the right type of person.

The type of person we look for is an independent thinker with a high degree of integrity that is able to tackle issues of culture in tandem with issues related to financial performance. Cote is well regarded as a modest leader, giving credit to the organization rather than keeping it to himself. During his time at Honeywell, Cote spoke frankly about controversial topics while openly cooperating to find equitable solutions to asbestos liabilities and environmental challenges, while also eliminating aggressive accounting habits at the expense of short-term earnings. He also effectively dealt with the cultural infighting that existed since AlliedSignal purchased Honeywell in 1999.

Cote understands that working on the right thing is often more important than just ‘hard work’, something he likely learned working on a 33-foot lobster boat trawling for cod in Maine. As he phrases it, “It taught me that you can work very hard and get absolutely nowhere”. What Cote then chose to work on was a four decade long managerial career at GE (GE), TWR, and Honeywell; culminating in the hugely successful turnaround of the latter.

Cote’s new project, Vertiv, is also is a sizable industrial company with many features that he prioritized at Honeywell, namely that it has a great position in a good industry, technological differentiation, and a capacity to be further globalized. And when compared to peers, Vertiv looks as though it could use a similar boost in profitability and growth. Some potential investors might doubt the opportunity for profitability improvement as Vertiv is coming out of private equity (often expected to take costs out of businesses), but Cote made Honeywell more profitable largely by holding fixed costs steady while growing revenue substantially and letting the difference fall to the bottom line, something that is certainly possible at Vertiv.

Investors in Vertiv also need to put some trust in Cote’s ability to choose acquisition targets wisely. The new venture is not only largely driven by Cote, but will also likely pursue a strategy of portfolio transformation through acquisitions and divestitures. In this case, potential investors will have trouble finding anyone with more experience than Cote who bought 100 companies and sold 70 while running Honeywell, with a track record that can easily be described as wildly successful.

David Cote certainly seems to be the right person for the job, but let’s put some numbers to his track record. We have already mentioned his stellar total return to shareholders, but it may be more important to view his track record through metrics less affected by a stock price, such as revenue growth and return on invested capital.

It’s no surprise that investors might savor an opportunity to once again put capital in Cote’s hands when reviewing the figures below.

Source: Refinitiv

Vertiv is not just Cote, but a diversified global business

Vertiv spent much of the previous decade as part of Emerson Electric before being taken private in 2016, and is a scaled global provider of digital critical infrastructure solutions with over $4 billion in sales.

Source: Vertiv Investor Presentation – Dec. 2019

The company is already a leader in most of its end markets as well.

Source: Vertiv Investor Presentation – Dec. 2019

Critical to the company’s positioning is its leading offering for data centers, which appears to be what attracted Cote’s attention. Applications such as video steaming, social networking and generally the Internet of Things are creating a data boom, and data center IP traffic is projected to grow over 20% in the coming years. As Cote describes it in his CNBC interview, the “freakish growth” will help support demand for Vertiv’s data center solutions. Eliminating data latency through more local data centers is also a potential growth driver for the company.

Source: Vertiv Investor Presentation – Dec. 2019

Vertiv’s interesting financial profile and reasons to change

Beyond the structural growth potential of the data center market, there are a number of reasons to be confident in Vertiv’s business. Vertiv has long been a decent business. Performance degraded somewhat under Emerson’s ownership before being taken over by private equity in 2016, but the company is back to double-digit adjusted operating margins and low single-digit organic growth. While margins lag many of the company’s peers, this can be optimistically viewed as evidence that Cote and the management team can improve profitability going forward. We also gain comfort from the recurring nature of much of the company’s revenue, especially considering the length of the current business cycle.

Source: Vertiv Investor Presentation – Dec. 2019

The company’s long history has also allowed it to create a diverse set of strong customer relationships. The top 50 customers represented about 35% of total sales in 2018.

The company’s apparent strong positioning and decent financial performance do make us wonder why Platinum Equity decided to sell part of the company at this stage, but CEO Rob Johnson lays out some compelling arguments. He flags the potential for inorganic transformation and growth which wouldn’t be possible without financial deleveraging through the transaction. Leverage is an important risk to consider, as even with the additional investment, the pro-forma net leverage will still be a significant 3.6x 2019 estimated adjusted EBITDA. He also mentions the advantage of giving customers and employees clarity regarding the future path and ownership of the company compared to what it is in the hands of private equity. And, of course, the chance to “work with a rock star like David” is on the list. We also see the potential advantage to Platinum Equity to pursue such a transaction as it is a relatively quick and easy way to take a company public versus going through a lengthy and complicated initial public offering.

Valuation seems reasonable, but some trust is required

The lack of full financial details makes complete financial modeling challenging, but a multiple of 8.9x 2020 EV/EBITDA looks reasonable in relation to peers, especially if accelerated growth and margin improvement materialize. However, this valuation does place substantial trust in the company’s adjusted profitability figures and ability to execute on its attractive projections, not to mention trust in David Cote and Goldman Sachs.

Source: Vertiv Investor Presentation – Dec. 2019

The transaction is appropriately sized and terms appear reasonable

David Cote will be the Executive Chairman of Vertiv and has expressed his strong support for current management with Rob Johnson staying on as CEO. The transaction will combine the existing GS Acquisition Holdings (a special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs and David Cote) with Vertiv (currently owned by Platinum Equity) and include additional investments directly from David Cote and affiliates of Goldman Sachs. At closing, the public company’s name will be changed to Vertiv Holdings Co. and will have an anticipated pro forma enterprise value of approximately $5.3 billion.

Source: Vertiv Investor Presentation – Dec. 2019

Conclusion: An opportunity not to be missed

Rarely does one come across the opportunity to invest alongside a proven leader, senior executive, and capital allocator such as David Cote. In the past, we’ve written about how we seek to invest in companies that are managed by officers who are like-minded to us in terms of key characteristics such as time horizon, customer orientation, financial discipline, adaptability to change, and corporate responsibility, to name a few. Having followed David Cote for over a decade, we have little doubt that he is such an executive officer, as demonstrated by his transformation of Honeywell.

We expect Cote to transform the company and drive growth through acquisitions as well as organic initiatives, while keeping the fixed cost base more stable. Combined with an attractive contribution margin, the result will be impressive bottom line and earnings per share growth similar to the results he achieved at Honeywell. There are obvious risks, including whether the levered balance sheet will allow for the predicted inorganic growth, but possible divestitures might relieve some financial pressure. Valuation is also a risk, but does look acceptable, especially when viewed in relation to peers. The trust built up from years of following David Cote’s career and his ability to successfully identify and manage acquisitions combined with the attractive positioning of Vertiv’s business outweigh the risks from our perspective. Position size should remain conservative, but we’d rather not miss out on this unique opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.