Rising Competition May Not Be Hurting Netflix At All

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock may be heading higher from here. The idea that competition was going to sink the company is slowly being disproven. It is likely to result in investors realizing this concept was utterly misguided. I noted in Marketplace service earlier this week that traders are betting that Netflix stock will rally to start 2020.

The latest report from Apptopia shows that Disney+ (DIS) has been an enormous success. However, the same data shows that the success of Disney+ has not hurt Netflix. Even an article from Bloomberg noted that Netflix's internal data suggests subscribers aren't fleeing. Google trends data also shows that search trends for Netflix remain strong and trending better than last year.

Trends Remain Strong

Apptopia's report noted Netflix app downloads have remained consistent with prior trends. However, the report does note that one reason for this is likely because Marvel movies are still available on Netflix, and once those movies come off Netflix, that may change.

(Apptopia)

Google Trends data shows that the trend "Netflix subscription" has remained steady. In fact, the trends appear to be stronger than at this time last year. The trends show that the search term received a spike in the middle of November. Typically the last week of December and the first week of January are when the term sees the most significant spike.

(Google)

The trends in search for the final week of the fourth quarter and the start of the first quarter also correlate to being Netflix's best quarter for net additions historically.

Bullish Betting

It may be one reason why some options traders are betting that the stock rises in the weeks ahead. The open interest for the $300 strike price calls for January 24 rose by around 8,500 contracts. The contracts trade for roughly $18.25 per contract as of December 13. It means for a trader to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $319 by the expiration date, a gain of about 6.3%. The expiration date in this trade is important because it comes after the company's fourth-quarter results, which will be on January 21.

Technical Take

The technical chart is also bullish for Netflix and shows that the stock may rise further as well. The stock has been steadily rising along with an uptrend since it bottomed in late September. It would suggest that the next significant level of resistance comes around $320. However, if the stock rises above $320, it could move even higher, in an attempt to fill a technical gap that was created following the company's underwhelming second quarter. Should the stock move higher to fill this gap, the shares could climb to around $360, a gain of about 20%.

Additionally, the relative strength has seen its trend change direction as well. The RSI fell to oversold levels in July and has been trending higher since that time, despite the stock reaching its new lows in September. This is known as a bullish divergence, a sign that momentum may be shifting from bearish to bullish.

However, if the stock is unable to hold technical support at $295, shares could drop lower back towards $280.

Netflix has been a wild ride in 2019, but it seems that things may be improving to start in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.