The Most Popular REITs Of 2019

Earlier in the month, Investopedia published an article titled “The 2019 Terms of the Year.”

As it explained in its opening paragraph:

"Each year at Investopedia, we take a look back at the most popular financial topics that captured our readers’ attention. The top terms on our site for 2019 were influenced by everything from presidential debates and data breaches to celebrities and economic theories. And this year’s winner is no surprise. Our No. 1 term for 2019 is negative interest rates, the phenomenon of getting paid to borrow and taking a loss on loaning.”

That's quite the concept – and a disconcerting one too when you consider that there are plenty of people out there who will buy up government bonds under those conditions.

It’s something that happened in Europe during the financial crisis. And it came back years later, as summed up in a recent Financial Review piece:

“Europe has been the epicenter of negative rates policy since the European Central Bank took rates below zero in 2015. Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland followed the ECB with negative rates policies to help stem excessive currency appreciation of their own currencies against the euro.”

Japan has been implementing such policies as well. It’s kind of “a thing” right now. And, as evidenced by the Swiss National Bank’s – expected – announcement on December 12, it will still be “a thing” in 2020.

Assessing GDP in the Western World

As already touched on, there are reasons for nations to go this route. However, I tend to agree with CNBC writer Al Lewis that:

“Paying any government to take your money is as irresponsible as feeding children nothing but candy bars. It’s what you might call a ‘moral hazard.’ But this term seems to have been eliminated from the economics texts following the bailouts of reckless financial institutions in the 2008 financial crisis. “Negative interest rates, and even super-low interest rates, are only going to encourage more government borrowing. This in turn allows politicians to make all kinds of grandstanding promises – until one day, when the debt pile gets too big, interest rates return to historically normal levels and taxes go up to pay for it all.”

Not to pick on Europe especially, but that political borrowing and spending sounds about right. It’s precisely what got the continent into the extended financial crisis mess in the first place.

The U.S., meanwhile, had and continues to have its own issues. With that said, the U.S. is doing better comparatively speaking, as shown by Trading Economics:

“The Eurozone quarterly economic growth was confirmed at 0.2% in the third quarter of 2019 – the same as in the previous three-month period, the final estimate showed. Household consumption, government spending, and fixed investment supported the expansion. While net trade and inventory changes contributed negatively to GDP.”

Meanwhile, in the U.S…

“The U.S. economy grew by an annualized 2.1% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to an advance estimate of 1.9% and following a 2.0% expansion in the previous three-month period. Upward revisions to private inventory investment, nonresidential fixed investment, and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) were partially offset by a downward revision to state and local government spending.”

Not too bad, right?

If You Want to Come Out a Winner…

I know some people are worried about what will happen if the U.S. goes into a recession in 2020. Will we have to employ negative interest rates ourselves? That CNBC piece, for one, was definitely concerned about the possibility.

However, again, the economy isn’t problematic right now. Even with the trade war’s lasting effects, we’re still growing a healthy amount.

And before anyone says, “Yeah. For now,” let me quote myself from back in July as that round of recession fears began to ease:

“That’s actually my point though: That an economic downturn will hit. There’s no doubt in my mind about that much. “It might not hit until next year. Or for five years. Or for 10, for that matter. “But it will hit eventually, when that’s just the way markets go: With their climbs and their pullbacks, their ups and downs, their booms and recessions. And while we analysts and you followers do our very best to predict when we’re going to see which… “Ultimately, it really is a guessing game. “If you want to come out a winner anyway, you need to fill your portfolio with smart, solid investments…”

For the record, that article had some sound advice in it, going on to discuss the importance of diversification.

Do you know what else is important? Assessing each stock for what it’s worth. Its strengths and weaknesses, its past and present, all with future gains in mind.

When you do that, negative interest rates or not, you’ve got a much better chance at nabbing the kinds of profits we saw in the most popular real estate investment trusts, or REITs, of 2019.

Can We Get a Drumroll Please?

As I have done in previous years, I decided it would be fun to rank the most popular articles based on page views. I’m honored to have so many followers on Seeking Alpha (over 77,000 now) and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for clicking on my articles. So, here’s a recap of the most popular REIT articles in 2019 (in order of lowest to highest):

Now let’s recap the top 10…

#10

Tanger Outlets (SKT): 20,112 page views

It should be no surprise that Tanger Outlets is the worst-performing REIT on the list, with shares dropping by -25% year-to-date. Of course, when shares decrease, yields increase and that’s perhaps the primary reason that Tanger has become a popular name in REIT-dom. Back in November, I explained that Tanger is still a “ textbook Strong Buy,” citing a safe dividend (FAD payout ratio was 71% in Q3-19), solid Occupancy (95.9%), increased FFO guidance, and a healthy balance sheet (99% unused capacity).

As far as I’m concerned, Tanger has done an excellent job of managing the “retail cycle” and as mall REITs continue to struggle, we believe that Tanger is positioned to benefit based on limited outer center supply. Shares trade at $15.28 with a dividend yield of 9.3%.

#9 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 20,762 page views

We maintain a “Buy Watch” on Omega Healthcare which means that we are waiting on a pullback as shares are getting closer to our Fair Value target price of $39.00. You may recall that Omega was one of our top picks, returning around 35%, and so far in 2019 the company has returned around 25%.

The payout ratio continues to improve (around low 80s in Q4-19) and the soon to be completed Maplewood project in NYC should add another $.10 per share to FFO in early 2020. Today shares are trading at $42.12 with a dividend yield of 6.4%. In spite of the bearish sentiment related to skilled nursing, Omega has proven most everyone wrong (except the author of course).

#8 Ventas, Inc. (VTR) 22,618 mobile views

Ventas was hitting all cylinders in 2019, up until the company’s Q3-19 earnings release when the company announced a disappointing earnings report in which its SHOP segment saw 5% SS NOI declines. By 2021 new supply growth for the industry is expected to fall another 35%, including a 15% decline next year, and even pessimistic analysts expect Ventas to stabilize its FFO and AFFO/share next year, following an 8% peak decline since 2017.

I’m fine with the potential "risk" because I know that short-term volatility is the greatest friend to the disciplined and patient value investor concerned with fundamentals and valuation, instead of stock prices. Shares now trade at $56.35 with a dividend yield of 5.6% and we maintain a Buy.

#7 Federal Realty (FRT) 25,547 mobile views

By definition, Federal Realty is a “dividend king” with more than 50 years of dividend increases in every single year. During the Great Recession, 87% of REITs had to cut their dividends due to excessive leverage, yet Federal always has maintained a safe balance sheet so it was immune from capital markets slamming shut.

Since the current management team took over in 2003 the company has delivered 13.2% CAGR total returns, outperforming REITs in general by 3% annually, the S&P 500 by 4.2%, and doubling the returns of shopping center REITs. The company has under performed year to date and we believe the mispricing makes Federal an attractive Buy. Shares are trading at $129.79 with a well-covered dividend yield of 3.24%. We forecast mid double-digit returns in 2020.

#6 Broadmark Realty (BRMK) 28,847 mobile views

Broadmark was founded in 2010 and we began coverage a few weeks ago just as the company was preparing to list shares and merge with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Trinity Merger Corp. Our first article was well viewed with more than 15,000 page views (and 180 comments) and the secondary article, after listing under the BRMK ticker as equally impressive, generating 16,000 page views (and 190 comments).

Perhaps the chase for yield is the catalyst, or perhaps it’s the monthly-paying policy. Regardless, I’m glad I’m a shareholder. That means I will be paying very close attention to the company and management team. The company has announced its first dividend of $.12/sh (for 1.5 months) that translates into a 10% yield. We expect the company to generate around $1.14 per share in 2020. Not bad for a company with zero debt. We maintain a Buy.

#5 Realty Income(O) 32,500 mobile views

#4 Digital Realty (DLR) 38,764 page views

It’s interesting to see a low-yielding REIT in the most popular list, but many recognize Digital Realty for its highly consistent growth characteristics. Since 2005 (when listing on the NYSE), Digital has increased its dividend by 11% CAGR, and this could not have happened unless the company utilized its scale and cost of capital advantages. More recently, Digital shares have become cheaper, thanks in large part to recent news of a merger with Netherlands-based InterXion Holding (INXN).

While there’s certainly integration risk related to this $8.4 billion transaction, we consider it strategic and will provide the combined companies like term value. Overall, the businesses are complementary and should provide Digital with significant scale advantages. So even though earnings growth could be challenging over the next few quarters as the integration progresses, Digital should be in a stronger position to capitalize on favorable growth trends across Europe. We recently upgraded the company from a Hold to a Buy as I find shares attractive, now trading at $114.6y with a dividend yield of 3.8%.

#3 Brookfield Property (BPY) 43,113 mobile views

It’s no surprise to see Brookfield Property as No. 3 on the most popular list, and I credit that to a high yield and strong growth prospects over the next few years (10% to 16% CAGR total returns). While we are not generally fans of external management, we consider Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAM) executional and value investing prowess (more on this in a second) worth every penny of the 1.6% in eventual fees BPY/BPR are paying BAM. Also, retirees love the Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) platform that offers investors the economic equivalent to BPY units, except BPR utilizes the 1099 tax form.

Despite what the unit price of BPY might indicate over the last few years, BPY management has done its job well, growing operating cash flow (FFO/unit) by 8% over time and the payout by 6%. The historical cash flow/dividend growth rate of REITs over the past decade has been about 3%, meaning BPY (and now BPR) is growing the distribution/dividend at double the sector norm. Shares are now trading at $18.32 with a dividend yield of 7.21%. We recently decided to upgrade BPY/BPR from a Buy to a Strong Buy, based on above average growth forecasted in 2020 and 2021.

#2 Iron Mountain(IRM) 45,303 mobile views

Iron Mountain is the second most popular EREIT and we have a Strong Buy rating on shares. Based upon the recently announced “simplification” news we believe the company could see around 9.5% combined growth - 4% expected growth and 5.5% related to Project Summit - starting from the 2019 normalized adjusted EBITDA.

Shares have been beaten throughout most of 2019, yet the expense reductions should allow the company to generate more free cash flow to reduce debt (S&P BB-) and grow the dividend. Shares are attractively priced at $32.67 with a well-covered dividend yield of 7.6%. We forecast annual returns of around 25% in 2020.

#1 Simon Property Group (SPG) 67,175 mobile views

The No. 1 most popular REIT article in 2019 is on Simon Property Group. I find that significant news as it suggests that there’s substantial interest in this mall REIT juggernaut who is the epiphany of a moat and fortress story. While shares have been beaten down by over 14% year-to-date, this blue-chip REIT has strong organic growth potential of 4% to 6% per year.

Simon also has a $1.8 billion redevelopment backlog on which it expects to earn 8% cash returns on investment. As Dividend Sensei points out, Simon also “has access to almost $7 billion in low-cost liquidity” and it “has the financial flexibility to potentially make strategic M&A such as potentially acquiring Macerich (MAC) and Taubman (TCO). While we don’t consider M&A a catalyst to support our Strong Buy thesis, it’s only natural for us to ponder such a deal, in light of Simon’s superior moat that should only get wider as competitors become weaker. Shares are now trading at $144.01 with a well-covered dividend yield of 5.8%.

Happy Holidays

In closing, I want to thank you all of my followers for reading my articles on Seeking Alpha and providing a terrific platform for learning. After all, the most durable education is self education. I wish you all a safe and prosperous holiday and happy new year!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

