Bank Of Montreal Set For Earnings Growth

Bank of Montreal's (BMO) earnings are expected to continue to rise next year mostly due to loan growth. Improvement in the Capital Markets division is also expected to support the bottom line. On the other hand, non-interest expense growth is likely to constrain earnings. However, some relief is expected from the severance completed in the last quarter, which will affect salary expense. Due to the prospects of earnings increase it is very likely that BMO will raise its dividends again next year, leading to a forward dividend yield of 4.2%.

Capital Markets' Division Drags Earnings But Outlook is Better

BMO's earnings (as reported) disappointed in the last quarter due to high severance expense in the Capital Markets business and a sharp decline in non-interest income. The company booked high restructuring, pre-tax, charge of $484 million related to severance in 4QFY19 (year ended in October). Going forward, the growth rate of non-interest expenses is likely to decelerate on the back of the severance and other cost cutting efforts. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management is targeting overall expense growth of around 2% for 2020. Their long term target for efficiency ratio is 58%, which is achievable considering the average for FY19 was 57.4%. I'm expecting BMO's non-interest expense to increase by 4% year over year in 2020, leading to efficiency ratio of 57%.

The dip in BMO's reported earnings in the last quarter was also attributable to a plunge in non-interest income. Within non-interest income, trading revenue and insurance revenue were the culprits behind the decline, as mentioned in supplementary financials. Going forward, the management expects non-interest income to be sustained due to a relatively robust U.S. outlook. The KGS-Alpha acquisition can also contribute towards keeping revenue high. Overall, I'm expecting BMO's non-interest income to grow by 5% next year, partly driven by the Capital Markets business.

Provisions to Remain Subdued

BMO's provisions charge continued to remain subdued in the last quarter. The management expects provisions to continue to remain low as they expect the credit environment to remain stable in 2020. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is expecting provisions charge as a percentage of total loans to remain in the range of 20-25bps. I believe that BMO's asset quality can face some problems from the high leverage of Canadian borrowers, therefore it is more prudent to take the higher end of management's guidance. As a result I'm expecting BMO's provision charge to increase by 26% year over year in 2020, to 24bps of total loans.

Continued Loan Growth to Drive Net Interest Income

As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects macroeconomic factors in Canada to be conducive to growth in 2020. In the United States the management expects some drag from trade protectionism, but a boost from low interest rates. The management intends to continue to grow in the US by expanding and capturing market share. Overall, however, the management expects loan growth to moderate next year.

Based on management's guidance I'm expecting BMO's total net loans to increase by 6.1% next year, as shown in the table below. Other balance sheet line items are expected to grow in line with loans.

The increase in loan portfolio is expected to drive net interest income growth next year. A somewhat stable net interest margin is also expected to support net interest income. My expectation of stable net interest margin is attributable to interest rates trend and outlook in Canada, where BMO derives 66% of its net income. For the United States too I'm expecting rates to stabilize in 2020, but margin in the country will face some pressure next year due to residual and lagged effect of the interest rate cuts this year. The management expects overall margins to be broadly flat through 2020.

Based on the above mentioned factors I'm expecting the drop in BMO's average yield to counter the fall in cost, thereby leading to an unchanged net interest margin next year.

Uptrend in Earnings Likely to Continue

The anticipated loan growth will drive net interest income, and consequently net income next year. Further support for earnings is expected to come from non-interest income, as discussed above. On the other hand increase in provisions charge and non-interest expense is expected to restrain bottom-line growth. Based on these factors I'm expecting BMO's net income to increase by 8% to C$9.35 per share (US$ 7.04). My estimates for BMO's income statement constituents are presented below. Please note that the historical numbers are as reported and not adjusted.

Rising Dividend Trend Expected to Continue

Due to the prospects of earnings increase I'm expecting BMO's rising dividend trend to continue next year. The company is expected to increase its quarterly dividend to C$1.06 in the mid of 2020 from the current level of C$1.03. This will lead to full year dividend of C$4.18 (US$ 3.15), implying forward dividend yield of 4.2%. My dividend expectation is based on a payout ratio of 45%, which is inline with BMO's history.

Mostly based on the dividend and earning estimates I'm expecting BMO's equity book value to increase by 8% next year to C$73.9 per share (US$ 55.6). The adoption of IFRS 16 and changes related to credit risk and the securitization framework will also affect equity value. The management expects the implementation of IFRS 16 to have a combined impact of 15-20bps on the common equity tier 1 ratio in 1QFY20.

Valuation Analysis Shows Limited Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to book ratio, P/B, to value BMO. The company has traded at an average P/B of 1.46 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of US$55.6 gives a target price of US$81.2 for October 2020. The price target implies a 7.6% upside from BMO's December 6, 2019, closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Rating

The single digit price upside is not high enough to warrant a bullish rating; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock. BMO is poised for continued growth next year, and I think it can become attractive if its price dips in the coming months. An entry point of $73.8, which is 10% below my target price, sounds feasible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.