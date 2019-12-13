The Death Of Sears

Sears's underfunded pension plan is certainly not a source of value, as it could still be paying benefits (albeit diminishing) until past 2060.

The Sears and Kmart banners are continuing to disappear, with only 182 stores scheduled to remain in early 2020.

The Sears/Kmart banners are fading away as more stores close. This process is likely to continue until there are no physical Sears/Kmart department stores left. Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) does not own the stores anymore, but is suffering in its own way with legal expenses eating away at the remains of the estate after continuing court battles.

It remains quite unlikely that shareholders will receive anything. Creditors may be able to salvage more if there is a settlement (or through litigation). With TransformCo apparently racking up significant losses of its own, the NOLs may not even be needed by Eddie Lampert though.

The Sears Brand

The Sears (and Kmart) banners are in danger of fading away as large amounts of store closures continue. Under Transform Holdco, the store footprint has gone from around 425 Sears/Kmart stores in February 2019 to a projected 182 Sears/Kmart stores in February 2020.

I've argued before that a smaller store base would continue to be significantly unprofitable due to constant declines in traffic counteracting savings from cost cutting. Eventually even the top stores would end up with negative four-wall EBITDA given the trends in Sears/Kmart.

It is challenging for stronger department stores to achieve flat to positive comparable store sales growth even with significant investment in capex. The lack of investment in Sears/Kmart makes its eventual extinction as physical department stores virtually inevitable.

There is the possibility that Sears/Kmart could remain as internet-only companies though, like Bon-Ton (other than one physical Carson's store) after its bankruptcy filing.

Given the apparent continued losses with TransformCo, I'm not sure how much Eddie Lampert will need the NOLs generated by Sears Holdings before anyway. TransformCo seems to be generating its own substantial NOLs, so if there is a major dispute over the NOLs from Sears Holdings, it may be easier to walk away.

Pension Value

The idea that Sears's pension assets are a source of value is not supported by evidence. The pension plans are still significantly underfunded (by an estimated $1.4 billion at the beginning of the year) and were a continual drain on Sears's cash flow before.

There have been assertions that since the average age of a Sears retiree is high (around 80), the pension plans will not need to pay benefits for much longer as the average life expectancy of an 80 year old is around nine years.

However, that ignores the fact that there are still Sears and Kmart employees that are reaching retirement age and are either getting lump-sum payouts or a monthly pension. Kmart froze its pension plan in 1996 and Sears froze its plan at the end of 2005. That would still leave a potentially long stream of future retirees though.

For example, a Sears worker born in 1970 may have joined the company in 1990 and accumulated close to 15 years of service time by 2005 (Sears froze benefit accruals for under 40s in 2004). This worker would not turn 65 until 2035 though. If that worker chose monthly benefits and then lived until 80, Sears could be paying benefits until 2050 (plus there may be survivor benefits).

The following graph shows how a defined benefits plan frozen in 2013 can take a long time to see its liabilities decrease. In this example from Towers Watson, it takes over 20 years after the plan was frozen for the liabilities to decrease by 50%, and over 40 years to decrease to a relatively negligible amount (under 10% of the original liabilities). There also could still be a trickle of benefit payments 50 to 60 years after the plan is frozen.

It is now around 23 years since Kmart froze its plan, and around 14 years since Sears froze its plan.

Source

The long time it takes for pension liabilities to decrease with a frozen plan can also be seen in Sears's results. Both the Sears and Kmart pension plans were frozen by the end of 2005 (much earlier for Kmart as noted before). At that time, Sears's pension plan obligations (for Sears and Kmart, not including Sears Canada) were estimated at $6.134 billion. At the end of 2017, this declined to $4.003 billion, a decrease of $2.131 billion. Source: Sears Holdings - Annual Reports

However, during that 12 year period, Sears also recorded $2.655 billion in settlements, without which the pension obligations would have actually increased (due to changes in discount rates). Sears also made $3.763 billion in company contributions during this period, and was only able to reduce its pension deficit by around $0.6 billion.

The state of constant underfunding was a major factor in this, as the average return on plan assets was $156 million per year during this time, compared to an average of $395 million per year in benefits paid.

As a simplified example, if Sears's pension assets averaged around a 6% annual return on beginning assets (it actually averaged around 5% from 2006 to 2017) and the benefits paid per year started at $300 million in 2018 and declined by 5% per year, the pension assets would be exhausted by 2041.

2018 2023 2028 2033 2038 2040 Beginning Assets $2,528 $1,844 $1,276 $786 $339 $164 Return on Plan Assets $152 $111 $77 $47 $20 $10 Benefits Paid $300 $232 $180 $139 $108 $97 Ending Assets $2,380 $1,722 $1,173 $694 $251 $77

This is around 36 years after Sears froze its pension plan and 45 years after Kmart froze its pension plan.

Conclusion

The Sears and Kmart banners are coming close to disappearing from physical department stores as losses continue to add up under TransformCo. The continuing court battles are also draining Sears Holdings' remaining resources. Creditors may be able to achieve something through litigation (or a settlement in exchange for dropping litigation). The NOLs are less likely to be a key part of any settlement though, as TransformCo's losses are reducing the need for the NOLs from Sears Holdings. I would also add that the idea that Sears's pension is worth anything is not correct. The pension plan could be paying out something (albeit diminishing amounts) for another 40 years. Sears Holdings and Eddie Lampert are content with offloading the pension to PBGC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.